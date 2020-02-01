Princeton shocks Huntington

To say Princeton was an underdog Saturday night in its Class AAA boys championship game at the Big Atlantic Classic, would be considered an understatement.
Battling highly touted Huntington, few gave the Tigers a chance to claim the victory. However, when the final horn sounded, Princeton left the experts shocked and amazed in a 73-51 thrashing of the Highlanders.
"For the last week I have preached teamwork and they did exactly what I asked them to do tonight, play a strong zone," Princeton head coach Robb Williams said. "I didn't know a lot about Huntington, but, I knew they were big and we are not big. We wanted to double-down on their big men, which we did at times. We noticed they had some big young men, so, we wanted to run them. They got tired and we didn't."
Trailing by two after one quarter, Princeton started to create some space early in the second period. Ethan Parson gave the Tigers their first lead with a 3-pointer which was followed a bucket from Peyton Brown.
Frustrated by the Princeton zone, along with some questionable shot selections, Huntington fell behind by nine at halftime, 34-25.
"Nothing, no energy and no effort. We pretty much put guys on the court tonight," Huntington head coach Ty Holmes said about his team's performance Saturday. "We were a totally different team than we were yesterday. Yesterday we were missing a couple starters with the flu and the guys stepped up. Today we came with no energy and no effort. We didn't do anything we were supposed to do."
After beating Capital Friday night with their speed and athleticism, Huntington could not do the same to Princeton.
"When Huntington was pressing, we wanted that because I knew they couldn't keep that up," Williams said. "(Huntington) is a good team, but we just wore them down."
Princeton did not succumb to the Huntington pressure in large part because of Brown who was a one-man press breaker.
"Peyton Brown is a heckuva point guard and he is hard to stop," Williams said. "He is one of the best point guards around. When it comes to vision and handling the ball, he is the best I have had in the six years I have been here."
A brief spurt by Huntington cut the lead to six points midway through the third quarter. Princeton, however, had an answer for every run the Highlanders made and pushed the lead back to 11 points with eight minutes left in the game.
"Our shot selection was horrible and our defense was just pitiful," Holmes said. "This is probably one of the worst games we have played. We just gave nothing today."
Crashing the boards and outworking Huntington all over the floor, Princeton applied the knockout blow when Brown was fouled on a drive to the basket and the defender took umbrage with the call.
Brown hit both free throws and both technical free throws before Grant Cochran outworked the Huntington bigs inside for a stickback and an 18-point Princeton lead.
The Highlanders never got closer than 16 points down the stretch.
While the offense was good all night, Williams gave credit to his team defensive effort which stymied Huntington.
"We kept pounding them and didn't make many stupid mistakes," Williams said. "Our bigs, who are not really that big, played solid tonight. We out-rebounded (Huntington), which is really impressive as big as they are. We rotated well because we knew they would make the open looks."
Entering the game as an underdog, Williams exited the game with a smile on his face.
"That is four in a row now, and beating Huntington, an MSAC team, is huge for us," Williams said. We don't get to play them very often. I will take this win and be very happy with it."
Email: rudy@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter at @Rusman1981
Princeton (12-5)
Grant Cochran 7, Del Wilborn 15, Peyton Brown 24, Ethan Parson 13, Braydon Quesenberry 2, Brady Martin 1, Donnie Hilton 2, CJ Wilborn 2, Jon Wellman 4, Ben Boyles 3
Huntington (7-8)
Dion Simms 7, Zion Page 4, Amare Smith 24, Eli Archer 12, Gavin Lockwood 2, T’Sai Shook 2
P: 15 19 16 23 — 73
H: 17 8 14 12 — 51
3-point goals — P: 8 ( Wilborn 3, Brown 3, Parsons 1, Boyle’s 1); H: 3 (Simms 2, Archer 1); Fouled Out — H: Lochow.