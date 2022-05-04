A six-run surge in the fourth and fifth innings combined lifted No. 2 Midland Trail past No. 1 Greenbrier West 8-0 Wednesday at Crawley in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 softball tournament.
Layla Tompkins had a triple and a double in two at-bats while driving in a run to lead the Patriots. Meghan Gill was 2-for-3 with a double, and Madi Campbell was 1-for-2 and drove in three runs.
For the Cavaliers, Hannah Sweet was 2-for-2 to lead the effort.
Gill went the distance to secure the win on the mound.
The Cavaliers (10-9-1) await the Webster County-Richwood winner on Friday at home.
Midland Trail (10-9) will host the championship Saturday at 1 p.m. in Hico.