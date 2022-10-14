Princeton takes it to Woodrow Wilson

PRINCETON — There was a lot to celebrate on homecoming night at Princeton Senior High School.
In a battle of teams on the playoff bubble, the Princeton Tigers walloped longtime rival Woodrow Wilson 56-7 on a cool but dry night at Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium.
“We just beat a playoff football team,” said Princeton head coach Chris Pedigo, whose squad was rated 17th in Class AAA this week. “I thought it was a team effort tonight.”
Dom Collins collected the first and last touchdowns of the game, with another score sandwiched in between. He amassed 106 yards on four catches.
His 29-yard runback of his second interception wrapped up the onslaught, combined with Casey Geso’s eighth point-after kick of the night.
“I love getting my name called out, but it’s a huge team win,” Collins said. “I’m not that selfish.”
Princeton’s balanced attack included 149 yards on the ground and 175 yards passing by senior Grant Cochran. Four of his eight completions went for touchdowns. Cochran now has 7,171 career yards through the air.
Brodee Rice scored twice in the first half for the Tigers (4-2), and was crowned homecoming king at halftime, in festivities that included eight Princeton football players among the ceremonial court.
The Princeton defense was the story in the first quarter, shutting down the power run game of the Flying Eagles (5-3) from Beckley.
Collins said, “When we came out and made them go three-and-out on their first drive, I knew it was going to be a good game.”
Woodrow had four fruitless possessions in the initial period, while Princeton scored the game’s first points on its sixth play of the game, a 63-yard pass from Cochran to Collins.
Tigers freshman Brad Mossor picked off Jay Jones’ pass on the third play of the next series and took it 29 yards to the Woodrow Wilson 10-yard line. Rice ran the ball across the goal on the next snap.
Woodrow Wilson picked up its lone touchdown with 4:49 left before halftime. It was set up by a fumble caused by senior Tylai Kimble, who took the ball away from Rice after a 27-yard run and returned it to the Princeton 36.
From there, the Flying Eagles got five straight runs from Matthew Moore to situate the ball at the Princeton 1, and Jones dove across the goal from there.
The Tigers scored twice more in the final 2:25 before intermission to claim a 35-7 lead.
Princeton then got the ball to begin the second half and turned the ball over to Marquel Lowe for a 64-yard run. The next play was a 26-yard reception by Collins for the only touchdown of the period.
A continuous clock was running during the fourth quarter. The Tigers picked up their last two scores in a three-minute span, on a 35-yard pass to Mossor and Collins’ second interception return.
Pedigo said it was due to “a great team effort.”
“We played a heck of a game tonight, defensively … and it got our offense set up in good positions.”
Moore ran the ball 24 times for 135 yards for Woodrow Wilson. The Flying Eagles chalked up 248 rushing yards and just 17 in the passing game.
“Matt’s a tough kid,” said Woodrow Wilson head coach Street Sarrett. “He’s going to carry it more.”
Prior to Friday night, the Beckley squad was averaging 34.3 points per game and was rated 14th in the WVSSAC Class AAA official ratings.
Sarrett said that Princeton “out-physicaled us, out-toughed us. We didn’t play well. Turned the ball over.”
“The mistakes that we made gave them the points, and that’s just football,” he said. “We made way too many mistakes tonight. Didn’t play sound, fundamental football.”
The Tigers’ tough schedule continues next Friday, when Princeton travels to Bridgeport, the seventh-rated team in Class AAA. The Flying Eagles are idle next week, and will play Oak Hill on Oct. 28.
Sarrett said that if his team wins out the rest of the regular season, they are a lock to make the postseason anyway.
“It’s all about getting to the playoffs, and then it’s a whole new thing,” he said. “I mean, we’re a tough ball club. We just didn’t show it tonight. Very disappointed.”
WW 0 7 0 0 — 7
P 14 21 7 14 — 56
First Quarter
P — Dom Collins 63 pass from Grant Cochran (Casey Geso kick), 5:03
P — Brodee Rice 10 run (Geso kick), 3:06
Second Quarter
P — Brad Mossor 1 run (Geso kick), 9:26
WW — Jay Jones 1 run (Connor Mollohan kick), 4:49
P — Marquel Lowe 18 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 2:25
P — Rice 17 run (Geso kick), 1:17
Third Quarter
P — Collins 26 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 11:10
Fourth Quarter
P — Mossor 35 pass from Cochran (Geso kick), 5:42
P — Collins 29 interception return (Geso kick), 3:17
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — WW, Matthew Moore 24-135, Tylai Kimble 9-14, Darmonte Mitchell 6-24, Jay Jones 4-26, Leon Smith 4-43, Nathaniel Grayson 4-20, Elijah Waller 1-(-4). P, Marquel Lowe 12-99, Brodee Rice 4-52, Brad Mossor 2-4, Grant Cochran 1-(-6).
PASSING — WW, Jones 4-13-2-17. P — Cochran 8-14-0-175.
RECEIVING — WW, Moore 1-3, Aaron Blankenship 1-9, Elijah Waller 1-9, Christian Stewart 1-(-4).
