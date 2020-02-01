Without their leading rebounder, Princeton head coach Robb Williams thought his team might struggle against county rival PikeView.
Fortunately for the Tigers rebounding ended up being one of their strengths.
Class AAA Princeton out-rebounded Class AA PikeView 39-28 Friday night in at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as the Tigers advanced to today’s Class AAA championship game with a 55-40 win over the Panthers.
As late additions to the tournament, the two teams agreed to drop their two games against each other this season, leaving the confines of Mercer County to drive up I-77 for a tilt in the Big Atlantic Classic, replacing Spring Valley and St. Albans.
The game began as most rivalries do, with both teams trading their best shots throughout the first half before Princeton crashed the boards and built a lead.
“I was a little concerned without our leading rebounder and leading scorer tonight, but the guys really stepped up,” Williams said. “We wanted to concentrate on PikeView’s outside shooting coming in. They’re very good shooters and they’ve always been good shooters, so we tried to control the pace. We actually went back to an old formula we used against Bluefield when we beat them in our Christmas tournament. We slowed them down with a press just to slow the game down and we just guarded the perimeter.
“They had some nice cuts. but in the second half we played more with the cutter in a matchup man zone. That helped and we noticed they weren’t getting back on defense as fast as we were pushing it, so every chance we got we pushed it.”
Williams’ strategic use of the press worked. Though the Tigers didn’t force very many turnovers off of it, they slowed the Panthers, forcing them to make multiple passes before shooting.
That led to a 17-10 lead in the first quarter after a Peyton Brown 3-pointer, but the Panthers roared back.
Over the next three minutes, PikeView churned out an 8-0 run to grab the lead at 18-17.
“That was probably the toughest four minute segment we’ve played,” PikeView head coach Colton Thompson said. “We got a couple of offensive rebounds, boxed out a few times and drew fouls. We got some action going to the basket too and that helped us get back in it.”
The rest of the half was close, but the Tigers built a five point lead going into the intermission, eventually pushing it to 10 in the third quarter behind rebounding and action in the paint where they outscored the Panthers 32-16 throughout the night.
“Brady Martin and Braydon Quesenberry played really well tonight,” Williams said. “Braydon in particular played really strong with 13 rebounds. Grant (Cochran) got in foul trouble, but he rebounded and played really strong for us too. We were just able to get position. None of those guys are really big guys, but they were able to get position and that’s what we’ve been able to do and they actually did it tonight.”
Quesenberry’s 19 points and 13 rebounds led the Tigers while Peyton Brown added 15 points and 10 assists. Kobey Taylor-Williams scored 12 for PikeView.
Princeton will play Huntington today at 4 p.m. in one of the Class AAA championship games.
Email: tjackson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @TjackRH
PikeView
Cam Ellis 1, Kobey Taylor-Williams 12, Peyton Meadows 9, Alex Young 8, Chase Hancock 5, Jake Coalson 5
Princeton
Grant Cochran 2, Dal Wilborn 4, Peyton Brown 15, Braydon Quesenberry 19, Jon Wellman 2, Brady Martin 13
PV: 12 12 7 9 — 40
P: 17 12 14 12 — 55
3-point goals — PV: 4 (Taylor-Williams 2, Meadows 1, Hancock 1); P: 3 (Brown 1, Quesenberry 1, Martin 1). Fouled Out — None.