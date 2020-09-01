Prospect League adds team in Johnstown, Pa.

The Prospect League's desire to expand eastward took a step in that direction Tuesday with the announcement of a new franchise in Johnstown, Pa.
The team will begin play next summer at Point Stadium — affectionately known as "The Point" — Johnstown's legendary stadium that underwent $8 million worth of renovation in 2005.
"I think it's great for our league," West Virginia Miners manager Tim Epling said. "It will be great for that community. It gives us another team in our division."
The league's latest entrant also gives the Miners another team closer to home.
With teams from the West Division as far as 700 miles away, Johnstown is a 272-mile trip from Beckley, only slightly more than Springfield, Ohio (244), the home of the Champion City Kings. The shortest trip for the Miners is Chillicothe (177 miles).
"It will make the schedule easier to compete, (but) travel will still be an issue until we get a closer team," Epling said.
Expansion elsewhere in West Virginia remains a goal. Huntington and Clarksburg are among the cities that have been mentioned in the past.
The city of Johnstown has a history with baseball, most notably with the independent Frontier League. That franchise started as the Johnstown Steal for three seasons (1995-1997) before changing its name to the Johnstown Johnnies from 1998 until 2002, when it was sold and moved to Florence, Ky.
Johnstown baseball traces its roots all the way back to 1883, with several different teams calling the city home. The Johnnies name was used multiple times in the early- to mid-20th century before it's reemergence during the Frontier League days.
"It has been an honor and a privilege to work with the City of Johnstown officials in getting to this point," Prospect League Commissioner Dennis Bastien said in a statement. "In my 40-plus years in baseball, never have I been treated with such respect, hospitality, cooperativeness and a willingness to bring a team to a city as I have here. This is a testimony to the hard work of their staff and the realization of what a Prospect League franchise can mean to a community — a gathering place for years to come and a central and integral stimulus for area pride.”
The addition of Johnstown gives the Prospect League 14 teams. The Alton River Dragons will also begin play next summer.
"Dennis Bastien, our commissioner, and our president Bruce Rosselli have been such a blessing to the league," Epling said.
The Prospect League began operations in 2009, with the Miners joining a year later. The 2020 season was canceled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
A name for the Johnstown franchise will be determined through a name-the-team contest.
Email: gfauber@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @GaryFauber