Price motivated by lost opportunity

Wrestling season was just getting started this time a year ago, three months late thanks to the coronavirus.
Six weeks later, Judah Price had become a two-time regional champion and was ready to take his shot at a state title. Instead, he was one of six Independence wrestlers unable to take the Huntington stage because they were quarantined.
Not that he needed extra motivation, but there you go.
Price won his third regional championship two weeks ago, taking the 145-pound title at the Class AA-A Region 3 tournament. He goes into this weekend's 75th annual state tournament as the state's top-ranked 145-pounder.
And he's ready to make up for the lost opportunity.
"Yeah, it's on my mind all the time, to be honest," Price said. "Every time I practice, every time I wrestle. Just to go get that state title that I missed out on."
Price had already been limited in his number of matches because of Covid, but he was 9-0 after his 138-pound regional championship win. And he was coming off a state runner-up finish at 132 as a freshman, so confidence was high.
"When you take something for granted and it's taken away from you, yeah (it's motivation)," Independence assistant coach Cliff Warden said. "He's got another chance to be sure and get one. He's sort of worked extra hard to secure the state title that he was sort of robbed of last year."
Price certainly has looked the part of a wrestler on a mission. He's 27-1 on the season, his only loss coming to Luke Robie of Virginia power Christiansburg in the semifinals of the WSAZ Invitational.
Undeterred, Price defeated Point Pleasant senior Justin Bartee 4-3 for third place. That was a big win — Bartee, No. 1 at the time, is a three-time state champion. The two are on opposite ends of the bracket, potentially setting up a 1 vs. 2 rematch for the state championship on Saturday.
That's what Price has done. Ever since his freshman year, Price has not been intimidated when taking on the state's best.
"It's always big and you kind of get a pretty good feeling about it, knowing you beat a pretty good guy when no one knew who you were," Price said. "Then you become the bigger guy."
He has wrestled that way in 2022. In addition to his Region 3 title, Price defeated Class AAA No. 2 Chance Williams of Spring Mills for the Winner's Choice title, and he won his second Coalfield Conference Invitational — there was no tournament in 2021.
Price is carried in large part by his work ethic.
"Any time the door's open, whether it's 5:30 a.m. or a late practice, whenever, Judah Price is here," Warden said. "A true sport, what you put in usually is what you get out. ... I think with maturity, you always become mentally tougher. But being here any time the place is open, doing all the extra work, that right there makes you mentally right because you know you've trained harder than the other guy.
"Technically he's gotten a lot better, too. And, of course, we saw it on the football field (as a member of the Patriots' state runner-up team), athletically and genetically. He's for sure (got) a good gene pool there."
Price said he has improved both on top and bottom — the latter perhaps because he feels he has something to prove.
"Jug (head coach Jeremy Hart) always says I couldn't ever get off the bottom my freshman year, but I can get off the bottom pretty well now," he said with a smile.
