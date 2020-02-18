Girls
Woodrow Wilson 60, Westside 53
clear fork — Cloey Frantz scored a team-high 24 points and Class AAA No. 4 Woodrow Wilson defeated Westside 60-53.
Keanti Thompson added 16 for the Lady Flying Eagles (15-4), who will host South Charleston Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Riana Kenneda led Westside (14-7) with a game-high 25 points. Hannah Toler finished with 14.
The Lady Renegades will host Shady Spring on Wednesday.
Woodrow Wilson
Adriana Law 8, Cloey Frantz 24, Camille Fenton 8, Keanti Thompson 16, Bella Staples 2, Rachel Eans 2.
Westside (14-7)
Hannah Toler 14, Riana Kenneda 25, Makayla Morgan 7, Cheyenne Jenkins 3, Sarah Brown 4.
WW 14 11 18 17 — 60
W 10 7 15 21 — 53
Three-point goals: WW: 6 (Law, Frantz 3, Thompson 2); W: 7 (Kenneda 5, Morgan, Jenkins). Fouled out: none.
PikeView 51, Wyoming East 43
new richmond — MaKenzee Shrewsbury and Laken McKinney scored 13 points apiece as PikeView upset Class AA No. 7 Wyoming East 51-43.
Shiloh Bailey added 11 rebounds for the Lady Panthers, who closed out the regular season 14-8.
Skyler Davidson had 13 points, seven assists and three steals for Wyoming East (14-5). Daisha Summers posted 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Abby Russell poured in 10 points.
The Lady Warriors will visit River View on Wednesday for the regular season finale.
PikeView
Olivia Boggess 5, Hope Craft 6, Hannah Perdue 8, Anyah Brown 2, Shiloh bailey 4, Laken McKinney 13, MaKenzee Shrewsbury 13.
Wyoming East (14-5)
Skylar Davidson 13, Sarah Saunders 2, Daisha Summers 12, Abby Russell 10, Kaylee Bane 6.
PV 11 6 14 20 — 51
WE 10 7 11 15 — 43
Three-point goals: PV: 4 (Shrewsbury 3, Perdue); WE: 2 (Russell 2). Fouled out: none.
Summers County 89, Richwood 37
hinton — Class A No. 4 Summers County led 53-15 at halftime en route to an 89-37 win over Richwood.
Taylor Isaac led the Lady Bobcats (15-6) with 18 points. Riley Richmond added 12, while Cheyenne Graham and Hannah Dudley scored 0 apiece.
Richwood (7-14) got 20 points from Trinity Amick and 10 from Kiara Smith.
Summers will visit Bluefield on Wednesday, while Richwood hosts Pocahontas County on Tuesday.
Richwood (7-14)
Becca O'Dell 2, Trinity Amick 20, Caley Brown 2, Kiara Smith 10, Mikhaela McKinney 3.
Summers County (15-6)
Taylor Isaac 18, Riley Richmond 12, Maggie Stover 6, Cheyenne Graham 10, Sullivan Pivont 6, Skylar Angell 8, Marlee Meador 4, Liv Meador 4, Hannah Dudley 10, Jessica Ward 4, Ashley Cooper 5.
R 8 7 9 13 — 37
SC 28 25 22 14 — 89
Three-point goals: R: 2 (Smith, McKinney); SC: 3 (Isaac, Pivont, Cooper). Fouled out: none.
Oak Hill 62, Independence 24
Samiah Lynch scored 12 points and Savannah Holbrook added 12 as visiting Oak Hill defeated Independence 62-24.
Makenzie Holley led Independence with 12 points.
Oak Hill
Brooke Linksweiler 2, Cat Pennington 5, Samiah Lynch 12, Hannah White 2, Chelsea Pack 4, Kalila Hames 5, Bethany Rosiek 9, Marcayla King 8, Krista Shrewsbury 2, Madison Ross 2, Savannah Holbrook 11.
Independence
Bella Acord 2, Emily Suddreth 6, Makenzie Holley 12, Emily Snodgrass 4.
OH 13 15 20 14 — 62
I 2 9 7 6 — 24
Three-point goals: OH 4 (Hames, Rosiek 3); I: 0. Fouled out: none.
