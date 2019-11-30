Proper boat storage now can pay off in the spring

I know we are smack dab in the middle of hunting season, with most of us still eating leftover turkey legs and Grandma’s salty stuffing, and not remotely even thinking about fishing.
I get that, but hear me out. At least I am not trying to sell you a holiday gift basket, or convince you that Christmas music should indeed start right after Fourth of July weekend.
I am simply trying to remind you that modest maintenance on your fishing boat now can pay large dividends come this spring, when the crappies are biting. I found this little bit of news from the experts and thought taking the time to share it with you may be of service — think of it as my gift to you this holiday season. Enjoy.
Boaters across much of the country are getting ready to put their boats to bed for a long winter’s nap, but not every boat owner knows all the secrets of winterizing a recreational boat. Boat Owners Association of The United States (BoatUS) shares some quick tips to ensure safe storage until next season.
Water expands almost 10 percent by volume. That expansion means that any water left in your engine, potable water system or refrigeration system can do some major damage over the winter. Even an engine block can crack open during cold weather. The key is making sure all water gets drained out or replaced by antifreeze.
Batteries are happier at home. If you live where you never boat in winter, remove your batteries. Bring them to the garage or basement and use a trickle charger to keep them topped off to protect them and extend their life.
It’s easier to prevent mold than to stop it. Without some air circulation, your boat’s interior can build up condensation, which can lead to a moldy mess next spring. Solar-powered vents and boat covers that let air circulate can help keep mold at bay.
Waxing the hull now makes spring cleanup much easier. The grunge of sitting all winter at a boatyard comes off a lot quicker if you apply a coat of wax before you put your boat to bed.
Add fuel stabilizer before you fill your tank. That helps mix the stabilizer so it protects all of the gas. Running your engine for a few minutes after mixing it up will get some stabilized gas in the engine’s fuel system, protecting it over the winter.
If enough water enters your fuel tank, gas with ethanol can phase separate over the long winter storage period. For boats with portable gas tanks, try to use up fuel now. Any remainder can be used (if unmixed with two-stroke oil) in your vehicle. If your boat has a built-in gas tank, fill the tank almost to the top, leaving a little room for expansion. This will minimize condensation on tank walls, stopping phase separation in its tracks. Never plug a fuel tank vent.
For more information on how to properly store a boat over the winter, including how to cover a boat, winterize plumbing, store ashore or in the water, and to get a free downloadable BoatUS Boater’s Guide to Winterizing checklist, go to BoatUS.com/seaworthy/winter.