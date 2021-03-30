GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Wyoming East 72, Westside 26
clear fork — Hannah Blankenship finished with 11 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals in Wyoming East’s 72-26 win over Westside.
Skylar Davidson had 15 points, seven assists and six steals. Abby Russell scored 16 points, Daisha Summers grabbed eight rebounds and Madison Clark had nine steals.
Westside got 16 points from Shyan Jenkins.
Wyoming East will host Summers County on Wednesday. Westside will go to Shady Spring on Thursday.
Wyoming East (5-2)
Skylar Davidson 15, Sarah Saunders 8, Hannah Blankenship 11, Daisha Summers 8, Kaylee Bane 2, Colleen Lookabill 4, Abby Russell 16, Madison Clark 6, Laken Toler 2.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 2, Kenzie Morgan 2, Sarah Bown 2, Emily Johnson 2, Shyan Jenkins 16, Daisha Cline 2.
WE 14 32 22 4 — 72
W 3 4 10 9 — 26
3-point gopals —± WE: 4 (Davidson 3, Blankenship); W: 4 (Jenkins 4). Fouled out — none.
Woodrow Wilson 62, Oak Hill 28
oak hill — Jamara Walton fired in 22 points in Woodrow Wilson’s 62-28 win over Oak Hill.
Olivia Ziolkowski scored 19 for the Flying Eagles and Camille Fenton added 12.
Samiah Lynch led Oak Hill with 13.
Woodrow Wilson will take on Morgantown in the New River CTC Invitational Saturday at 1 p.m. Oak Hill will host Parkersburg South Monday, April 5.
Woodrow Wilson
Cloey Frantz 2, Rachel Eans 3, Olivia Ziolkowski 19, Camille Fenton 12, Bella Staples 5, Jamara Walton 22.
Oak Hill
Samiah Lynch 13, Eden Gilkey 4, Kalia Hames 8, Krista Shrewsberry 3.
WW 22 17 19 9 — 62
OH 4 13 5 6 — 62
3-point goals — WW: 2 (Ziolkowski, Fenton); OH: 1 (Lynch). Fouled out — none.
PikeView 71, Summers County 65
hinton — Hannah Perdue scored a game-high 31 points to lead PikeView to a 71-65 win over Summers County.
Anyah Brown added 24 points and Brooke Craft 13 for the Panthers.
The Bobcats (5-5) got 19 from Taylor Isaac. Gavin Pivont scored 16 in her return from injury and Sullivan Pivont finished with 12.
Summers will visit Wyoming East on Wednesday.
PikeView
Hannah Harden 2, Cat Farmer 1, Hannah Perdue 31, Anyah Brown 24, Brooke Craft 13.
Summers County
Riley Richmond 7, Taylor Isaac 19, Gavin Pivont 16, Maggie Stover 3, Sullivan Pivont 12, Liv Meador 8.
PV 14 13 19 25 — 71
SC 14 24 13 14 — 65
3-point goals — PV: 5 (Perdue 3, Brown 2); SC: 5 (Isaac 3, G. Pivont, S. Pivont). Fouled out — none.
Nicholas County 47, Independence 22
Alexis O’Dell and Gracie Trentham scored 12 points apiece to lead Nicholas County to a 47-22 road win over Independence.
Alli Hypes led the Patriots with seven points.
Indy will host Mercer Christian tonight, while the Grizzlies go to PikeView on Wednesday.
Nicholas County
Gracie Trentham 12, Ruthie Lott 2, Alexis O’Dell 12, Mason Stone 9, Kaitlyn McKinney 8, Kelsi Foster 3, Alyssa Carpenter 1.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 7, Alli Hypes 7, Alexis Clark 3, Emily Suddreth 6.
I: 4 8 2 9 — 22
NC: 8 9 18 12 — 47
3-point goals — NC: 2 (Trentham); I: 2 (Hypes, Clark). Fouled out: none.
Webster County 61, Clay County 22
upper glade — Sydney Baird scored 24 points in Webster County’s 61-22 win over Clay County.
Hollly Perrine added 10 for the Highlanders (6-1), who will visit Greenbrier West on Thursday.
Clay County
Ivy Taylor 12, Alyssa Deel 4, Paris Williams 6.
Webster County (6-1)
Ceressa Williams 8, Hannah Wayne 2, Natalie Snyder 4, Holly Perrine 10, Madison Hamrick 9, Hannah Cutlip 4, Sydney Baird 24.
