Prep roundup: Wyoming East fights off Chapmanville for overtime win

Boys
Wyoming East 66,
Chapmanville 60, OT
new richmond — Garrett Mitchell hit a 3-pointer with just over one minute left in overtime and Wyoming East made it stick for a 66-60 overtime win over Chapmanville.
Wyoming East scored 15 straight points to take a 15-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and eventually led 48-26 going into the fourth. But the Tigers came back, and Zion Blevins’ 3-pointer with two seconds on the clock sent the game to overtime.
The teams will meet in a rematch at Chapmanville Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
Nicholas County 80,
Braxton County 72, 2OT
gassaway — One night after beating Summers County in overtime, Nicholas County took Braxton County to two overtimes and came away with an 80-72 victory.
Colby Pishner led the Grizzlies, who trailed 31-20 at halftime, with 37 points. Gage Groggs added 13.
William Forbush led Braxton with 24 points and D.J. Coomes scored 20 against his former teammates.
Nicholas, now 10-10, will host Shady Spring on Tuesday.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 37, Travis Smith 6, Briar Bailes 5, Ethan Collins 3, Gage Groggs 13, Wesley Hill 5, Jaxson Morriston 9, Austin Altizer 2.
Braxton County
Spencer Bosely 2, Lane Marrow 8, D.J. Coomes 20, William Forbush 24, Beau Liston 12, Maso Abraham 4, Matthias Gamualaia 1, Lane Martin 1.
NC 9 11 18 24 6 12 — 80
BC 23 8 11 20 6 4 — 72
Three-point goals — NC: 8 (Smith, Bailes, Collins, Groggs 2, Morriston 3); BC: 5 (Marrow 2, Coomes 1, Forbush 2). Fouled out — NC: Groggs, Morriston; BC: Marrow, Liston, Abraham.
James Monroe 69,
River View 24
bradshaw — James Monroe jumped out to a 36-6 by halftime, on the way to a 69-24 win over River View for the 17th win in-a-row on Friday.
Eli Allen led James Monroe with 16 points, while Shad Sauvage and Collin Fox each scored 13 points apiece.
Daniels Dobbs scored eight points in the loss for River View.
James Monroe (19-1) hosts Mount View Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. River View (6-9) travels to Harman Monday at 5 p.m.
James Monroe (19-1)
Josh Burks 2, Shad Sauvage 13, Cooper Ridgeway 4, Eli Allen 16, Layton Dowdy 2, AJ Walker 4, Collin Fox 13, Ethan Ganoe 2, Cameron Thomas 8, Jakobey Meadows 3, Owen Jackson 2.
River View
Daniel Dobbs 8, Peyton Hak 3, Tyler Cooper 2, Maleek Woodson 5, Josh Profitt 2, Jacob Adkins 2, Jayden Payne 2.
JM: 15 21 17 16 — 69
RV: 4 2 12 6 — 24
3-point goals: JM: 6 (Sauvage 3, Allen, Fox, Meadows); RV: 2 (Hak, Woodson). Fouled out: None.
University 67,
Woodrow Wilson 28
University overcame a slow start to cruise to a 67-28 victory over Woodrow Wilson and improve to 12-7.
Jaeden Hammack and Garrison Kisner scored 22 of the Hawks’ 24 first-half points. The duo finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively.
Elija Redfern led the Flying Eagles with 11 points.
Maddex McMillen, Mike Miller, Landyn Wolfe, Jaylon Walton and MJ Staples did not play for the Flying Eagles.
Woodrow (4-14) will host Princeton tonight at 7:30 p.m. Bryan Slay, a 1996 alumnus, will be inducted into the Woodrow Wilson Basketball Hall of Fame.
Webster County 73,
Greenbrier West 67
upper glade — Riley Clevenger hit five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 30 points as Webster County held off Greenbrier West 73-67.
Rye Gad had 20 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Highlanders. Rayden Triplett scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
Chase McClung scored 24 of his game-high 34 points in the second half as the Cavaliers tried to battle back from a 46-29 halftime deficit. Michael Kanode added 17.
Webster will play Williamstown in the third place game of the LKC Tournament Saturday at 6 p.m. at Glenville State. Greenbrier West will host Midland Trail on Monday.
Greenbrier West
Brayden McClung 5, Chase McClung 34, Mihacel Kanode 17, Eliajah Perkins 7, Dale Boone 4.
Webster County
Riley Clevenger 30, Rye Gadd 20, Rayden Triplett 16, Connor Bell 4, Kyle McMillion 1, Zach McCourt 2.
GW 15 14 20 18 — 67
WC 27 19 16 11 — 73
Three-point goals — GW: 5 (B. McClung, C. McClung 4); WC: 10 (Clevenger 5, Gadd, Triplett 4). Fouled out — none.
Oak Hill 62, PikeView 38
oak hill — Jacob Perdue buried six 3-pointers and finished with 25 points as Oak Hill blew past PikeView 62-38.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas added 12 points for the Red Devils (9-9), who will visit Independence on Tuesday.
Nathan Riffe scored 14 for PikeView, which wrapped up its regular season at 4-18.
PikeView
Nathan Riffe 14, Jared Vestal 8, Dylan Blake 6, Peyton Greer 3, Kameron Lawson 3, Kaleb Dunn 2, David Thomas 2.
