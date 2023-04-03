Independence senior Delaney Buckland tossed a no-hitter in a 9-0, six-inning victory over Liberty Monday in Coal City.
Buckland faced one batter over the minimum, a walk to Keandra Spurlock keeping her from a perfect game. Buckland struck out 14 of the 19 batters she faced.
Kendall Martin homered in a five-run sixth to end the game early for the Patriots. Hypes was 3-for-4, and she and Emma Lilly both drove in a pair of runs.
Indy will visit Nitro today. The Raiders will host Woodrow Wilson on Wednesday.
George Washington 6, Woodrow Wilson 0
George Washington was held to four hits but came away with a 6-0 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Adkins, who was the winning pitcher for the Patriots, drove in a pair of runs. In the circle, she threw a complete game and finished with six strikeouts and two walks.
Jasmine Daubert and Aubrey Smallwood both had two hits for the Flying Eagles. She took the pitching loss despite striking out 15. GW walked six times.
Woodrow will host Wyoming East Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.