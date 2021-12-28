Princeton 63, Wyoming East 58
Princeton withstood a valiant comeback attempt by Wyoming East in the fourth quarter to earn a 63-58 victory in the Little General Battle for the Armory.
Princeton took a 10-point lead, 52-42, when Devon Edwards hit a buzzer beater from near half court at the end of the third quarter.
The Warriors whittled it to two, 55-53 with 3:35 left, when Tanner Whitten had nine points on an 11-3 run by the Warriors that started at the outset of the fourth.
Wyoming East got as close as one, 58-57, after a pair of Garrett Mitchell free throws with 1:13 remaining.
Nick Fleming had a big two moving toward the basket off a nice assist from Chase Hancock and Kris Joyce made one of two free throws with :33.5 left to make it a four-point game, 61-57.
Joyce had 17 to lead Princeton (4-1) and Hancock added 10. Jon Wellman had seven points and seven rebounds.
Princeton next faces 5-0 Greater Beckley Christian on Wednesday in the 4 p.m. Pepsi Division championship.
Both teams had 32 rebounds but the Tigers shot 43.9 percent from the floor to East’s 37.8. East was 20-of-26 from the line, Princeton just 7-of-12.
Whitten had a huge game for the Warriors with 28 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell added 15 points and Cole Lambert had nine points and six assists. Wyoming East, which faces Elkins in the 2 p.m. consolation game, is 1-2.
Wyoming East (1-2)
Tucker Cook 0-4 0-0 0, Cole Lambert 4-9 1-2 9, Chandler Johnson 2-3 2-2 6, Tanner Whitten 7-15 13-16 28, Garrett Mitchell 4-12 4-6 15, Jacob Howard 0-1 0-0 0, Bryson Huff 0-1 0-0 0, Eli Fralin 0-0 0-0 0, Tanner Cook 0-0 0-0 0. TOTALS: 17-45 20-26 58
Princeton (4-1)
Devon Edwards 1-3 0-0 3, Chase Hancock 4-13 1-2 10, Grant Cochran 1-3 0-0 2, Kris Joyce 6-9 4-6 17, Jon Wellman 3-7 0-2 7, Nick Fleming 4-9 0-0 9, Jared Watson 4-9 0-0 8, Aiden Ash 0-0 0-0 0, Kham Hurte 2-3 0-0 5, E.J. Washington 0-1 2-2 2, TOTALS: 25-57 7-12 63.
WE 16 13 13 16 - 58
P 15 19 18 11 - 63
3-point goals – WE: 4-15 (Cook 0-3, Lambert 0-2, Whitten 1-2, Mitchell 3-7, Huff 0-1). P: 6-17 (Edwards 1-3, Hancock 1-6, Joyce 1-3, Wellman 1-1, Fleming 1-2, Watson 0-1, Hurte 1-1). Rebounds – WE: 32 (Whitten 10). P: 32 (Wellman 7). Assist – WE: 8 (Lambert 6), P: 9 (Edwards 2, Joyce 2). Total fouls: WE: 11. P: 17. Fouled out – Wellman.