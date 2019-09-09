Pro-Am kicks off Military Tribute week

white sulphur springs — Tournament week officially begins for the first stop on the 2019-20 PGA Tour schedule, A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, today with a day filled with action on The Old White TPC.
Early this morning, golfers in the field of 156 players will begin taking practice rounds, and at 12:30 p.m., the Monday Pro-Am takes center stage, with a shotgun start around the historic course.
Keeping with the tournament’s motto and pledge of “honoring and serving those who serve us,” the Monday Pro-Am will be filled with military members and first responders.
The Greenbrier and tournament sponsor MGM have dedicated Pro-Am spots to area first responders and team members at The Greenbrier who served in the military.
Representing The Greenbrier and The Greenbrier Sporting Club in the Monday Pro-Am will be Donnie Warlitner (Banquets, U.S. Army), Michael O’Dell (Greenbrier Sporting Club Maintenance, U.S. Air Force), Tim Boggs (Engineering, U.S. Army), Greg Vaughn (Engineering, U.S. Army), James Curry (Greenbrier Sporting Club Golf Maintenance, National Guard), Jacob Hefner (Greenbrier Sporting Club Golf Attendant, National Guard), Greg Cook (Security, U.S. Army), Carl Hefner (Spa, U.S. Navy), Bob Conte (Historian, U.S. Army) and Chad George (Rooms Division, National Guard).
Representing area first responders are Maj. Reggie Patterson (West Virginia State Police) and Greg Wolfe, Mark Kerns, Rob Ford and John Williams of the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority.
“Our focus on everything we do during tournament week and beyond is on these “Everyday Heroes,” the military members and first responders who serve all of us every day,” said executive tournament director Robert Harris. “This is just another example of that commitment. We are so pleased to honor our loyal Team Members at The Greenbrier, as well as those first responders who serve the communities all around us.”
The Monday Pro-Am will consist of 23 four-player teams — three amateurs in each group paired with one of the competitors in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. Among the players participating in the Monday Pro-Am are John Daly, Ted Potter Jr., Joaquin Neimann, Cameron Tringale, Jonathon Byrd and Freddie Jacobsen.
Tickets for opening day, as well as the other six days of the tournament, are completely free. Fans can register for their complimentary tickets at AMilitaryTribute.com. There they will have an opportunity to register their Everyday Hero, a military member or first responder, to be included on The Greenbrier Wall of Honor and entered into drawings for prizes that will be awarded throughout the week.