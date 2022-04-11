PREP BASEBALL
Woodrow Wilson 18, PikeView 0, 5 innings
bluefield — Reid Warden drove in three runs and scored three more as Woodrow Wilson downed PikeView 18-0 in five innings on the first day of the Coppinger Tournament.
Chase Tolliver had two hits, including a triple, and Micah Clay and Connor Mollohan both had doubles. Mollohan and Danny Dickenson both had two RBIs.
Isiah Patterson got the win with four innings of two-hit ball. He struck out six and didn’t walk a batter. Ari Payne struck out the side in the fifth inning to close it out.
The Flying Eagles will resume Coppinger play today at 5 p.m. at Bowen Field against Tazewell, Va.
WW 117 18 — 18 13 1
PV 000 00 — 0 2 5
Pitching — WW: Patterson, Payne (5) and Stratton; PV: Hazelwood, Bennett (3), Lyle (3), Bailey (5) and Knowles, Dalton (3). WP: Patterson; LP: Hazelwood. Hitting — WW: Mollohan 2-4 (2b, 2 rbi), Tolliver 2-4 (3b, rbi), Dickenson (2 runs, 2 rbi), Williams (2 runs), Clay (2b, 2 runs), Warden 2-3 (3 runs, 3 rbi), Nixon 2-2 (3 rbi), Evans (2 runs); PV: Riffe 1-2, Greer 1-2.
Independence 18, Oak Hill 6, 5 innings
Elijah Farrington homered and drove in three runs to pace Independence’s 18-6 win in five innings over Oak Hill.
Clay Basham had four RBIs and Carson Brown three for the Patriots (6-0). Michael McKinney scored four times and was the winning pitcher.
Braxton Hall had a triple and three RBIs and Zane Wolfe was 2-for-3 for Oak Hill, which committed six errors.
Indy will visit Wyoming East today at 5:30 p.m., while the Red Devils (6-4) host Greater Beckley Christian.
OH 005 01 — 6 4 6
I 338 4x — 18 7 2
Pitching — OH: Hall, Rider (4) and McLain; I: McKinney, Sipes (3) and Shufflebarger. WP: McKinney; LP: Hall. Hitting — OH: Wolfe 2-3, Hall (3b, 3 rbi); I: Farrington 2-2 (hr, 3 rbi, 4 runs), McKinney (4 runs), Basham 2-3 (4 runs, 4 rbi), Brown (3 rbi), Lester (2b, 2 rbi).
Greenbrier East 16, James Monroe 8
lindside — Henry Goodwin doubled, drove in two runs and scored three as part of Greenbrier East's 16-8 win over James Monroe.
Ian Cline also had two RBIs for the Spartans. He and Gavin Bennett each doubled.
Michael Stutts scored a pair of runs for the Mavericks.
GE 082 130 2 — 16 7 2
JM 070 000 1 — 8 6 6
Pitching — GE: Goodwin, Patton (7); JM: Stutts, Hodges (2), Boggess (5); WP: Goodwin; LP: Stutts. Hitting — GE: Bennett (2b, 2 runs), Heaster (rbi), Rashau (rbi), Goodwin (2b, 2 rbi, 3 runs), Cline (2b, 2 rbi), DeHavens (2 runs), Brooks (2 runs, 3 rbi); JM: Stutts (2 runs).
PREP SOFTBALL
Woodrow Wilson 6, Riverside 2
Woodrow Wilson scored two runs in the fifth inning to tie the game and went ahead with a four-run sixth to beat Riverside 6-2.
Freshman Aubrey Smallwood doubled, homered and drove in three runs, and she got another win on the mound. She allowed five hits and two runs, one earned, while striking out 11 and walking two.
Brooklyn Bird was 2-for-3 with a double for the Flying Eagles (12-2), who have won eight straight.
Woodrow will host Capital today at 5:30 p.m.
R 101 000 0 — 2 5 5
WW 000 024 x — 6 9 1
Pitching — R: Hood, Chapman (6) and Myers; WW: Smallwood and McDaniel; WP: Smallwood; LP: Hood. Hitting — R: Slack (2b, 2 runs), Pauley 2-3 (2b, rbi), Pittman 2-3; WW: Meade (2 runs), Smallwood 3-4 (hr, 3 rbi), B. Bird 2-3 (2b).