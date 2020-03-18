Prospect League plans to play

College baseball players across the country who had their seasons ended abruptly by the threat of the new coronavirus are probably holding out hope of playing in summer leagues.
The Prospect League, for one, is planning on keeping that option open.
Commissioner Dennis Bastien announced Wednesday that league teams are going about "business as usual" for now while paying close attention to details on the threat of COVID-19. Opening day is set for May 28, which gives the league a large enough window to monitor what has been a fluid situation.
"We are certainly mindful of the seriousness of all precautions being taken worldwide, and the results of determinations taken by our state and federal officials regarding the coronavirus, and the actions being instituted for everyone's protection," Bastien said. "We, as the Prospect League, are in full support of any and all measures and decisions established on a daily basis to protect the general population, the players, the fans and anyone associated within our sport. We continue to monitor all developments as we all move ahead with the common goal and prayer for the universal cure.
"The Prospect League hereby is announcing and letting the fans know that our clubs are operating under the business-as-usual stance, and that our upcoming 2020 season will continue as it has for 57 consecutive summers (starting as the Central Illinois Collegiate League). We are continuing to work with our college coaches and our players in the ongoing baseball developments as both student-athletes and young men, especially with the cancellation of the spring collegiate baseball season. With our 2020 season set to begin with Opening Day on May 28, we look forward to welcoming back all of our current and future fans to exciting Prospect League Summer Collegiate Wood Bat baseball with our unifying national anthem and the crack of the bat."
The NCAA announced the cancellation of all spring sports last week, and the NAIA followed suit on Monday. The National Junior College Athletic Association has also closed off spring sports for the rest of the academic year.
This summer is supposed to be the 10-year anniversary for the West Virginia Miners, whose first game was June 3, 2010, at Slippery Rock. They won league championships in 2012, 2013 and 2016, but will be looking to bounce back from a franchise-worst 18-42 season.
Eleven players have given their commitment to play for the Miners in 2020, according to the team's website, including Concord right-handed pitcher Dan Nicholls.
The Miners season opener is set for May 28 at home against Lafayette.
