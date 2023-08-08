In our last chapter of this little sermon you sports fans out there may remember we took a dive into the world of shotgun games. The idea here is to introduce those of you who may be interested in getting started into the world of trap, skeet and sporting clays.
We got you started last time by talking a little bit about the game of trap, and I told you that it is my favorite (this is because, to me, trap is the easiest of the games mentioned here to shoot a halfway decent score, and I don’t embarrass myself as I do on other games). So now we will move on the other games of skeet and sporting clays.
Skeet. We are told in the 1920s a couple grouse hunters in New England invented the game of skeet (I’m not sure if they were drunk or just mean spirited) to make you more proficient at hitting ruffed grouse. Many shooters (like me) think the targets in skeet may be more related to dove- and duck-shooting scenarios in the field than upland hunting (like grouse or pheasants) where the birds are in general flying away from you. The targets in skeet offer a lot of crossing shots and some coming toward you.
The skeet field consists of two trap houses on either side of the field. On the left is the “high” house, which is taller than the one on the right, which is the “low” house. There are seven shooting stations in a half circle connecting the two houses, with the last, station 8, being in the very middle between the two houses. (I personally believe that station 8 was invented by the devil himself.) A squad of shooters make their way around the positions and shoot singles at all the stations and then doubles at 1, 2, 6 and 7. On your first miss you get one redo, called an “option” or a mulligan, and if you have no misses, lucky you, you get to shoot the station 8 low house bird twice.
Just to get this out of the way, I detest skeet mostly because I really stink at this game. I know it is probably some kind of mental block I developed long ago, but I just can’t seem to climb out of that hole. More than a few times I have had good shooters tell me that skeet is not that hard once you figure out the angles of the different stations, and in fact they think the game of trap is more difficult. I usually just thank them and smile, then walk away toward the trap field.
I would suggest going to the skeet field the first time with an experienced shooter who is there to help you and get you past the initial bumps in the road. If possible, don’t make your initial foray into the skeet world with a squad of experienced shooters who are dead serious about all this and may fall into a deep depression or a trance if they miss one bird. The idea here would be to visit the range on an off day with your experienced friend and go through the course in a leisurely manner, learning the ropes as you go. As we talked about in the trap section, most any gun club will have older, experienced shooters who are usually happy to take new shooters under the wing and teach them.
Sporting Clays. This is another game that originated in England and was first known as Hunter’s Clays. The idea was to portray hunting situations more realistically (than trap and skeet) in the field with flying targets. Back then the game was more centered toward the hunter and in truth, as sporting clays gained in popularity it attracted more shooters who had little interest in actual hunting. This brought on target scenarios that were more complicated but didn’t really have much to do with hunting. I don’t think it really matters; shooting sporting clays will sharpen your skills for wing shooting.
The sporting clays course is a little different than trap and skeet as it is comprised of several different stations (usually 10-15) over a large area. So there is walking involved between the stations or at some clubs shooters ride fancy golf cart buggies between the stations (I like that part). Typically, and this can vary, you shoot five pairs of doubles at each of 10 stations totaling 100 rounds of ammo. These pairs can come in three ways, a “true” pair (both are released at the same time), a “report” pair (the second bird is thrown upon the report of your shotgun in shooting the first bird) and a “following” pair, where one is released right after the other.
Sporting clay courses change all the time as those running the club usually try to keep it fresh and have something new for returning shooters. This is good in many ways as even skilled experienced shooters don’t become familiar with the course and will have misses like everyone else. Just like trap and skeet, I would visit a sporting clays course with an experienced teacher and let them guide you through your first few attempts. Again, go and have fun and learn. Sporting clays is more social oriented than trap or skeet. You can talk and socialize between stations, and if you are paired with strangers you won’t be at the end of the course.
Guns and ammo. We have barely touched on guns and gear for these games and that is my fault. To get started, use what you have. If you have a favorite hunting shotgun, by all means use it until you see what you like best in these games and if you want to take the step to get a shotgun dedicated to clay shooting. To start out, most any shotgun that will shoot twice will work for these games. Almost any low brass target and field load shotgun shell will do for this as long as the shot size is not larger than #7 ½ (serious skeet competitors often use #9s) and the powder charge is moderate. Save those magnum loads for hunting; don’t bring them to the trap field. You will need some form of ear and eye protection and either a shooting vest or a pouch for carrying your shells. I don’t really like the muff-type hearing protection for shooting shotguns and rifles but that is a personal choice.
Well, I hope this helps. If you have never shot any clay targets you may not know what you are missing and you owe it to yourself to give it a try.
A word of caution: Seeing that clay target turn into dust at the boom of a shotgun can be very addicting.
