A year of unprecedented and unparalleled success for the Coalfield Conference culminated Tuesday night at the annual Coalfield Conference Awards Banquet at Woodrow Wilson High School.
Over 200 people attended the event which saw Independence’s well-decorated running back Judah Price, the Kennedy Award winner and a state champion in wrestling, win the Male Athlete of the Year in the Coalfield, and Shady Spring’s Meg Williams, the state volleyball player of the year, win the overall female athlete of the year.
Each school picked its individual male and female athletes of the year, and they were also represented.
Price, who will be attending WVU, where he will play football, said winning the Ryan Haga Male Athlete Award was especially meaningful.
“I’m honored to receive the award just because I remember Ryan being behind me while I was playing safety and he was referee,” Price said. “He was usually telling me what I was doing wrong, and we talked a lot. I appreciate Ryan’s family and Ryan because we all know he is with us here today. I really thank everybody who supported me and supported the school. We had so many athletes who did special things and it was special.”
Williams said she was surprised to win the Tavie Haga Female Athlete of the Year.
“It means a lot because there are so many great female athletes out there and since I only do one sport, I was surprised,” Williams said. “But I try really hard in this one and it just really means a lot.”
She was also the Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year.
It was a year of success and many of the athletes who made it that way were on hand for the final event of the conference’s spring schedule.
The list of state award winners from the conference includes Price, also the Gatorade State Football Player of the Year in football and the most outstanding wrestler at the state tournament, Williams in volleyball, James Monroe’s Eli Allen, the Evans Award winner as the state player of the year, and Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osborne, the Dutton Award winner as the state wrestler of the year.
Also, John H. Lilly, coach of the Class AA undefeated state champion Independence football team, was on hand and spoke, as did former Coalfield athlete and 1975 Van Meter Award winner, the legendary Tex Williams, who was celebrating his 83rd birthday. Both gave inspirational messages to the players.
The teams in the Coalfield Conference also enjoyed great success. Along with Independence's state football title, the Wyoming East girls basketball team won the Class AA state championship and Summers County was runner-up, James Monroe won the Class A boys state title, Greenbrier East won the Class AAA soccer state championship and Greenbrier West won a Class A state wrestling title.
Shady Spring was runner-up in Class AAA boys basketball, James Monroe football was runner-up in Class A football, Shady Spring was runner-up in Class AA volleyball and Independence was runner-up in Class AA.
“I give it to the kids,” Coalfield Conference Commissioner Greg Fernett said. “We have had coaches of the year; we’ve had Kennedy Award winners and state players of the year. But it was unprecedented that we would have that many (in one school year). Picking an Impact Player of the Year, it wasn’t easy. We even said, if you take this one off, this other one would be an obvious choice. It was a good year for the conference, but it was a great year for the student-athletes. We’re proud of them all.”
The conference’s two newest members, Clay County and Pocahontas County, also had both their recipients at the event.
Here are the award recipients from each of the conference’s 20 schools:
Bluefield
Male: Caleb Fuller
Female: Cara Brown
Clay County
Male: Jacob Morton
Female: Paris Williams
Greenbrier East
Male: Adam Seams
Female: Cadence Stewart
Greenbrier West
Male: Dale Boone
Female: Meagan Poticher
Independence
Male: Judah Price
Female: Delaney Buckland
James Monroe
Male: Eli Allen
Female: Chloe Shires
Liberty
Male: Connor Bradford
Female: Karlie Osborne
Meadow Bridge
Male: Conner Mullins
Female: Kierston Rozell
Midland Trail
Male: Cody Harrell
Female: Sydney Sheets
Nicholas County
Male: Wes Hill
Female: Natalie Barr
Oak Hill
Male: Ethan Vargo-Thomas
Female: Bethany Rosiek
PikeView
Male: Nathan Riffe
Female: Olivia Lucas
Pocahontas County
Male: Brycen Carroll
Female: Mackenzie Taylor
Princeton
Male: Grant Cochran
Female: Reagan Southers
Richwood
Male: Aiden Miller
Female: Kelsey Fields
Shady Spring
Male: Cameron Manns
Female: Meg Williams
Summers County
Male: Cruz Testerman
Female: Liv Meador
Westside
Male: Owen Keeney
Female: Arielle Lusk
Woodrow Wilson
Male: Connor Mollohan
Female: Abby Dillon
Wyoming East
Male: Jacob Howard
Female: Kayley Bane
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.