Prep roundup: Wyoming East boys win sectional championship

Boys
Wyoming East 58,
Bluefield 44
brushfork — Garrett Mitchell scored 24 points and grabbed 13 rebounds to lead Wyoming East past Bluefield 58-44 for the Class AA Region 3, Section 1 championship.
Mitchell sank five 3-pointers and was 6-of-8 at the free throw line.
Tanner Whitten added 21 points and Chandler Johnson 10 for the Warriors, who beat Bluefield for the second time this season. They earned a 62-59 win Feb. 4 at the inaugural Battle for the Springhouse at The Greenbrier.
RJ Hairston and Caleb Fuller both had nine points for the Beavers.
Wyoming East will host a Class AA Region 3 co-final Thursday, March 10, against the Section 2 runner-up. Bluefield will travel to take on the Section 1 winner that night. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.
James Monroe 88,
River View 43
lindside — Already leading 17 at halftime, James Monroe broke it open with a 31-point third quarter en route to an 88-43 win over River View in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Eli Allen led James Monroe with 20 points. Shad Sauvage scored 19 and Josh Burks 14.
Daniel Dobbs scored 10 to lead River View.
The Mavericks will take on Greater Beckley Christian for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bluefield State College.
River View
Daniel Dobbs 10, Peyton Hale 6, Conner Christian 7, Tyler Cooper 5, Moleek Woodson 6, Jacob Adkins 7.
James Monroe
Josh Burks 14, Shad Sauvage 19, Cooper Ridgeway 3, Eli Allen 20, AJ Walker 2, Haiden Huffman 6, Collin Fox 6, Ethan Ganoe 3, Cameron Thomas 8, Jakobey Meadows 3, Owen Jackson 2, Brady Baker 2.
RV 12 5 12 14 — 43
JM 18 16 31 23 — 88
Three-point goals — RV: 3 (Christian 2, Cooper); JM: 9 (Burks 4, Sauvage 3, Ganoe, Meadows). Fouled out — none.
Greater Beckley Christian 59,
Mount View 56
welch — Trailing by eight going into the fourth quarter, Greater Beckley Christian outscored Mount View 26-15 to take a 59-56 victory in the Class A Region 3, Section 1 tournament.
Kaden Smallwood and Kendrick Wilson both scored 19 points for the Crusaders. John Rose added 13 and Sean David Kadjo rounded it out with 8.
Brendon Rotenberry led Mount View with 17 points. Tony Bailey followed with 15 and Justin Haggerty finished with 11.
Greater Beckley will face James Monroe for the sectional championship Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bluefield State College.
Greater Beckley Christian
Kaden Smallwood 19, John Rose 13, Kendrick Wilson 19, Sean David Kadjo 8.
Mount View
Tony Bailey 15, Kris Jackson 9, Justin Haggerty 11, Brendon Rotenberry 17, Malaki Bishop 2, T.J. Bell 2.
GBC 7 11 15 26 — 59
MV 14 15 12 15 — 56
Three-point goals — GBC: 2 (Wilson, Kadjo); MV: 3 (Jackson, Haggerty, Rotenberry). Fouled out — GBC: Wilson; MV: Jackson, Bell.
Liberty 45, Mingo Central 41
bradshaw — Liberty broke a 31-31 tie in the fourth quarter and beat Mingo Central to eliminate the Miners from the Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Ethan Williams sank five 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 20 points for the Raiders. Adam McGhee added 11 and Adam Drennen 10.
Preston Smith and Matt Hatfield scored 12 each for Mingo, and Jarvis Jackson scored 10.
Liberty will travel to No. 1 Chapmanville Friday at 7 p.m. for the sectional championship.
Liberty
Ethan Williams 20, Adam McGhee 11, Adam Drennen 10, Zach Bowman 2, Chris Cantley 2.
Mingo Central
Preston Smith 12, Jarvis Jackson 10, Matt Hatfield 12, Justin May 4, Jake Cline 3.
L 10 12 9 14 — 45
MC 11 13 7 10 — 41
Three-point goals — L: 6 (McGhee, Williams 5); MC: . Fouled out — L: Bowman.
Girls
PikeView 55,
Herbert Hoover 29
gardner — PikeView sewed up a state tournament berth for the second straight season with a 55-29 rout of Herbert Hoover in a Class AAA Region 3 co-final Tuesday night.
PikeView (16-7) made 18 of 41 attempts from the floor. It started with a 3-pointer by senior Hannah Perdue, one of four treys that she sank in the game. She also had four steals.
Another senior, Anyah Brown, played one of her best games, shooting 8-for-10 from the field, including 2-for-3 from 3-point range. She and Perdue each scored 20 points.
Brown also led the Panthers with 11 rebounds.
Brooke Craft was right behind with 10 rebounds for the Panthers. Freshman Riley Meadows scored 10 points.
Top scorer for Herbert Hoover was junior guard Taylor Ray, with nine points.
PikeView was given the fifth seed in Class AAA and will play Nitro at 9 p.m. next Wednesday in Charleston.
Herbert Hoover (13-11)
Taylor Ray 3 2-6 9, Regan Geary 2 1-2 7, Courtney Dunbar 0 0-2 0, Caroline Woody 2 0-0 5, Sasha Savetava 2 2-3 6, Paige Canterbury 1 0-0 2. Totals 10 5-13 29.
PikeView (16-7)
Hannah Harden 0 1-2 1, Brooke Craft 2 0-0 4, Hannah Perdue 5 6-10 20, Anyah Brown 8 2-3 20, Riley Meadows 3 3-4 10. Totals 18 12-19 55.
HH 5 4 8 12 — 29
PV 11 16 17 11 — 55
Three-point goals — HH: 4 (Ray, Geary 2, Woody); PV: 7 (Perdue 4, Brown 2, Meadows). Fouled out — none.