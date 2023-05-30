A year of unprecedented and unparalleled success for the Coalfield Conference culminated Tuesday night at the annual Coalfield Conference Awards Banquet at Woodrow Wilson High School.

Over 200 people attended the event which saw Independence’s well-decorated running back Judah Price, the Kennedy Award winner and a state champion in wrestling, win the Male Athlete of the Year in the Coalfield, and Shady Spring’s Meg Williams, the state volleyball player of the year, win the overall female athlete of the year.

Each school picked its individual male and female athletes of the year, and they were also represented.

Price, who will be attending WVU, where he will play football, said winning the Ryan Haga Male Athlete Award was especially meaningful.

“I’m honored to receive the award just because I remember Ryan being behind me while I was playing safety and he was referee,” Price said. “He was usually telling me what I was doing wrong, and we talked a lot. I appreciate Ryan’s family and Ryan because we all know he is with us here today. I really thank everybody who supported me and supported the school. We had so many athletes who did special things and it was special.”

Williams said she was surprised to win the Tavie Haga Female Athlete of the Year.

“It means a lot because there are so many great female athletes out there and since I only do one sport, I was surprised,” Williams said. “But I try really hard in this one and it just really means a lot.”

She was also the Gatorade West Virginia Volleyball Player of the Year.

It was a year of success and many of the athletes who made it that way were on hand for the final event of the conference’s spring schedule.

The list of state award winners from the conference includes Price, also the Gatorade State Football Player of the Year in football and the most outstanding wrestler at the state tournament, Williams in volleyball, James Monroe’s Eli Allen, the Evans Award winner as the state player of the year, and Woodrow Wilson’s Ethan Osborne, the Dutton Award winner as the state wrestler of the year.

Also, John H. Lilly, coach of the Class AA undefeated state champion Independence football team, was on hand and spoke, as did former Coalfield athlete and 1975 Van Meter Award winner, the legendary Tex Williams, who was celebrating his 83rd birthday. Both gave inspirational messages to the players.

The teams in the Coalfield Conference also enjoyed great success. Along with Independence's state football title, the Wyoming East girls basketball team won the Class AA state championship and Summers County was runner-up, James Monroe won the Class A boys state title, Greenbrier East won the Class AAA soccer state championship and Greenbrier West won a Class A state wrestling title.

Shady Spring was runner-up in Class AAA boys basketball, James Monroe football was runner-up in Class A football, Shady Spring was runner-up in Class AA volleyball and Independence was runner-up in Class AA.

“I give it to the kids,” Coalfield Conference Commissioner Greg Fernett said. “We have had coaches of the year; we’ve had Kennedy Award winners and state players of the year. But it was unprecedented that we would have that many (in one school year). Picking an Impact Player of the Year, it wasn’t easy. We even said, if you take this one off, this other one would be an obvious choice. It was a good year for the conference, but it was a great year for the student-athletes. We’re proud of them all.”

The conference’s two newest members, Clay County and Pocahontas County, also had both their recipients at the event.

Here are the award recipients from each of the conference’s 20 schools:

Bluefield

Male: Caleb Fuller

Female: Cara Brown

Clay County

Male: Jacob Morton

Female: Paris Williams

Greenbrier East

Male: Adam Seams

Female: Cadence Stewart

Greenbrier West

Male: Dale Boone

Female: Meagan Poticher

Independence

Male: Judah Price

Female: Delaney Buckland

James Monroe

Male: Eli Allen

Female: Chloe Shires

Liberty

Male: Connor Bradford

Female: Karlie Osborne

Meadow Bridge

Male: Conner Mullins

Female: Kierston Rozell

Midland Trail

Male: Cody Harrell

Female: Sydney Sheets

Nicholas County

Male: Wes Hill

Female: Natalie Barr

Oak Hill

Male: Ethan Vargo-Thomas

Female: Bethany Rosiek

PikeView

Male: Nathan Riffe

Female: Olivia Lucas

Pocahontas County

Male: Brycen Carroll

Female: Mackenzie Taylor

Princeton

Male: Grant Cochran

Female: Reagan Southers

Richwood

Male: Aiden Miller

Female: Kelsey Fields

Shady Spring

Male: Cameron Manns

Female: Meg Williams

Summers County

Male: Cruz Testerman

Female: Liv Meador

Westside

Male: Owen Keeney

Female: Arielle Lusk

Woodrow Wilson

Male: Connor Mollohan

Female: Abby Dillon

Wyoming East

Male: Jacob Howard

Female: Kayley Bane

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video