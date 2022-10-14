Prep soccer sectional pairings

Tyler Synder of Woodrow Wilson fights for the ball against Landon Maynard of Cabell Midland Sept. 6 in Beckley.Tina Laney/For The Register-Herald

 TINA LANEY/for The Register-Herald

PREP SOCCER

Sectional Pairings

Boys

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 3 Princeton at No. 2 Woodrow Wilson, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Oak Hill at No. 1 Greenbrier East, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship

at highest seed, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA/A

Region 3, Section 1

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 5 Bluefield at No. 4 Mingo Central, 5:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Bluefield/Mingo Central at No. 1 PikeView, 6 p.m.

No. 3 James Monroe at No. 2 Shady Spring, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Championship

at highest seed, 6 p.m.

Region 3, Section 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 7 Independence at No. 2 Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Roane County at No. 3 Webster County, 6 p.m.

No. 5 Midland Trail at No. 4 Pocahontas County, 6 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Midland Trail/Pocahontas County at No. 1 Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.

Roane County/Webster County vs. Independence/Nicholas County, at highest seed, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Championship

at highest seed, 1 p.m.

Girls

Class AAA

Region 3, Section 2

Tuesday, Oct. 18

No. 3 Greenbrier East at No. 2 Oak Hill, 6:30 p.m.

No. 4 Princeton at No. 1 Woodrow Wilson, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 20

Championship

at highest seed, 6:30 p.m.

Class AA/A

Region 3, Section 1

Monday, Oct. 17

No. 5 James Monroe at No. 4 Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

James Monroe/Mingo Central at No. 1 Bluefield, 6 p.m.

No. 3 PikeView at No. 2 Shady Spring, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Championship

at highest seed, 6 p.m.

Region 3, Section 1

Wednesday, Oct. 18

No. 4 Pocahontas County at No. 1 Charleston Catholic, 6 p.m.

No. 3 Midland Trail at No. 2 Nicholas County, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 21

Championship

at highest seed, 11 a.m.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video