Prep softball roundup: Shady Spring, Oak Hill stave off elimination

Class AA Region 3, Section 2
Shady Spring 9, Nicholas County 2
Shady Spring fell behind 2-0 in the top of the first inning but scored six runs over the next three and defeated Nicholas County 9-2 Thursday in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
The win sends Shady Spring to the championship game. The Tigers will visit Independence today at 5:30 p.m.
If Shady wins, the teams will meet again in a winner-take-all game saturday at 1 p.m.
Independence defeated Shady Spring 1-0 in a winners bracket game on Wednesday.
The Grizzlies were eliminated from the postseason.
Both Nicholas County runs were unearned.
Paige Maynard recovered from the early deficit to get the win. She issued six walks but struck out nine and limited Nicholas to two hits over seven innings.
Maynard also starred at the plate with a pair of home runs and four runs batted in.
Alyssa Lilly and Natalie Adams had two RBIs apiece for the Tigers. Brooke Presley added a double.
Laycee Cook and Cambria Neal drove in a run apiece for Nicholas.
Class AAA Region 3, Section 2
Oak Hill 6, Woodrow Wilson 4
On the strength of a four-run third inning, Oak Hill dispatched Woodrow Wilson, 6-4, in Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 softball tournament play on Thursday.
Oak Hill advanced to the championship game. The Red Devils will take on Greenbrier East today at 6:30 p.m..
If Oak Hill wins, the teams will meet again in a winner-take-all game Saturday at 6:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East defeated Oak Hill 9-1 in a winners bracket game on Wednesday.
The Flying Eagles were eliminated.
Kylie Pelkey went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs to lead the Red Devils. Haylee Byers was 2-for-4 with a double, Brooke Spangler was 2-for-4, and Kaylee Mann knocked in a pair of runs.
Ava Mullins was 3-for-4 with two doubles for the Flying Eagles.
Spangler struck out 12, yielded 10 hits and gave up three earned runs to post the complete-game pitching win for Oak Hill.