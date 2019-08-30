Princeton roars past Shady Spring Lady Tigers on the pitch

Shady Spring girls soccer coach Joey Beckett knew his team would take some lumps this year.
Losing 10 players, including seven starters, to graduation leaves a lot of room for uncertainty, and often struggles.
That was the case for the Lady Tigers Thursday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex as they fell to Princeton 6-1.
Without their first and second string goalies, out due to sickness and injuries, Shady was forced to scour the depth chart, though the early returns were encouraging. Princeton controlled the ball in the early going, outshooting Shady 10-1 in the opening minutes with little success.
“We were hoping we could dominate offensively,” Princeton head coach Michelle Dye said. “We need to learn how to improve on finishing with the ball with 10 shots in that amount of time.”
“Our goalie played great considering she’s our third string goalie,” Beckett said. “Emma (Cyrus) stepped up and played amazing. She played tough and played really good.”
Cyrus was challenged continuously throughout the first half, rejecting shot after shot from an aggressive Princeton team. Eventually though, the door fell in when junior Laken Dye’s sixth shot scored the game’s first goal in the 17th minute, making it a 1-0 game.
Nearly 14 minutes later Shady had a shot at tying the game, but much the like the play, that hope evaporated quickly. A breakaway set Shady up with a one-on-one situation against Princeton’s goalie, but a save led to a breakaway on the other end and what looked like an opportunity to score for Shady turned out to be the opposite. Princeton capitalized, immediately pushing the ball down the field with Lauren Parish scoring within a matter of seconds for a 2-0 lead, completely swinging the momentum.
“That got the girls pumped and you could kind of see the turning point there,” Dye said. “I noticed on defense, everyone just kind of stepped it up and we started having more of a flow and a rhythm with our game. The girls started working well together so I could definitely see a difference with that.”
The 2-0 score remained going into halftime, but the second half was an onslaught of Princeton capitalizing on its shots. Laken Dye notched her second and third goals of the game while Kaya Houghland and Kristlynn Addison added the finishing touches. With a minute left Shady broke the shutout with freshman Mallie Lawson coming up with a goal.
“Our two defenders in the back, Kaya and Lauren work really well together,” Dye said. “They were setting things up when they clear the ball out. That second goal started when our goalie cleared the ball and we worked it on down the field. Our defenders, they’re fairly new to each other, but they’re starting to catch on to each other and it’s starting to show.
“In the second half, we just got in a flow offensively. We didn’t have as much time as we usually do to warm up, just because of the delay getting here, but once they got in their groove and started playing the way they know how to play, it started dropping for them.”
For Shady, the loss drops it to 1-2, but Beckett is taking positives away from each game, maintaining his youthful team is learning and listening to what he’s telling them.
“I see them learning everyday,” Beckett said. “As long as they don’t get discouraged taking these thumpings, they’ll be decent by the end of the year. We’re going to have a good bit of improvement. I only have three seniors this year and most of the rest of them are 10th and 11th graders, so we’ll be good, we just have to keep our heads up and keep learning.”
