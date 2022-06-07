Quarterback Phalin's loss was Independence's gain

INSTITUTE – Logan Phalin’s loss was Independence’s gain.
Literally.
Phalin grew up along the periphery of football, on the line, but had that dream that all linemen share, to be a quarterback and touch the football.
The recent Independence graduate will finish his football career Saturday at noon in the annual North-South All-Star Classic in South Charleston.
Independence’s QB1 was not only good, he was record-setting, running an offense that wasn’t just good but state-leading. With Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson chewing up yards at a school record-rate himself, the offense was outstanding.
Phalin, a lethal lefty, put it over the top.
“It meant the world to me,” Phalin said of the numbers put up by the offense he directed. “It was my dream ever since I was little to be the Independence quarterback and take them somewhere. I wanted to make it deep in the playoffs. I never would have imagined a state championship game.”
The Patriots lost to Fairmont 21-12 in that title game back in December, but it didn’t take away from the monumental season in Coal City.
Goodson won the Kennedy Award.
A school-record seven Patriots made the first-team all-state team and Phalin, a first-year offensive starter, was named second-team quarterback.
And the Patriots ran the table on the season, going 12-0 before that loss to powerful Fairmont in the championship game on Wheeling Island at the Super Six.
This week Phalin is taking reps as one of the South’s quarterbacks, ample reward for a season that saw him set several school marks when he completed 53 of 107 passes for 1,254 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was only intercepted four times.
He also rushed 76 times for 573 yards and eight touchdowns, including a career-high 116 and two touchdowns in a win against Midland Trail.
Those are impressive numbers for a first-time starter, and they are tangible indication that Phalin was more than just a guy to take a snap and hand the ball to Goodson, Judah Price or any number of players who contributed to the Patriots' powerful run game.
What most people don’t realize is the work behind the scenes and the years he sacrificed to realize that dream of being the Patriots' quarterback.
“When I was little, I was really fat and I was a lineman my whole life,” Phalin said. “Almost every lineman’s dream is to be a quarterback one day, or just to touch the ball.
“Around middle school I started working trying to lose some weight. Around eighth grade I was a running back. Then we had Atticus play in high school, and I moved to quarterback, where I really wanted to play. And I started working toward that.”
Phalin found himself behind Phil Spurlock his first two seasons and as a junior he backed up Isaiah Duncan.
He waited his turn.
“Honestly it was probably the best thing for me, but it was really frustrating,” Phalin said. “If you’re a football player you love to play the game. And I wanted to go out there and compete. But it was probably the best thing for me to wait my turn, so I did, and it turned out pretty good.”
And it wasn’t like he was standing around. He was one of the team’s top outside linebackers for two years before getting the opportunity to fulfill that dream.
He had to give that up when he made the move to quarterback, being deemed too important to use both ways and risk injury, especially after a season-opening scare when he injured an elbow in the opener against Liberty.
“I think I was better at outside linebacker, but where I hurt my elbow, they tried to keep me off the field as much as they could, so I didn’t get hurt,” Phalin said.
Nobody had to sell Phalin on John H. Lilly, who saw something special in the player early on. The father of two sons who were outstanding high school linebackers, the coach felt an affinity toward the hard-working Phalin.
“Logan is one of the best leaders I’ve ever coached, hands down,” Lilly said. “He is like another son to me. We can get together any time and heehaw for an hour. He is a great kid on and off the field. He is comfortable in his own skin and follows his own path instead of letting others talk him into a journey he is not interested in.”
Phalin said the Patriots' stretch run from quarterfinals to championship games will remain as highlights, if not statistically then definitely the significance.
He had some outstanding targets in Cyrus Goodson and Trey Bowers on the outside, and Price could split out as well or catch the ball out of the backfield. It was a combination that came together on summer Sundays at an empty George D. Covey Field.
And it led to Phalin throwing for over 200 yards twice (272 and four touchdowns against Midland Trail, 254 yards and four touchdowns against Nicholas County).
“We worked really hard in the offseason, and I knew coming into the year we were going to be good; we were going to be special,” Phalin said. “We had those guys on the outside, we had Atticus, but the people up front, man (on the line, his former people), they were top in the state.”
Phalin’s younger brother will carry on the family name at Independence, but big brother said he won’t be behind center.
“He likes to play linebacker,” Phalin said.
This will be it for Phalin on Saturday.
“I’m going to try to become a fireman or work for the Department of Highways,” Phalin said.
“I’ve been really excited for this week. I’ve been really wanting to play one more game because I love the sport. I’m just glad to be here. This will be my last game so hopefully I can go out with a bang.”