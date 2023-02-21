fairlea — Princeton coach Matt Smith stopped short of saying his team wasn’t a good shooting team.
“Let’s put it this way, we celebrated when we got to 35 percent, not from the 3-point line but from the floor,” Smith said, laughing. “What game is this, 23? For 22 games we said, ‘Ladies, you’re going to make shots.’ and the only night that mattered was tonight.”
Turns out the time that mattered was late in the game when the Tigers scored on three straight possessions in the last two minutes to come away with a signature win in the Smith Era Year 3 with 56-54 victory at Greenbrier East in the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 semifinals.
A quick start didn’t hurt either, nor did a long dose of the triangle-and-2 defense that, with one adjustment in practice earlier in the week paid dividends all night.
But it was that quick burst of scoring on three straight possessions, set up by turnover and good defense, that not only erased a five-point Greenbrier East deficit over a 41-second span but also started a 9-0 run, that was the game-turning moment.
Ironically, it came after a Greenbrier East timeout, something you don’t always see.
“Don’t lose 23,” Smith said he told his team during that timeout, meaning McKenna McClure, who had been on fire all night and had 21 points, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range. “We got a couple steals and at the end we rebounded well. That was huge.”
“We did some silly things,” Greenbrier East coach Jim Justice said. “McKenna stepped up big for us. Of course (Princeton forced some of the things that happened during the 41-second span). We had Princeton going in our press, got a couple steals, took the lead by four and then we just went into la-la land.”
Greenbrier East did battle back from as much as 13 points down in the first half.
The Spartans got it to four by the end of the half, and after trailing by five after 3, finally took the lead on a four-point play and two free throws from Cadence Stewart.
Princeton briefly took the lead 45-43 but a 3 by Caroline Dotson and a basket inside by Alizabeth Wooding gave East a 49-45 lead with 2:39 left.
That’s when the Princeton winning run started.
The triangle-and-2 worked to perfection, as the Tigers went man on the Stewart sisters, senior Cadence and freshman Kennedy, and held East’s leading scorers to well under their average with a combined 17 points.
“There’s a reason Cadence (Stewart) is going to A-B (Alderson-Broaddus to play college basketball) and there’s a reason she is an all-state player,” Smith said. “When they came to us just a couple weeks ago, we kind of changed up and played a little man and they were running Kennedy off those screens, and she was lighting us up.
“So, we said, ‘let’s go triangle-and-2’ and (Kayn) Davis at the top, I can’t tell you how important she was hedging on that screen. That was her only responsibility and she didn’t allow Kennedy to come free once and that was huge because I’ve seen what Kennedy can do when she gets free.”
Justice said the triangle-and-2 was a difference maker.
“Guys, you be the judge,” Justice said. “I mean that’s all there is to it. When somebody Ds you up one-on-one and you’ve got people setting picks and everything else ... it’s been a struggle. That’s all there is to it.”
McClure was the only Spartans player in double-figure scoring with her 21 and Ryan White had 10 rebounds.
Princeton’s Maggie Stull and Autumn Bane had 17 each. Bane had a hot start as the Tigers took a 16-5 lead in the first and she had 13 in the first half as Princeton held a 31-27 lead.
Princeton moves on to play at Woodrow Wilson Friday in the Section 2 championship. Woodrow beat Oak Hill Tuesday.
Tuesday’s win was the watershed moment for Smith’s program.
“As far as the three years we’ve been here, as far as what it means, the fact that we get back in the gym tomorrow, it’s the biggest and most important (win). I say it all the time, coach (Debbie) Ball had quite a legacy here at Princeton. The first thing she said to me when I took over, my sister had played for her, she said, ‘I hope you do the one thing I never did, have success in Charleston.’ But that didn’t start for us until tonight, that’s why for our coaching staff this was the most important one.”
Greenbrier East finished the season with a 15-8 record. Princeton is 10-13.
Princeton
Maddie Stull 4-10 9-10 17, Autumn Bane 4-10 6-6 17, Reagan Southers 1-2 0-0 3, Abigail Wood 0-0 0-0 0, Kalyn Davis 4-10 1-2 10, Kendra Conner 2-4 1-4 5, Carley Hurt 0-0 0-0 0, Kalee Wright 0-2 0-0 0, Faith BlankenshIp 0-0 0-0 0, Asia Collins 0-1 2-4 2, Loren Burner 1-2 0-0 2. Totals: 16-41 19-26 56
Greenbrier East
Kennedy Stewart 3-7 1-1 9, Cadence Stewart 3-8 2-4 8, Caroline Dotson 2-14 2-2 7 , Ryan White 2-3 0-1 5, Hanna Fuller 0-2 0-0 0, Makenna McClure 6-11 3-3 21, Alizabeth Wooding 2-2 0-0 4. Totals: 14-47 8-11 54
P 16 15 10 15 — 56
GE 5 22 9 18 — 54
Three-point field goals — P 5-15 (Stull 0-1, Bane 3-5, Southers 1-2, Davis 1-5, aright 0-1, Burner 0-1). GE 10-24 (K. Stewart 2-4, C. Stewart 0-2, Dotson 1-7, white 1-2, McClure 6-9). Rebounds — P: 31 (Stull 7), GE: 27 (White 10), Assists — Conner 3. GE: 10 (White 4). Fouled out — None.
