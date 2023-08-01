We have noted here more than once in the past few weeks that it is, in fact, summertime. Usually when I tell you this, dear readers, I make some kind of remark that you should be out there burning powder — that is, shooting firearms in some form.
Shooting firearms for pleasure is really a year-round activity, but summer is a time when it is warm (sometimes too warm) and we want to get outside and do things. Shooting is a good thing to do. Also, and I hate to bring it up again, but summer is on the downhill slide and according to my famously poor math skills, as I write this we are about 42 days until the opening of dove season (usually Sept. 1).
Yes, you read that right: 42 days and you could be standing on the edge of a field sweating in the heat and you haven’t hit a bird yet after a box of shells. The shotgun games we will talk about here will help greatly with that.
It occurred to me recently I have not talked to you enough about shotgun shooting and the shotgun sports lately. There is a wide variety of shotgun-related sports and if you like to shoot they are great fun. (Now there is that fun thing again, we are supposed to be having fun out there, right?)
Before we get too deep into the actual shotgun games and all the rules and whatnot about them, let’s talk about all the benefits — psychological, psychological and the simple plain beauty of seeing a clay target disintegrate into powder following the boom of a shotgun.
Non-shooters will not understand this, which is a pity, but if they go just one time to a trap or skeet range and try it, they will be changed forever. That first time, that first magical time when they mount the gun and bring it to bear on a flying clay target and pull the trigger to see the clay evaporate into a fine mist is a wonderful experience.
So here, my brothers and sisters in camo and shooting vests, is a short, down-and-dirty intro into some of the basic shotgun games for you to try. You old and experienced shotgunners out there will no doubt think it rather simplified and trite, but we need to give the new shooters out there some information on getting started.
OK, here you go for chapter one in shotgun games 101.
Trap. I have no problem telling you that the game of trap is my favorite shotgun game and the reason is simple. I think it is the easiest. Now there are shotgunners out there who would leave me in the dust on any range who will disagree with this. They think trap is not the easiest game. Why they think this is an absolute mystery to me, but we must forge on.
American trap that we shoot here in the USA is different from European or Bunker trap that has an English or European origin. Our game of trap evolved when the sport of live pigeon shooting started to fall into disfavor in the late 1800s. In the live bird game the shooter would call to the person operating a cage to release a bird (this person is called the “trapper”). The trapper would pull a string to release the bird, so the shooter would call, “Pull!” This tradition is still with us today and how you would call for a target on the trap (or skeet) range. Trap is generally shot with a five-person squad standing on fixed positions lined up on a curved row. The shooters are 16 yards from the trap house which contains an oscillating target thrower. The targets can be thrown 27 degrees right or left of center and are going more or less away from the shooter.
A squad of five experienced shooters is a thing of beauty to watch and reminds one of a well-oiled machine. As one shooter pulls the trigger the next in line closes his gun (if it is a break action) and raises it to shooting position, he calls for the target (pull!) and makes the shot. The next in line continues all this. The shooters rotate positions after every five shots and when they have expended 25 rounds of ammo, the game is over. A round of trap will only take about 15 or 20 minutes and I believe it is the best game for the beginner to start on.
On a side note, the older, very experienced trap shooters (you can recognize them with the baggy pants) can be notoriously grouchy around new shooters. Don’t let this faze you one bit. Go to the range, watch and listen for a while and learn. When it is your time to shoot it would be good to start on a squad of other inexperienced shooters and one old hand that is willing to help and teach. Any gun club will have such shooters around, and most older shooters (even the grouchy ones) will welcome the chance to share all of their wisdom once they get to know you. Go and learn and have fun. Don’t worry about your scores when you start down the shotgun trail.
Well, as usual you have let me go on too long (I thought we talked about this!). To do justice to other shotgun games like skeet and sporting clays, we will have to continue next time in “Pull! Your introduction to shotgun games, Part 2.”
