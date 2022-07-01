Price has dollars to donuts approach to big season

If things go as expected, Independence’s Judah Price may have to get an in-season part-time job this fall.
He made a promise to the big guys, his linemen, and it is a promise Price, who is succeeding Kennedy Award winner Atticus Goodson in the backfield, intends to keep.
For each 200-yard game Price posts – and he posted one in his only start last year when he had 251 yards and three scores against Midland Trail – the linemen receive a reward.
“That’s donuts,” Price said Thursday afternoon during a break from an individual workout at Independence’s George Covey Field. “Two boxes of donuts each week, for each guy. Well …”
He quickly did some calculation and then clarified.
“I’d probably be in debt after two boxes a guy. So, I’ll say two or three for all of them, combined. Each week. I haven’t really told them. If they (read) this, then they will know. I’ll probably get a text.”
Price had a huge season last year, for over 1,000 yards total offense – even more when you factor in return yards – and he scored 20 touchdowns and 136 points.
He rushed for 882 yards and 14 touchdowns (on just 71 carries, an average of 12.4 yards per carry and a touchdown every 5.1 carries), caught eight passes (on 10 targets) for 251 yards and four touchdowns and had two return touchdowns.
With nearly the entire cast on the line and at receiver returning, the sky is the limit.
It’s not just his offense.
“I don’t think he’s gotten the credit that he deserves in a lot of ways, if you watch us play and the things he does for us,” coach John H. Lilly said. “He’s the second-leading tackler on the team (118 last year). He plays safety and we play a lot of ‘robber’ coverage, so he is locked on people 1-on-1 a lot and still comes up with a lot of tackles. The biggest compliment I can pay Judah is he is probably more valuable to us defensively as he is offensively, and he is pretty lethal at returning punts and kicks.”
Several opponents last year remarked that Price, in their mind, was the best “football player” on the Patriots’ team.
And then there is the potential repeat of the Kennedy Award won by Goodson a year ago.
No less an expert than the reigning Kennedy Award winner, Goodson, said he felt Price has “every bit as good a chance as I did of winning” the coveted award given to the state’s top player.
In the long history of the Kennedy Award, only Martinsburg’s Brandon Barrett (who won it 2003-04) and Nate Sowers (2005) and Capital’s Kashuan Haley (2014) and Tyrhee Pratt (2015) have two different players from the same school won the Kennedy in back-to-back seasons.
Danny Williams, DuPont (1972-72), Robert Alexander, South Charleston (1975-76), Mark Cisar, Magnolia (1992-93) and Ryan Switzer, George Washington (2011-12) won the award twice in a row.
It was only a year ago, in nearly the same place, where Goodson wondered about his own chances of winning the Kennedy.
Price was a little taken aback by the remark, but he is confident he can carry that mantle.
“It means a lot,” Price said. “I mean, coming from him, everybody knows his name and if he says that it is really something special.”
But Price believes he can do it, with a devout confidence in his ability and that of his donut-consuming linemen (five starters are back and there is added depth there this season), and the offense in general. The Patriots still have outstanding receiver Cyrus Goodson and the other receiver, Trey Bowers, is likely moving to quarterback where his speed will pay dividends.
“One hundred percent, I personally think I can,” Price said. “Everybody on the team knows. I guess nobody knows but we have to show them. With the coaching staff we have, all the line and all the receivers we have, I’m confident that they know how to do it and they will get it done.”
“That’s a great compliment for him, but I think the biggest compliment will be that he has eight of his top nine linemen coming back,” Lilly said. “The biggest thing right now is you have to do it on the field.”
He also had the rare experience of scoring a touchdown in the state championship game, which he did on a 46-yard run in an ultimate 21-12 loss to Fairmont Senior. Bower had the other on a touchdown pass from Phalin.
“Me and Trey, we kind of talk it over all the time, it was special for us,” Price said. “You never know if you’ll get it back.”
He got outside to the left boundary and then outran the Fairmont Senior defense to the end zone.
“Just running down the sideline and looking up in the crowd and seeing our crowd going like they were, it was a special moment. “
He said he had two thoughts during the jaunt to the Wheeling Island end zone.
“That whole run I was thinking ‘don’t fall’ and was there any flags,” Price said. “After I scored, I didn’t even celebrate because I was so worried about a flag, because we got so many, I didn’t even want to think about it.”
Price said last year’s playoff run meant a lot to him, but also Coal City and the Independence area. And he said job one is getting back and winning it this time around. He knows what it means.
“It really was special for this community,” Price said. “Everybody was in it. (The semifinal win over Bluefield) was the most packed I’ve seen this stadium. There were people lined up along the fence, packed into the bleachers, the other side of the bleachers. There was such a line (coming in) you probably couldn’t see it until halfway down the hill (Independence High sits atop a hill)."
In a quarterfinal playoff win over Roane County, a battle Price called a “blood and guts game” he caught the winning touchdown on a 66-yard pitch and catch from QB Logan Phalin.
He takes pride in his special teams play as a punt/kickoff man.
“You can flip a whole game on one special teams play, and that’s what I think of it as, trying to get the best field position I can for our team and counter what they are trying to do, which is pin us deep in our own territory,” Price said.
Price maintains a healthy bit of confidence.
“The thing about Judah is, he’s very confident,” Lilly said. “He’s not overbearing and he’s not cocky, but he is confident.”
As he sat not 30 yards from where Goodson nearly a year to the day had said winning the Kennedy wouldn’t change is life – he was already sure of his path in baseball – Price had a different view.
“I think it would open up a lot of eyes,” Price said. “I’ve kind of been, I won’t say underrated, but I’ve kind of been under the radar. And If I did get the Kennedy, I want to go win the Dutton Award in wrestling.”
As a wrestler of some prowess — he is getting some interest from colleges as high as WVU — he said he likely would take the best offer he gets with regards to the school and sport he chooses.
Last year as a junior, he had three games with 100 yards or more rushing, to go with the 251 he had against Trail. He had a 96-yard receiving game against Man. He scored at least one touchdown in all but two games last year for 11-1 Indy.
For his career Price has 104 carries for 1,173 yards and 16 touchdowns and 17 catches for 467 yards and five touchdowns.