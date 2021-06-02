Prep softball roundup: Indy's Buckland tosses perfect game; East blanks Woodrow

Independence 14, Liberty 0, 5 innings
Delaney Buckland threw her first perfect game to lead Independence to a 14-0 win over Liberty in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday in Coal City.
Buckland struck out 13 of the 15 batters she faced to make quick work of the Raiders.
Kaylen Parks was 2-for-3 with her 12th home run of the season, along with a double and three runs batted in. Sarah Bragg had a triple and three RBIs. Destiny Blankenship, Chloe Hart and Ellie Morgan all drove in two runs.
The Patriots will host Shady Spring in the winners bracket today. Liberty will go to Nicholas County in an elimination game.
Shady Spring 8, Nicholas County 0
Olivia Barnett and Brooke Presley both homered and Shady Spring defeated Nicholas County 8-0 in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament in Shady Spring.
Barnett finished with four runs batted in.
Paige Maynard got the win on the mound. She held the Grizzlies to two hits while striking out 11 and walking two.
Shady will visit Independence in the winners bracket today, while Nicholas will host Liberty in an elimination game.
Greenbrier East 10, Woodrow Wilson 0, 5 innings
Taylor Graham and Josi Ervin combined on a one-hitter and Greenbrier East defeated Woodrow Wilson 10-0 in five innings in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Graham worked the first three innings to get the win, striking out four and walking one. Ervin threw two hitless innings of relief.
Graham also drove in two runs, as did Josie Patterson and Annabelle Honaker.
Kayla Bird had the lone hit for Woodrow.
The Spartans (15-6) will host Oak Hill in the winners bracket tonight. Woodrow will travel to Princeton in an elimination game.
Oak Hill 17, Princeton 2
No. 2 Oak Hill broke out the bats Tuesday and claimed a 17-2 triumph over No. 3 Princeton in a Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 first-round game.
Nikki Holbrook drove in seven runs on the night to pace the potent 11-hit attack for the Red Devils, going 4-for-4 with a double. Also for the hosts, Kylie Pelkey was 3-for-3 with a triple, a double and two RBIs, Brooke Spangler launched a home run on her way to a 2-for-4, two-RBI effort, and Kaylee Mann was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.
Abigail Jenkins belted a homer and drove in two runs for Princeton, and Kailey Sarver went 2-for-3.
Spangler notched the pitching decision, going the distance while scattering six hits, striking out eight, yielding two earned runs and walking just one.
Oak Hill (12-9) will play at No. 1 Greenbrier East on Wednesday. Princeton will host No. 4 Woodrow Wilson Wednesday.