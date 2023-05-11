The moment fans of Independence football have been hoping for finally arrived Thursday.
Kennedy Award winner Judah Price confirmed on Twitter that he will be signing to play football at West Virginia University. The 5-foot-8, 188-pound running back has accepted an invitation to walk on, according to WV MetroNews.
Price led the Patriots to a 13-0 record, including a 42-7 win over Herbert Hoover in the Class AA state title game at Wheeling Island Stadium. It was the school’s first-ever football state championship.
He won the Kennedy Award as the state’s top overall player and the Curt Warner Award as the top running back after rushing for 2,587 yards. He scored 49 rushing touchdowns, 52 total touchdowns and 42 two-point conversions. That gave him 396 points, beating the 100-year-old record of 359 set by Albert “Big Sleepy” Glenn.
Price also set the Super Six records for run from scrimmage (94 yards) and yards in a single game (376) in the title win.
Price also wrapped up his wrestling career in March with the Class AA-A 150-pound state championship. He was a four-time regional champion and a two-time state runner-up, and his final career record was 124-12.
Patriots coach John H. Lilly announced on social media that Price will officially sign next Thursday, May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.