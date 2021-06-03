Prep softball roundup: Hylton throws perfect game

Wyoming East 1, Westside 0
Olivia Hylton tossed a perfect game and outdueled Caitlin Bleigh for a 1-0 victory in the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Hylton finished with 13 strikeouts. Maddie Clark had the game-winning RBI. Paige Laxton and Katie Clay had two hits apiece.
Bleigh struck out seven and didn’t walk a batter.
Westside will host Bluefield in an elimination game today. The winner will face Wyoming East for the title on Friday. Both games will start at 5:30 p.m.
Midland Trail 16, Webster County 1
Five players provided at least two hits Wednesday to propel No. 1 Midland Trail to a convincing 16-1 win over visiting No. 4 Webster County in Class A Region 3, Section 2 tourney action.
Madison Campbell hit for the cycle, going 4-for-4 and driving in three runs, to guide the offensive onslaught for Midland Trail, 16-4 and winner of 13 straight games. Emily Dickerson and Emmie Lopetrone (triple) rapped three hits apiece, and each drove in a run. Meghan Gill knocked in four runs while going 2-for-4, and Faith Bailes was 2-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs.
Phillips had one RBI for the Highlanders.
Lopetrone gained the mound win, fanning five and surrendering just two hits and no runs in three innings. Gill relieved, striking out five and allowing only one hit in two innings.
Midland Trail will host Richwood in a winners bracket game today while Webster County will host Pocahontas County in an elimination game. Both are set for 5:30 p.m.
WC: 000 01 — 1 3 4
MT: 722 5x — 16 17 0
Pitching — WC: Loughridge; MT: E. Lopetrone, M. Gill. WP: Lopetrone, LP: Loughridge. Hitting — WC: Loughridge 1-2, Vandevender 1-1, H. Wayne 1-1, Phillips (rbi); MT: M. Campbell 4-4 (hr, 3b, 2b, 3 rbi), E. Dickerson 3-4 (rbi), M. Gill 2-4 (2b, 4 rbi), E. Lopetrone 3-4 (3b, rbi), F. Bailes 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), L. Tompkins 1-3 (2b, rbi), S. Sheets (rbi), C. Skaggs 1-3, Jo. Stonestreet 1-3