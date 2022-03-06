Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
featured
Price, Osborne suffer tight losses in finals (With Gallery)
HUNTINGTON — Two of the area’s top wrestlers took agonizing losses in the finals of the 75th annual state tournament.
Independence junior Judah Price suffered a 2-1 sudden victory loss to Point Pleasant’s Justin Bartee in the Class AA-A 145-pound state championship. A few moments later, Woodrow Wilson 152-pound junior Ethan Osborne faced a similar fate, falling 1-0 to Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills.
1 of 43
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes defeats Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Fans watch as Independence's Dillon Perdue takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, right, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, right, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Fans cheer as Independence's Dillon Perdue takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue defeats Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue poses for a photo during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, left, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, takes on Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes wrestles Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, above, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, right, competes against Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, wrestles Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, center, poses with his plaque during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, below, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, takes on Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, competes against Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, competes against Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, right, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, left, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, left, takes on Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, above, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, below, tosses Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price reacts after being defeated by Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
GALLERY: Championship Matches High School State Wrestling Tournament
1 of 43
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes defeats Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Fans watch as Independence's Dillon Perdue takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, right, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, right, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, above, takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue, left, competes against Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Fans cheer as Independence's Dillon Perdue takes on Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue defeats Oak Glen's Logan Davis in a 106-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Dillon Perdue poses for a photo during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, left, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, right, takes on Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes wrestles Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's J.J. Bailes, above, competes against Spring Mills' Jacob Perry during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, right, competes against Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, wrestles Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, left, takes on Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron defeats Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron celebrates after defeating Cameron's Adam Angel in a 170-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Colten Caron, center, poses with his plaque during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, below, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, wrestles Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, takes on Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, right, competes against Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Woodrow Wilson's Ethan Osborne, left, competes against Spring Mills' Patrick Jackson in a 152-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, right, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, right, takes on Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, left, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, left, takes on Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, above, wrestles Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price, below, tosses Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
20220306_statewrestling
Independence's Judah Price reacts after being defeated by Point Pleasant's Justin Bartee in a 145-pound match during the West Virginia High School State Wrestling Tournament championships on Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington.
Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch
Both were going for their first state championship.
Price (30-2) was in a rematch with Bartee, a senior Price beat 4-3 in the third-place match of the WSAZ Invitational.
Bartee got an escape in the second period and Price got one in the third to force sudden victory. It stayed tied after 60 seconds.
Bartee won the coin flip and chose bottom for the next period and escaped for a 2-1 lead. In the next 30-second period, Price got his chance at bottom but could not quite get free and Bartee won to become a four-time state champion.
“A heartbreaking loss for Judah,” Independence coach Jeremy Hart said. “Judah’s just the hardest-working kid. Just such a good kid. Your heart breaks for him.”
The Patriots finished in fourth overall and third among Class AA teams with 110 points. Fairmont and Class A state champion Cameron both finished with 116.5 points.
Point Pleasant won its fourth straight state title with 233 points.
Osborne, meanwhile, was unable to mount much offense in his match against Jackson. It was his third loss of the season to the Spring Mills junior.
Jackson got an escape point in the second period and made it hold up. Osborne came close to getting an escape and a reversal in the third period but couldn’t quite complete them.
“We felt like he needed to go out there and fight a little bit more, attack him a little bit more,” said Woodrow Wilson coach and Ethan’s dad Matt Osborne. “He played defense the whole time.”
Woodrow finished the tournament in sixth place with 110 points. With Osborne’s runner-up finish and J.J. Bailes’ 113-pound state championship, the Flying Eagles had multiple wrestlers in the finals for the first time since Keith Honaker (119), Mike Honaker (125) and John Bennett (152) all finished runner-up in 1989.
That team, too, finished sixth in the state (77 points) and was the last Woodrow team to win a regional championship before this year’s team did it last month.
Wheeling Park unseated seven-time champion Parkersburg South to win the Class AAA team state championship with 207.5 points. University was runner-up with 176.
Rounding out the top five were Spring Mills (155.5), Huntington (126) and Parkersburg South (116).
Greenbrier West finished runner-up in the Class A team race with 62 points and was 10th overall.
Here is a complete list of area place finishers:
Class AA-A
106: Dillon Perdue, Independence, 1st
113: Tucker Lilly, Greenbrier West, 4th
120: Joshua Goode, Shady Spring, 3rd
126: Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West, 6th
132: Moses Gray, Greenbrier West, 6th
138: Caleyb Nichols, Independence, 6th
145: Judah Price, Independence, 2nd
170: Colten Caron, Independence, 1st
Dalton Hanshaw, Nicholas County, 4th
182: Conner Jones, Nicholas County, 3rd; Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West, 4th
220: Tyler Workman, Richwood, 6th
285: Logan Isom, Independence, 3rd
Class AAA
106: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, 4th
113: J.J. Bailes, Woodrow Wilson, 1st
152: Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson, 2nd
195: Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson, 3rd
220: Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East, 5th
285: Jackson Evans, Woodrow Wilson, 3rd; Colton Naylor, Oak Hill, 6th