QB Danielson ready to lead Warriors back to prominence

NEW RICHMOND –– Jimmy Adkins knows he is going to hear it from his new assistant and defensive coordinator Gary Roach, the former Richwood coach who joined the staff recently.
So much so he almost whispers it though Roach is nowhere in the vicinity.
“Look, Gary isn’t going to like it, but I’m just not sure we can play Jackson (Danielson, who doubles as the team’s rising quarterback) on defense,” Adkins said. “We’ve thought about this for a long time. I thought if Jackson isn’t going to be an impact player for us and I can find one or even two guys who can come in and hold down that spot (safety) we could do that. But (Danielson) is a great defensive player.”
That should be good news for Roach, except Adkins added, “I just don’t know if we can risk him on defense because he is so important to us on offense.”
All of which goes against the way Danielson plays the game.
It’s been a crazy ride for Danielson during his short career behind center for the Warriors.
His first season, when he was thrown into the varsity fire when starter Brandon Simpson was injured early in a Week 2 game against Nicholas County, ended prematurely due to Covid, just five games into the season.
Last year, as the clear-cut starter, he suffered a hand injury and missed another half season.
This year he is looking to grab some of the ups and not the downs that have plagued his first two seasons. And part of that includes playing defense.
“I definitely want to play defense,” Danielson said, sitting in his coach’s office after a soggy first day of practice had ended. “I want to play everything. I like to be a player who doesn’t come off the field.”
That showed after the injury.
“That was week 3 and listen, he wanted to come back the next week,” Adkins said. “That’s his attitude. He wants to play. We had to about hold him down. He actually came back and wrapped his hand and played defense.”
His first year, despite being cut in half by Covid, was a whirlwind. But it did contain his best game to date, when he threw for 247 yards and four touchdowns in a 57-32 loss at Westside.
“I saw that as a learning experience, looking back on it,” Danielson said of his first season. “Just taking in all I can from those older guys. That’s been the last two years really, learning what I could from the older guys and taking that into my upperclassman years.”
“His freshman year could have helped him had we been able to get in a whole season,” Adkins said. “We put him in the fourth quarter of that first game (a 28-0 loss at Pendleton County) and he did pretty well. I think that was when we realized he was our future guy at quarterback.”
Last year the injury gutted the middle portion of his season but when he returned he threw for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the two toughest games of the season, Independence and Liberty, both playoff qualifiers, Indy of course going to the Class AA championship game.
“It wasn’t so much a setback as it was a learning curve to prepare me for this year,” Danielson said.
He was more consistent a year ago and he threw for over 100 yards in three of the six games he started. He compiled 609 yards passing in those games with four touchdowns.
He now is looking forward to a whole season and a healthy season.
“After going 1-9 last year all I could think about was turning this season around,” Danielson said. “My whole summer, the whole offseason since football ended has been dedicated to getting better for football.”
In the summer 7-on-7s he showed pinpoint precision on passes.
He showed his leadership by staying around “with every receiver on the team” running routes and throwing passes.
“I thought he was starting to take on more of a leadership role, but he has really stepped into that role this year,” Adkins said.
Like everyone, the goal is to win, but Danielson said he would like to throw for 1,000 yards. He currently sits right below 1,000 in just 11 career games.
“I’d also like to make all-state and have a better completion percentage,” Danielson said.
The offense, built more for a guy like Simpson, has evolved into more of a defense that fits Danielson’s skill set.
“It’s more wide open than the past, it fits (Danielson’s) his style and skill set a lot better,” Adkins said. “We will use the screen game a lot in our offense, but we also have a lot of vertical passing game in our offense.”
Wyoming East could show as much as a 50-50 split between run and pass and Adkins said Danielson will also be active in the run game.
That circles back to the real question of keeping Danielson off the field on defense.
“The kid can play some defense, but how much, we don’t know yet,” Adkins said. “It’s hard to keep one of your best athletes off the field. We will probably have to play it by ear.”
