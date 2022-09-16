Shady Spring finally found a way to stop Independence running back Judah Price Friday night in the annual battle of Raleigh County rivals.
They shut the lights out on him during a postgame interview.
Other than that, Price was almost unstoppable, amassing 260 yards and scoring seven total touchdowns as the Patriots dispensed of the Tigers 68-0.
The numbers were almost video game-like for Price, and while he swears it is harder than it looks, the senior certainly is doing everything in his power to disprove his own theory.
Price scored on runs of 8, 7, 51, 19, 11 and 3 yards, and caught a 50-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Trey Bowers.
Bowers has the other two rushing touchdowns for the Patriots, now 4-0 on the season.
The seven touchdowns are thought to be a school record. He also had seven two-point conversions and had 56 points in the game. In a strange stat of the season, Price has 15 touchdowns, but 17 two-point conversions.
“With our guys being an advanced team, a veteran team, you can say it looks easy, but we feel like we still had to work pretty hard,” Price said. “I did well but I couldn’t have done it myself. O-line is everything. They’ve worked really, really hard. I trust them. Honestly, I probably trust most of those guys with my life. ”
The Patriots scored on eight of their nine first-half possessions and the one time they didn’t was when they allowed the half to run out. They had three other touchdowns called back in the first half alone.
Price scored on the first possession, on an 8-yard run, and on the next possession it was Bowers who went in from five yards out. After that it was the Judah Price Show, as he tallied 44 points on six touchdowns, on the pass from Bowers and four 2-point conversions,
How crazy was Price’s night? He entered the game with 68 points and he nearly matched it with his 56.
“Judah is a special kind of kid, and he works hard but he will be the first one to tell you that offensive line is pretty special,” coach John H. Lilly said. “I didn’t know he scored seven touchdowns. We are just trying to work on some things that will help us on down the line."
In fact, Price did praise the line, continuously.
And those guys appreciate it and pay it back.
“It’s good having a back who can move around, we give him high praise,” said Fisher Williams, a founding member of the Grogg’s Hoggs offensive line, named for offensive line coach Kevin Grogg. “He’s small but he is shifty. He’s quick. He gets it done.”
“It makes my job a lot easier and less stressful when I know I can just hand it off to him and he can score at any given moment,” Bowers, in his first year as a starter at quarterback after being an all-state receiver last season said of Price. “I think we can both do the same thing back there. We’re both electric back there but especially Judah. He carried our team tonight and got us a win.”
Bowers finished the night 8-of-9 passing for 190 yards and a touchdown and rushed three times for 46 yards and two scores.
The storyline in the second half, which was reduced to eight-minute quarters and a turning clock in the fourth, was whether the Patriots could keep the shutout going.
Shady did drive deep into Patriots’ territory.
“It means a lot to us and a lot to this community,” said linebacker Jordan Harvey, who had four tackles for a loss of yardage in the game despite not starting due to a hip injury. “We’re trying to get back to the state championship game. And all the respect we can get, it helps a lot. The community gave us so much support last year and it’s more for them than it is us.”
The JV defense got the stop and preserved the shutout.
“They are just too big and too strong, and we couldn’t move them out of there,” Shady Spring coach Vince Culicerto said. “They pinned their ears back and kept coming. It’s humiliating man, as simple as can be. But then that let's you know what you need to do to get better. Then one day we’ll be on the other side of this.”
Harvey said he thinks the defense is ahead of the offense, as good as the offense has been with 238 points in four games.
“I know Judah and Trey are probably going to get mad at me but I think the defense (is ahead of the offense),” Harvey said. “We’ve only let up eight points and that was against our JV defense. The varsity hasn’t given up any points. We learned last year you can’t just rely on the offense all the time to get it done. If you don’t get stops, if you don’t force turnovers, you don’t force punts, you aren’t going to stay in games."
The defense had 15 negative-yardage plays.
The Patriots rushed for 396 yards and had 586 yards total offense.
The Patriots are at Westside next week while Shady (1-3) hosts PikeView.
I 22 38 8 0 - 68
SS 0 0 0 0 - 0
First quarter
I – Judah Price 8 run (Price run), 10.08
I — Trey Bowers 5 run (Price run), 7:25
I – Price 7 run (pass failed), 2;21
Second quarter
I – Price 51 run (Price run), 11:48
I – Price 50 pass from Bowers (run failed), 9:14
I – Price 19 run (Price pass from Bowers), 7:13
I – Price 11 run (Price run), 4:47
I – Price 3 run (Price run), 3:02
Third quarter
I — Bowers 32 run (Price run), 0:04
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING – I: Cyrus Goodson 1-32, Price 15-260-6, Tyler Linkswiler 4-58, Bowers 3-46-2; SS: Adam Richmond 19-4, James Sellards, 13-58, Brady Green 4-1,
PASSING – I: Bowers 8-9-0-190-1; SS: Green 2-9-0-(minus 6)-0, Tyler Mackey 0-1-0-0-0
RECEIVING – I: Cyrus Goodson 3-39, Colten Caron 3-75, Price 1-50-1, Linkswiler 1-26. SS: Sellards 2-(minus-6)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.