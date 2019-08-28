st. albans — The Woodrow Wilson girls soccer team opened MSAC play Tuesday night with a dominant 4-0 win over St. Albans on the road.
Senior Hattie Hall led the Lady Flying Eagles with three goals, while Logan Ragland added one of her own. Keeper Jordan Lilly had six saves for Woodrow.
The Lady Flying Eagles will look to improve to 3-0 on the season when they host Ripley Thursday in their home opener. Game time is set for 5:30 p.m.
Shady Spring 6, PikeView 5
The Shady Spring girls soccer team secured its first win of the season in a 6-5 shootout against PikeView Tuesday night at the YMCA Paul Cline Memorial Youth Sports Complex.
Mallie Lawson and Izzy Workman scored two goals each for the Lady Tigers, while Emily Stevens and Hannah Lawson rounded out the scoring. Workman and Lawson, as well as Mia Bennett, each had an assist in the win.
Shady Spring improves to 1-1 on the season and will host Princeton on Thursday.
Correction
A Register-Herald story about the Woodrow Wilson boys soccer team incorrectly identified a player who was injured and missed most of the 2018 season. The correct player is Noah Hill.