CC 4 4 7 7 — 22
WC 14 19 16 12 — 61
3-point goals — CC: 0; WC: 1 (Perrine). Fouled out — CC: Taylor.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Greenbrier West 87, Nicholas County 75
charmco — Kaiden Pack scored 26 points as Greenbrier West defeated Nicholas County 87-75 Monday in Charmco.
Kadin Parker added 20 for the Cavs and Chase McClung 18.
Rylee Nicholas led Nicholas and all scorers with 30 points.
Nicholas County will travel to PikeView on Wednesday while Greenbrier West will play Webster County in the New River CTC Invitation in Beckley.
Nicholas County (0-5)
Colby Pishner 18, Rylee Nicholas 30, DJ Coomes 9, Ryan Keener 14, Jordan McKinney 2 Bryson Phipps 2
Greenbrier West (5-3)
Kaiden Pack 26, Chase McClung 18, Kadin Parker 20, Brandon Oscar 6, Chase Boggs 13, Lawson Vaughn 2, Ty Nickell 2.
NC: 17 16 22 18 — 75
GW: 22 16 22 13 — 87
3-point goals — NC: 5 (Nicholas 4, Pishner 1); GW: . Fouled Out — Coomes
Greenbrier East 64, PikeView 60
gardner — William Gabbert led all scorers with 26 points as Greenbrier East defeated PikeView on the road Monday night.
Adam Seams and Tucker Via scored in double figures for East with 11 and 13 points respectively while Dylan Blake led PikeView with 16 points.
East will host Bluefield today.
Greenbrier East (6-1)
Tucker Via 13, Monquell Davis 9, Aaron Griffith 2, William Gabbert 26, Sam Aultz 1, Adam Seams 11, Jude Libby 2
PikeView (2-8)
Tyler Meadows 3, Gage Damewood 1, Kobey Taylor Williams 13, Ryan Penington 6, Jake Coalson 15, Dylan Blake 16, Kameron Lawson 5, Kaleb Dunn 1
GE: 15 6 25 20 — 64
PV: 24 4 17 15 — 60
3-point goals — GE: 10 (Via 2, Davis 2, Gabbert 5, Seams 1); PV: 7 (Meadows 1, Taylor-Willaims 2, Pennington 2, Coalson 1, Lawson 1). Fouled Out — PV: Pennington
Late Saturday
Meadow Bridge 71, Paden City 65
paden city — Meadow Bridge matched its win total from last season with a 71-65 road win over Paden City.
Four Wildcats scored in double figures, led by 20 points from Logan Hatfield. Hunter Claypool had 19, Caidan Connor 13 and Rian Cooper 10.
Ty Cain led Paden City with 27.
Meadow Bridge will host Montcalm on Tuesday.
Meadow Bridge (4-3)
Hunter Claypool 19, Logan Hatfield 20, Caidan Connor 13, Rian Cooper 10, Kyle Hinken 3, Jaidan Gladwell 6
Paden City (6-3)
Joel Moore 24, Ty Cain 27, Brandon Hyzer 2, Shane Anderson 4, Carson Palmer 6, Joey Baker 2
MB: 15 24 17 15 — 71
PC: 8 20 17 20 — 65
3-point goals — MB: 5 (Claypool 1, Hatfield 1, Cooper 1, Hinken 1, Gladwell 1); PC: 4 (Moore 1, Cain 2, Palmer 1). Fouled Out — MB: Connor.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Boys
Mullens 51, Pineville 28
M: Keegan Davidson 21, Devin Sesco 16
P: Lucas Kennedy 12, Isaiah Sizmore 4, Landen Hodges 3
Next game: Pineville (4-4) will play Glen Fork tonight
Girls
Pineville 31, Mullens 20
P: Kaylee Ellis 12, McKaylee Price 11
M: A. Baker 8, K. Lusk 8
Next game: Pineville (8-0) will play Glen Fork tonight
Raleigh County Middle School Girls Tournament
all games at 5:30 p.m.
Monday
(5) Trap Hill at (4) Beckley-Stratton, late
Tuesday
(3) Shady Spring at (2) Independence
Beckley-Stratton/Trap Hill at (1) Park
Thursday
Shady Spring/Independence winner vs. Beckley-Stratton/Trap Hill/Park winner at highest remaining seed