Pruett among state's National Wrestling Hall of Fame inductees

The 19th annual National Wrestling Hall of Fame Banquet sponsored by the West Virginia Chapter will be held Sunday, Oct. 30, at the Embassy Suites in Charleston. A social time begins at 1 p.m. and the dinner is at 1:45 p.m., followed by the awards program.
This year’s inductees are an interesting bunch with an exclamation on longevity.
An old coach from the central part of the state once told me, “You can’t coach wrestling at Fairmont High School unless your name ends in a vowel.” Names like Delorenzo, Naternicola and Delligatti have run the Polar Bears program for more than 50 years. Former coach Mark Delligatti coached numerous team and individual champions for over 35 of those years and will be honored with a Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.
Another “old timer,” Bill Whittington, has coached at Hedgesville High School for over 40 years with numerous conference and regional championships. He coached Dutton Award winner Anthony Regalbuto in 2000. Whittington has won more than 500 dual matches in his career and is still coaching. He will be receiving the Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award.
Also receiving the Lifetime Awards are Arden Sansom and Pat Sole. Sansom graduated from Barboursville High School and Marshall University and for as long as I can remember he has helped with the competitions in the Huntington area, especially the WSAZ-TV Invitational and the West Virginia high school state tournaments. Sole was a two-time state champion at Parkersburg South High School and later wrestled at Liberty University. He also was an assistant coach at Liberty and later head coach at Ohio Valley University.
If you ever wrestled in high school in Braxton County, you wrestled for Coach Sterling Beane. He has been the only head wrestling coach at that school for more than 50 years. He also coached football for 35 years. It’s safe to say he has more dual wins than any coach in West Virginia’s wrestling history. He has also coached a bevy of conference and individual champs. I once referred to him as the “Energizer Bunny” and even in his late 70s, he plans on “coaching a few more years.” The Lifetime Service to Wrestling Award goes to him, but there’s even a greater compliment agreed upon from other coaches, “He is one of the true gentlemen in the sport of wrestling.”
Now, most people know Bob Pruett as an outstanding football coach who helped capture the 1996 NCAA Division I-AA championship at Marshall University. Few people are aware that Bob wrestled at Woodrow Wilson High School and at Marshall University. He was fourth in the Mid-American Conference tournament as a junior at Marshall. He later coached wrestling at Falls Church and Hayfield high schools in Virginia. Bob was also a referee on the high school and collegiate level. He directed the Virginia state tournament in the late 1960s. His sons Rod and Steve, along with his grandson Sam, were also outstanding wrestlers. Bob will receive the Outstanding American Award as a former wrestler who has been instrumental in supporting a variety of charitable organizations throughout the years.
Tickets for the banquet are still available. Go to wvmat.com for a registration form.
