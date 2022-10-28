NEW RICHMOND – Mission accomplished, the chase is over.
Judah Price and his Independence teammates made it look easy.
Price scored six touchdowns and three two-point conversions, scored 42 points and set the new regular-season state record for points scored in the Patriots' 66-0 win over Wyoming East Friday night at the War Zone.
It was the senior’s third touchdown, a seven-yard run with 3:17 remaining in the first quarter, that broke the previous record of 276 set by Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne in 2019 and set off a raucous ovation from the Patriot stands and fireworks from the road above the stadium. Payne had broken the record set by Pineville’s Curt Warner in 1978 when he scored 263.
“It means everything for me and the team,” Price said, clutching the game ball that he touched just 10 times in the game for 226 yards. “It’s something that we (the seniors) have worked really hard on for the past 10 years. It’s all of us doing what we do together and the chemistry we have. Everybody’s so happy for me. I haven’t been able to grasp my mind around it.”
Price would score three more touchdowns and his 226 yards gives him 1,793 yards as the Patriots head into their bye week before the start of the playoffs in two weeks.
“I think it’s an amazing feat for a great young man,” coach John H. Lilly said. “At the beginning of the year there was a lot of chatter that we wouldn’t be as good without Atticus (Goodson, the Kennedy Award winner, who was on hand for the record-breaker). I think there were a lot of guys in that locker room wanted to prove that wasn’t true. I think that kind of fueled them in the offseason. A lot of what you saw on the field was everybody pushing for him to do good.”
But a state record was the farthest thing from Price’s mind entering the season.
“I never had a clue that I’d be able to set a state record,” Price said. “But these boys have worked so hard for it and it paid off.”
Against a depleted Wyoming East team, down to 24 players, the goal of the game certainly was to get Price into the record book.
Needing 19 points, he scored on the first four possessions, all in the first quarter. He scored his first touchdown at 10:21 and added the two-point conversion, then scored at the 7:52 mark and again had the two-point conversion to make it 16-0.
That set the stage for the record breaker, which it looked like he had with a 50-yard run, only to have it called back because of a holding penalty.
It merely slowed the celebration. Two plays later, after a nice 35-yard catch from Colten Caron inside the 10, Price broke the mark.
He shared the record with his teammates, especially the front line and sniffer backs/tight ends, guys he awarded with donuts on a weekly basis after games, earning him the moniker the Donut Man.
“It feels very special,” tackle Logan Isom said. “We’ve did a lof of stuff in my career, but this is crazy. It was so surreal doing that. It was a great thing for the community and the program.”
“He works really hard and there is nothing more special than that for him and the team,” sniffer back Braxton McKinney said. “He makes me look really good a lot of the time the way he can cut off blocks and read holes. He makes me look really good at my job. We told him we were going to get it for him and for the community. This community puts everything into us and it was the least we could do was to leave them something that this (senior) class has done.”
Price would score two in the second quarter and another in the third quarter.
Tyler Linkswiler added nine carries for 96 yards and a pair of scores and freshman Silas Nelson had his first varsity touchdown to start the fourth quarter.
Independence ran just 20 times for 332 yards and nine touchdowns. Quarterback Trey Bowers was 4-for-7 for 103 yards. Caron and Cyrus Goodson had 35-yard receptions, Nelson had a 30-yard grab and Dalton Adkins had a three-yard reception.
Lilly also praised Wyoming East coach Jimmy Adkins and the Warriors program.
“I appreciate the sportsmanship of Jimmy and Wyoming East,” Lilly said. “They are a real young team and we know that. They’ve got young guys, but they were very humble when we (got Price the record) and I think that is a testament to them and their program.”
And doing it just seven miles from where Curt Warner had once set the mark he held for 41 years was special, too, Lilly said.
“A kid from a small town, Coal City-Sophia to get that record down here I think is really special,” Lilly said.
The Patriots finished the regular season 9-0, the second straight undefeated regular season for the Patriots.
“Our focus changes after tonight," Lilly said. “Clean slate, new season. Now we get ready for the playoffs.”
Reigning Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson, who is in his first year playing baseball at Walters State, was at the game for the moment.
“I think I knew last year that Judah was going to be the best player to play at Independence, by far,” Goodson said. “I think he is the best by far. He can do everything that needs to be done and do it at will. You saw his moves on the field, the way he handles things. I think he set it high enough where he will have it for a while.”
For those keeping score at home, the overall scoring record is 359 points held by Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn of Elkins 100 years ago in 1922 and the modern scoring record is 326 points by Morgantown’s Spencer Farley set in 14 games in 2004.
