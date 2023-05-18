At the end of the day, Independence’s record-setting running back Judah Price bet on himself, and his coach John H. Lilly thinks he will ultimately end up winning again.
He’s made a career out of it at Independence.
On Thursday, the 5-foot-7, 175-pound Kennedy Award winner signed to continue his football career at West Virginia University during a ceremony at the school attended by family, friends, teammates and even some old teammates, like Atticus Goodson, who won the Kennedy the year before Price did.
“I’m glad he decided to bet on himself,” Lilly said. “He’s betting that he’s going to go up there and show people what he can do. It might take a year to get adjusted to it but if I had to bet any money, I’m betting it on Judah Price.”
Price wears his size like a badge of honor, and nobody in the state was better than Price last fall, helping Independence to an undefeated season and the school’s first state championship.
He ended up winning the Kennedy Award as the state’s top player, the Warner Award as the top running back and was also the Gatorade State Player of the Year. He ended up rushing for 2,580 yards and scored 53 total touchdowns and had what is thought to be a record with 39 two-point conversions, though no official record for that is known to exist.
He had plenty of records that are known, the biggest that he set the state’s regular season scoring record and then broke the 100-year-old scoring record set by Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn of Elkins in 1922. He also set the Super Six record with 376 yards rushing in the state title game, which included a record 96-yard touchdown run.
“People have pretty much been doubting me my whole career,” Price said shortly before signing. “I feel like at the end of last year they weren’t doubting me anymore.”
Seeing kindred spirits like Deuce Vaughn (5-foot-5, 176 pounds), the former Kansas State standout running back and a recent NFL draftee of the Dallas Cowboys, have success offers a beckon and provides a model for what he thinks he can become on the football field at Milan Puskar Stadium or any other Big 12 stop.
“I kind of role model my game after those guys. It’s kind of hard not to because there aren’t many guys that size who start at least,” Price said.
“It’s enjoyable watching guys like that. It gives me motivation every morning.”
Price does wear a bit of a chip right underneath his shoulder pads, with good reason. He knows that guys who are full scholarship signees are going to get every chance to win a job. But like Lilly said, Price has bet on himself, and his track record speaks for itself.
“That’s their right (to play scholarship guys) but I plan to work harder than anybody up there,” Price said. “That’s my goal at the end of the day up there, to outwork everybody up there and show the coaches they messed up.”
Lilly said pound-for-pound Price is the toughest player he has coached in his over 35-year career and his size won’t stop him.
“I think he can play at a high level and I’m sitting there looking at all these college backs that are smaller than him, then I saw a picture of him standing next to (former WVU standout running back) Noel Devine and he’s bigger than him,” Lilly said.
His signing at WVU was the realization of a dream.
“It took a lot of hard work. I’ve dreamed about this since I was little,” Price said. “I felt like it was only right to make it reality. Really, it’s where everybody wants to play, that’s where I want to play, and I can see myself playing there.”
Price is heading to Morgantown at the end of June to start classes and will be listed as a running back.
“I could be playing running back, depending on how much I grow, if I grow, but I’ll be playing slot and playing in the return game,” Price said.
While job one is to impress and hopefully get a scholarship, Price has a little experience waiting his turn during his junior year, when Goodson was running his way to the Kennedy Award. It was a difficult struggle because Price had generally been the man coming up through the ranks, one that can serve him well at the Division I level.
“It was a difficult process being behind Atticus,” Price said of his sophomore and junior seasons. “I feel like I’ll have that skill (waiting), I know what it is like, and I know that I’ll have to work every day.”
He said Devine, short in stature but long on talent, like Price, offered him some advice.
“I told him my situation and everything and he said, ‘Just keep working,’” Price said of the Morgantown meeting. “’There’s nothing you can do if they don’t offer you a scholarship. It’s a process.’ I understand that.”
Right now, Price is keyed in on graduation and, if truth be told, he still hasn’t digested all the stuff he did during the season.
“That was just special,” he said of the scoring record.
“I still haven’t realized everything I did. I think with school winding down it will creep up on me. I never planned to break any 100-year-old record at the beginning of the year. I never even knew about it until this year. It’s special having that around my belt.”
And now he will take that belt to Morgantown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.