Pocahontas County 54, Pendleton County 34
dunmore — Laila Calhoun finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Class A No. 4 Pocahontas County's 54-34 win over Pendleton County.
Charity Warder added 17 point and nine rebounds, and Sienna Bircher also grabbed nine boards. Kira Bircher dished out five assists.
Pendleton County got 11 points from Ana Young and 10 from Katie Scott.
The Lady Warriors will travel to Richwood on Tuesday.
Pendleton County
Hannah Swigunski 4, Hannah Koontz 2, Brandy Bowers 2, Katie Scott 10, Haley Moats 5, Ana Young 11.
Pocahontas County
Kiersten Taylor 6, Jerica Reed 8, Kira Bircher 5, Laila Calhoun 18, Charity Warder 17.
Pe 12 4 7 11 — 34
Po 18 9 17 10 — 54
Three-point goals: Pe: 1 (Young); Po: 5 (Taylor 2, Bircher, Calhoun, Warder). Fouled out: none.
Midland Trail 77, Van 71
hico — Indy Eades 20 points led Midland Trail to a 77-71 win over Van.
Aiden Lesher and Peyton Sheaves scored 16 apiece for the Patriots (8-11), who will visit Liberty on Tuesday.
Austin Javins scored a game-high 23 for Van. David Stewart added 19 and Jacob Jarrell 17.
The Bulldogs (4-13) will go to Independence on Tuesday.
Van
Kalen Booth 3, Jacob Jarrell 17, Austin Javins 23, Hunter McMicken 4, David Stewart 19, Shaun Booth 5.
Midland Trail (8-11)
Indy Eades 20, Aidan Lesher 16, John Paul Morrison 2, Ayden Simms 9, Cade Kincaid 2, Aden Isaacs 6, Peyton Sheaves 16, Bo Persinger 2, Matt Light 5.
V 20 12 20 19 — 71
MT 16 20 17 24 — 77
Three-point goals: V: 6 (K. Booth, Jarrell, S. Booth, Stewart 3); MT: 4 (Lesher 2, Simms, Light). Fouled out: V: Jarrell, Javins, McMicken; MT: Sheaves.
Roane County 71, Nicholas County 67
summersville — Brayden Miller scored 26 points and Roane County edged Nicholas County 71-67.
D.J. Coomes scored 24 and Ryan Keener 20 for the Grizzlies (3-17). Colby Pishner added 10.
Nicholas will host Elkins on Tuesday.
Roane County (12-8)
Wyatt Kinder 15, Brayden Miller 26, Jackson Mace 3, Isaac Ryan 7, Noah Lance 6, Lee Keaton 8, Carson Mealey 6.
Nicholas County (3-17)
Colby Pishner 10, D.J. Coomes 24, Ryan Keener 20, Jordan McKinney 4, Cooper Donahue 7, Colten Keener 2.
RC 16 19 13 23 — 71
NC 10 14 19 24 — 67
Three-point goals: RC: 2 (Kinder, Mace); NC: 4 (Pishner, Coomes 2, Donahue). Fouled out: RC: Ryan, Lance; NC: McKinney.
Charleston Catholic 76, Webster County 49
upper glade — Aiden Satterfield scored 21 points and Zion Suddeth added 12 as Class A No. 2 Charleston Catholic defeated host Webster County 76-49.
William Lewis scored 21 points to lead the Highlanders (13-7), who will host Calhoun County on Tuesday.
Charleston Catholic
Dalporto 1, Minardi 10, Blaydes 3, Suddeth 12, Satterfield 21, McComas 2, Pile 9, McCutcheon 4, Murad 7, Spiegel 5, Ware 2.
Webster County (13-7)
Cutlip 8, Gillespie 1, Logan Cocharn 3, Wright 5, Gadd 8, Lewis 21, Williams 3.
CC 15 24 16 21 — 76
WC 14 10 13 12 — 49
Three-point goals: CC: 4 (Minardi 2, Blaydes, Suddeth); WC: 5 (Cochran, Wright, Lewis 3). Fouled out: none.