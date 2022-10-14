PREP SOCCER
Sectional Pairings
Boys
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson, 6 p.m.
No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship
at highest seed, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA/A
Region 3, Section 1
Monday, Oct. 17
No. 5 Bluefield at No. 4 Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
Bluefield/Mingo Central at No. 1 PikeView, 6 p.m.
No. 3 James Monroe at No. 2 Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Championship
at highest seed, 6 p.m.
Region 3, Section 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Nicholas County, 6 p.m.
No. 6 Roane County at No. 3 Webster County, 6 p.m.
No. 5 Midland Trail at No. 4 Pocahontas County, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 19
Midland Trail/Pocahontas County at No. 1 Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.
Roane County/Webster County vs. Independence/Nicholas County, at highest seed, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Championship
at highest seed, 1 p.m.
Girls
Class AAA
Region 3, Section 2
Tuesday, Oct. 18
No. 3 Greenbrier East at No. 2 Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.
No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Championship
at highest seed, 6:30 p.m.
Class AA/A
Region 3, Section 1
Monday, Oct. 17
No. 5 James Monroe at No. 4 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 18
James Monroe/Mingo Central at No. 1 Bluefield, 6 p.m.
No. 3 PikeView at No. 2 Shady Spring, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Championship
at highest seed, 6 p.m.
Region 3, Section 1
Wednesday, Oct. 18
No. 4 Pocahontas County at No. 1 Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.
No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Nicholas County, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 21
Championship
at highest seed, 11 a.m.
