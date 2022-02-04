In December, Shady Spring honored its legendary coach with the Dix Manning Duals.
On Saturday, another coach synonymous with Tigers wrestling will be recognized as well.
The Larry Snuffer Slam will begin at 9:30 a.m. in both of the school's gyms. Joining the host Tigers will be Liberty, Nicholas County, Princeton, Logan, Chapmanville, Braxton County, Sissonville, Nitro, Martinsburg, Oak Hill Academy (Va.), Johnson Central (Ky.) and some members of the Independence JV team.
Snuffer had a career duals record of 73-36-1 (.664) and coached six individual state champions. Dereck Scarbro was a three-time winner and was the Class AA Most Outstanding Wrestler in 2005, when the Tigers finished runner-up to eventual 13-time state champ Oak Glen.
In 2005, he was named the Class AA-A Coach of the Year — an award that was named for Manning.
Also on Saturday, former Tiger Sonny Harrah will officially be inducted into the Raleigh County Wrestling Hall of Fame. Harrah won the 125-pound state championship in 2007 and he holds the team record for wins in a season with 50.
One of the Shady teams from the 1970s will be remembered, and the current senior class will be honored.
Point Pleasant put out a convincing effort on Friday to win the Class AA-A West Virginia Team Dual State Championship for the third straight year at the State Fairgrounds.
The three-time reigning state champion ran the table on Moorefield in the semifinals with a perfect score of 84-0. In the other semifinal, Herbert Hoover defeated Keyser 75-6.
Point Pleasant, the No. 1 team in Class AA in Friday's latest rankings, then beat Hoover 65-12 for the championship.
In the consolation, Keyser beat Moorefield 47-24.
Most Outstanding Wrestler awards went to Justin Bartee of Point Pleasant and Mason Atkinson of Herbert Hoover.
Class AAA takes the stage on Saturday. Woodrow Wilson, the Region 3 champion, will kick off the semifinals against Region 1 champ University at 1 p.m., with Region 2 champ Spring Mills facing Parkersburg South of Region 4 on the adjacent mat.
The consolation finals will start at 2:15 p.m., followed by the championship at 3:30 p.m.
Spring Mills is No. 2, Parkersburg South No. 3 and Woodrow Wilson No. 4 in the latest rankings.
Doors at the Underwood Building will open at 11 a.m. The tournament will be live streamed by FloWrestling.
Also in the latest rankings, Independence is at No. 3 in Class AA. Greenbrier West remained No. 2 in Class A and Midland Trail fell one spot to No. 7.
