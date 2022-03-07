After Dillon Perdue had his hand raised as a state champion, and after shaking hands with the opposing coaches, he was met by his best friend.
His big brother Bryce Perdue, a four-time state place winner for Independence, wrapped his arms around him, lifted him up and carried him off the mat.
"My brother, honestly, he's the biggest friend I've had in my life," said Dillon, the Patriots sophomore who had just repeated as Class AA-A 106-pound state champion. "We've went through everything together. That's my best friend. I couldn't do this without him. It's hard to explain the bond (between) he and I. He's my best friend, he's my brother, he's my everything. I would do anything for him."
Family was a recurring theme as the state wrestling tournament celebrated its 75th year.
Before the Parade of Champions at the start of Saturday's finals, many of West Virginia’s past state champions were recognized. Among those in attendance was Jimmie Bailes, who won the 95-pound state championship in 1963 for Shady Spring and legendary coach Dix Manning.
Almost 60 years later, he got to watch his nephew add to the family legacy.
Woodrow Wilson freshman J.J. Bailes capped off a dominant start to his high school career with a 5-1 victory over Jacob Perry of Spring Mills for the Class AAA 113-pound state championship. Bailes became the first Woodrow wrestler to win an individual state championship since Matt Callahan won the 140-pound title in 1999.
But it was also special to Bailes to get to do it front of a family member who knows the exact sense of accomplishment he was feeling.
“I wanted to win one for him, just because he is my uncle,” Bailes said. “I wanted to get both of us a win.”
There was also the other end of the spectrum.
Flying Eagles coach Matt Osborne watched as his son Ethan Osborne, a junior, dropped the 152-pound championship by the slimmest of margins — 1-0 — to Patrick Jackson of Spring Mills. He gave up an escape in the second period, and nearly scored an escape and later a reversal in the third.
As dad and coach, Matt Osborne was able to use it as a teachable moment.
"He just put his best out there," he said. "I told him not to worry about it, go wrestle free. Knowing that you lost by one point, that's going to be tough. He's a hungry kid so he'll practice and be ready (for next year)."
l l l
Winning a state title is always memorable. Doing it the way Colten Caron did it was something else totally.
Caron snatched victory from the jaws of defeat Saturday, narrowly avoiding a decisive takedown at the end of the third period. He needed to muster every bit of resolve for another grueling two and a half minutes to defeat Cameron’s Adam Angel in an ultimate rideout for the Class AA-A 170-pound state championship.
With the match tied 1-1, Angel took Caron down with time winding down. However, the clock had already reached zero as the referee’s hand went up signaling two points for Angel, sending the match to sudden victory.
The two mat officials conferred before the scorekeeper at the table confirmed that time had run out.
Starting sudden victory in the neutral position, neither wrestler scored in the next 60 seconds. That led to a coin flip, which Angel won for his choice of top or bottom. He chose bottom and gained an escape before the end of the 30-second period for a 2-1 lead.
Another 30 seconds went up and Caron was on bottom. He, too, scored an escape to tie it at 2-2 and force a rideout.
Caron was on top and ended up cradling Angel with nine seconds left to secure his first state championship.
Caron finished with a 37-4 record and can use this as a springboard to his senior year.
"Definitely going for No. 2 next year," he said. "That's definitely what I want.
"And the team title. I want the team title next year."
l l l
Second place wasn't what Greenbrier West was shooting for, but head coach Jeremy Tincher doesn't take it for granted, either.
"Any time you leave that building with a trophy in your hand, you had a good weekend," he said. "Because I've been down there lots of times and I went out of there with my hands in my pockets."
The Cavaliers wound up with four place winners and had no finalists for the first time since 2018. They scored 62 points and finished runner-up to Class A state champion Cameron, which finished tied for second overall with double-A runner-up Fairmont with 116.5 points. West was 10th overall.
Placers for the Cavaliers were Tucker Lilly (113 pounds, fourth), Clayton Robinson (126, sixth), Moses Gray (132, sixth) and Cole Vandall (182, fourth).
Tincher anticipated having six wrestlers on the podium, but senior Brad Blevins (138) and freshman Austin McKenzie (106) faced unexpected challenges in the blood round. McKenzie fell to 2021 finalist Gavin Boland of Elkins, and Blevins lost to Point Pleasant's Mackandle Freeman, who was also a finalist last season. Boland was upset in the first round and Freeman went down in the quarterfinals.
In the end, the team did what it had to do to hold off Doddridge County for the runner-up finish.
"Tucker and Cole went out and won two matches in the consolation semifinals ... and that put it out of reach for Doddridge County to catch us," Tincher said. "It was nice to know that we took care of our business and we didn't have to depend on Doddridge losing matches or somebody else beating a Doddridge kid for us to win. We handled our business."
West will return 10 of the 13 qualifiers who wrestled over the weekend. Blevins, Jayden Robinson (160) and Ethan Brown (285) are all seniors.
"I'm excited where these guys really seem fired up to keep lifting and just get stronger and do some offseason wrestling," Tincher said. "They seem pretty fired up about it, and that's always exciting for the coach when you know you're going to have kids who put the extra time in. Hopefully we can put together a pretty good squad next year and maybe we can go down there and win that thing."
l l l
Shady Spring senior Joshua Goode wrapped up a successful career. He finished third at 120 for the second straight year, after two consecutive fourth place finishes at 126.
Goode dropped a heartbreaker to eventual state champion Conner Blessing in the semifinals. Goode scored a takedown with one second left in the third period to tie it, but Blessing got a takedown with two seconds left in sudden victory to win 8-6.
Goode finished his career with a 160-33 record. He broke the program career wins total of 150, set by Brandon Stump, at the Coalfield Conference Invitational on Feb. 12.
His first two wins at the state tournament came via pin, leaving him with a school record 90 for his career. The old record was 88, set by three-time state champion Dereck Scarbro.
Goode also joined Scarbro and Sonny Harrah as the team's only four-time state place winners.
l l l
Here is a complete list of area place finishers:
Class AA-A
106: Dillon Perdue, Independence, 1st
113: Tucker Lilly, Greenbrier West, 4th
120: Joshua Goode, Shady Spring, 3rd
126: Clayton Robinson, Greenbrier West, 6th
132: Moses Gray, Greenbrier West, 6th
138: Caleyb Nichols, Independence, 6th
145: Judah Price, Independence, 2nd
170: Colten Caron, Independence, 1st; Dalton Hanshaw, Nicholas County, 4th
182: Conner Jones, Nicholas County, 3rd; Cole Vandall, Greenbrier West, 4th
220: Tyler Workman, Richwood, 6th
285: Logan Isom, Independence, 3rd
Class AAA
106: Garrett Johnson, Woodrow Wilson, 4th
113: J.J. Bailes, Woodrow Wilson, 1st
152: Ethan Osborne, Woodrow Wilson, 2nd
195: Jay Jones, Woodrow Wilson, 3rd
220: Thomas Mullins, Greenbrier East, 5th
285: Jackson Evans, Woodrow Wilson, 3rd; Colton Naylor, Oak Hill, 6th
