Price approaches rare air with scoring mark in sight

For the long list of accomplishments put up by Judah Price and Independence’s undefeated football team, it is but a short distance from where history could intertwine Friday night when the Patriots travel to Wyoming East for their regular-season finale.
Price is sitting at 258 points, well within striking distance of the regular-season state record 276 set by Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne of Poca, who broke the record in 2019. The record at that time was held by Pineville’s Curt Warner, who established the mark with 263 in 1978.
It is but a short seven-mile drive from New Richmond to Pineville along Route 16, right past old Pineville High and Shuff Field where Warner won the Kennedy Award before going on to become an All-American at Penn State and an All-Pro with the Seattle Seahawks.
Price has been productive getting to the end zone all season. He has amassed his scoring mark with 32 rushing touchdowns, a receiving score and, although no known statistics are available, what is believed to be a state-record 30 two-point conversions. He is averaging 32.3 points per game, over five touchdowns a game.
Both Warner and Payne accomplished the feat in 10-game regular seasons. Independence only has nine games scheduled this season.
Consider this: Price had scored twice as many points as any player in the area except Greenbrier West’s Ty Nickell (144) and has scored more points than all but 37 of the 112 schools which play football in the state.
Price became aware of the record after the Bluefield game on Sept. 30 and his teammates have encouraged him along the way.
They have speculated about the prospects of what it would be like should it happen.
“We have kind of thought about what kind of celebration we’re going to do (afterwards) but I don’t know if I’m going to be able to celebrate to be honest,” Price said after the win against Nicholas County last week. “It will just be too much. The moment will get to me, and I think the moment will get to everybody. I think we’ll just be happy. Last night I got a little emotional. This was my last regular-season game ever on this field. I know it won’t be my last game here but regular-season-wise, that’s just …”
He could not finish the sentence, the first time this season he hasn’t finished something on the field.
On the season Price has 141 carries for 1,567 yards and has rarely played in the second half. He is averaging 195.9 yards per game and is scoring a touchdown for every 4.4 carries. He has gone over 200 yards in four games.
Price already has established the school record and is ahead of the pace set by his teammate and Kennedy Award winner of a year ago, Atticus Goodson, who had 1,507 yards and 26 rushing touchdowns through his eighth game last season.
“The whole team wants him to get it,” quarterback Trey Bowers said. “He deserves it. And credit to that o-line too. You got the Kennedy Award last year; you got a back that is going to break the scoring mark this year. So, credit to them, and credit to Judah, he’s having a great year this year.”
The senior-laden line of tackles Logan Isom and Parker Withrow, guards Aaron Shiflett and Brady Grimmett and center Fisher Williams, along with tight end/sniffer Braxton McKinney and fullback/tight end Jordan Harvey as well as receivers Cyrus Goodson and Colten Caron have paved the way to the end zone or Price.
“I think it would be a heck of a feather in the cap of an offensive line to have the Kennedy Award winner last year, and the Curt Warner (top running back in the state) winner and kid that breaks the state scoring record,” coach John H. Lilly said. “I think it’s a team thing. I really don’t look at it as a Judah thing, and I don’t think he looks at it as a Judah thing. He looks at it as a team thing. What kind of reward would that be for an offensive line, and it is the same guys who played last year minus Michael Cheek, to have those two accolades by their name?”
All-state receiver/defensive back Cyrus Goodson has a unique perspective on the situation, his brother Atticus winning the Kennedy Award last fall.
“With my brother winning the Kennedy Award last year and now we can have the state scoring record, yeah, we want that really bad for him,” Goodson said. “He’s a great kid and he deserves it. Nobody wants to be selfish. Everybody wants to give him the ball and let him score it.”
Known as the Donut Man for his practice of awarding his linemen donuts after 200-yard rushing games, Price said he is thankful for those teammates who are sharing in a season that has seen him reach new heights.
“The team has really been pushing me, ‘We’re going to get it, we’re going to get it,’” Price said. “All the linemen are saying they’re going to get it for me. It’s been really emotional for me.”
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at the War Zone in New Richmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.