Oak Hill
Jacob Perdue 25, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 12, Sammy Crist 8, Malaki Lewis 7, Braxton Hall 3, Trevor Kelley 4, Jeremiah Jackson 2, Leonard Farrow 1, Moses Manns 1.
PV 11 11 13 3 — 38
OH 15 12 22 13 — 62
Tjree-point goals — PV: 6 (Riffe 4, Greer, Lawson); OH: 10 (Perdue 6, Crist 2, Lewis, Hall); Fouled out — none.
Girls
PikeView 55,
Woodrow Wilson 51, OT
gardner — The Panthers took their first lead with 1:16 left in overtime and held on to nip the Lady Flying Eagles.
Woodrow Wilson was unable to score in the last two minutes while PikeView (13-7) went 5-for-8 at the free throw line to win its final regular-season game.
Hannah Perdue’s 3-point basket with 2:35 to go was the game’s last field goal and cut the Beckley squad’s lead to 51-50. Brooke Craft then made three straight free throws to put the Panthers ahead.
The Flying Eagles led by 11 points twice in the second period, but PikeView narrowed the gap to 38-36 at the end of the third quarter.
Riley Meadows canned two free throws for the Panthers with 4.6 seconds left in regulation to create a 47-47 tie, leading to overtime.
Perdue led all scorers with 24 points. Meadows went 7-for-12 at the charity stripe and scored 11 points. Anyah Brown had seven rebounds and Brooke Craft had six.
Abby Dillon led the Flying Eagles’ scoring with 18 points. Adrianna Law made three goals from outside the arc and added 15 points.
Both teams will move on to sectional tournament play next week. PikeView will host Independence at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Woodrow Wilson will be at home to play Princeton on Wednesday at 7.
Woodrow Wilson
Lataja Creasey 3 0-1 7, Olivia Ziolowski 1 4-4 7, Josie Cross 1 0-0 2, Abby Dillon 8 1-1 18, Somalia Nelson 0 2-2 2, Adrianna Law 5 2-4 15. Totals 18 9-12 51.
PikeView (13-7)
Hannah Harden 3 2-2 8, Brooke Craft 2 3-4 7, Cat Farmer 1 0-0 2, Hannah Perdue 10 1-2 24, Anyah Brown 0 3-4 3, Riley Meadows 2 7-12 11. Totals 18 16-24 55.
WW: 15 12 11 9 4 — 51
PV: 6 15 15 11 8 — 55
3-point goals: WW 6 (Creasey 1, Ziolowski 1, Dillon 1, Law 3); PV 3 (Perdue 3). Total fouls: WW 19, PV 13. Fouled out: WW, Cross; PV, Brown. Technical fouls: none.
Meadow Bridge 49,
Liberty 27
Freshman Kierston Rozell scored a game-high 21 points to lead Meadow Bridge in a 49-27 win over host Liberty.
Charity Reichard (six asssists) and Amber Stickler both added eight points.
Kirsten Miller and Michelle Swan scored 11 apiece for the Raiders.
Meadow Bridge will take on Greenbrier West in the first game of the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill High School.
Liberty will visit Mingo Central Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Liberty
Toni Trent 3, Kirsten Miller 11, Chloe McGhee 2, Michelle Swan 11.
Meadow Bridge
Charity Reichard 8, Amber Stickler 8, Sierra Simmons 6, Alexis Cooper 2, Kierston Rozell 21, Riley Roberts 2, Abigail Cooper 2.
L 5 2 12 8 — 27
MB 9 12 13 15 — 49
Three-point goals — L: 5 (Trent, Miller 3, Swan); MB: 1 (Reichard, Stickler 2, Simmons 2, Rozell 3). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 52,
Independence 24
hico — Midland Trail raced out to a 16-3 lead by the end of the first quarter, on the way to a 52-24 victory over Independence.
Addie Isaacs scored 22 points and Megan Gill finished with 14 for Trail.
Alyssa Daniels had 14 points to lead Independence.
Midland Trail travels to Herbert Hoover for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament Wednesday at 7 p.m. Independence travels to PikeView for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Independence
Sarah Bragg 6, Jenna Harvey 1, Makaila Bolen 2, Chloe Honaker 1, Alyssa Daniels 14.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 2, Mia Nuckols 4, Brylee Stephenson 2, Megan Gill 14, Emma Brumfield 2, Addie Isaacs 22, Kylie Ramsey 2, Catherine Maxwell 2.
I: 3 7 10 4 — 24
MT: 16 8 11 11 — 52
3-point goals: I: 2 (Bragg, Daniels); MT: 1 (Isaacs). Fouled out: None.
Greenbrier West 42,
Tygarts Valley 37
mill creek — Ava Barclay scored 14 points and Abigail Thomas 10 in Greenbrier West's 42-37 win at Tygarts Valley.
Abigail Cabannis led Tygarts Valley with 15 and Kendal Cutright added 10.
The Cavaliers will begin play in the Class A Region 3, Section 2 tournament against Meadow Bridge Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Oak Hill.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 4, Ava Barclay 14, Raelyn Palmer 6, Maddie Fields 4, Abigail Thomas 10, Preslee Treadway 4.
Tygarts Valley
Felicity Walden 5, Isabella Shumate 7, Abigail Cabaniss 15, Kendal Cutright 10.
GW 13 13 8 8 — 42
TV 8 5 10 14 — 37
Three-point goals — GW: 2 (Palmer, Fields); TV: 3 (Shumate, Cutright 2). Fouled out — TV: Shumate.