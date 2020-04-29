Prospects of baseball still alive

Some summer baseball leagues have already decided to give up on 2020. Others are trying to stick it out, including the Prospect League.
Rather than outright canceling the season, the league has decided to put off opening day until July 1, commissioner Dennis Bastien announced Wednesday. The opener had been scheduled for May 28.
The West Virginia Miners were set to start the season at home against Lafayette. At this point, manager Tim Epling is just thrilled at the prospect of salvaging what is supposed to be the Miners' 10th anniversary.
"It's what we have to work with," Epling said. "If I had my rather, man, I'd like to start (sooner). But the safe bet is to start July 1 and go from there."
The delay, of course, is out of fear for the spread of the coronavirus. There is a smattering of hope state to state of being able to reopen and ease out of stay-at-home orders, and this decision is contingent upon that.
"The health and safety of our fans, players and team personnel remains our first and foremost priority," Bastien wrote in a release. "We fully understand that our 2020 season will be determined by the leaders in each of our five host states, our 12 municipalities and counties, as well as decisions by our ballpark lessors. We are extremely hopeful this decision by the Prospect League Board of Directors can be met."
In addition to West Virginia, the Prospect League also has teams in Ohio, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The Miners joined the league in 2010.
While Major League Baseball has been considering ideas of how to get its season started in empty stadiums, Epling said the goal is to allow fans to watch at Linda K. Epling Stadium. Every attention to safety will be afforded.
"We're not going to play without fans," Epling said. "This is about our community. This is not just about playing a game. It's about our community being a part of it. If we spread them out a little bit, we still can be well under the requirement for spacing. There are some stadiums in our league that can hold 5,000. We'll make adjustments to that."
A schedule has not been worked out but will be released soon, Bastien said. The Miners were scheduled to have three postgame fireworks shows.
The season will finish Aug. 15 and will consist of anywhere from 44 to 46 games, depending on the number of days off. There will be no all-star game, and a decision has not been made on playoffs.
"It's borderline, but the coaches I talk to ... know the importance of these kids playing," Epling said. "They haven't played in the spring and they are getting ready for next year. So I'm excited about that part of it."
The roster limit has been bumped from 32 to 34. The Miners currently have 20 players confirmed for the 2020 season.
The Valley League announced it has canceled its season on April 2 and the Cape Cod League — the premier summer collegiate wooden bat league in the country — did the same last week.
Other leagues are still holding out hope, including the Coastal Plain League, which also announced on Wednesday plans to push its start to July 1.
Epling said he understands some families may be reluctant to serve as hosts this summer because of the coronavirus. He urges anyone willing to do so call the Miners office at 304-252-7233.
