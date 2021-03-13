GIRLS
Woodrow Wilson 65,
Wyoming East 62
new richmond — In a battle of star guards, Woodrow Wilson came out on top.
Flying Eagles guard Keanti Thompson scored a team-high 25 points as she led her team to a 65-62 road win over Class AA No. 1 Wyoming East on Saturday.
Opposite of Thompson, East guard Skylar Davidson tallied 29 points and five assists in the loss.
For the visitors Cloey Frantz added 10 and Camille Fenton 13. Olivia Ziolkowski had nine points and 11 rebounds for Beckley. For East Abby Russell was the only other player in double figures with 15 points.
East will travel to Summers County Tuesday in a matchup of No. 1 vs No. 3 while Beckley will host Oak Hill on Monday.
Beckley (4-1)
Keanti Thompson 25, Cloey Frantz 10, Olivia Ziolkowski 9, Camille Fenton 13, Jamara Walton 8
Wyoming East (1-1)
Skylar Davidson 29, Daisha Summers 6, Kayley Bane 2, Colleen Lookabill 2, Abby Russell 15
B: 14 14 14 23 — 65
WE: 9 16 19 18 — 62
3-point goals: B: 2 (Thompson 1, Ziolkowski 1); WE: 3 (Davidson 3).
George Washington 76, Greenbrier East 52
charleston — Reigning Player of the Year Kalissa Lacy scored 18 points and dished out nine assists as George Washington downed Greenbrier Easy 76-52 Saturday afternoon in Charleston.
Cadence Stewart continued her torrid start to the season, pouring in 22 points for Greenbrier East in the loss.
For GW, Alaira Evans added 16 points and Finley Lohan scored 13.
East will host Princeton on Tuesday.
Greenbrier East (2-3)
Allie Dunford 12, Cadence Stewart 22, Brooke Davis 4, Josie Patterson 5, Brookelyn Morgan 7, Ari Gil Edo 1, Kenna Sheppard 1
George Washington (2-2)
Kalissa Lacy 18, Vivian Ho 6, Mary Lyle Smith 4, Macie Mallory 6, Finley Lohan 13, Alaira Evans 16, Kierstyn Fore 6, Kesy Thomas 2, Sarah Riley 5
GE: 9 20 7 16 — 52
GW: 20 21 20 15 — 76
3-point goals — GE: 7 (Dunford 2, Stewart 4, Patterson 1), GW: 10 (Lacy 5, Mallory 2, Lohan 1, Evans 1, Riley 1). Fouled out: None.
Midland Trail 46,
Shady Spring 28
hico — Midland Trail held Shady Spring to one point in the first quarter as the Patriots cruised to a 46-28 win over the Tigers on Saturday.
Emily Dickerson led the way for Trail with 17 points and Meghan Gill added 13.
Liv Tabit led Shady Spring with 10 points.
Trail will host Oak Hill on Tuesday while Shady will host Riverside on Monday.
Shady Spring (0-3)
Brooklyn Gibson 4, Liv Tabit 10, Ashleigh Gabbert 2, Kylie Barnes 4, Mattea Huffman 2, Kendall Lilly 6
Midland Trail
Emily Dickerson 17, Jolee Stephenson 4, Meghan Gill 13, Mackensie Kessler 4, Mia Nuckols 6, Bayle Stephenson 2
SS: 1 10 5 12 — 28
MT: 14 12 14 6 — 46
3-point goals — SS: 1 (Barnes); MT: 1 (Gill). Fouled Out: None.
Pocahontas County 48, Greenbrier West 17
dunmore — Sienna Bircher scored 11 points and grabbed 20 rebounds as Pocahontas County defeated Greenbrier West for its first win of the year.
Macaden Taylor added 12 points for the Warriors (1-3).
Allison Dunn led West with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Meagan Poticher grabbed 18 boards.
Greenbrier West will host River View on Tuesday.
Greenbrier West (0-4)
Natalie Agee 2, Meagan Poticher 4, Allison Dunn 10, Raylyn Palmer 1
Pocahontas County (1-3)
Makayla Ervin 4, Talissa Arbagast 6, Tessa Kier 8, Macaden Taylor 12, Sienna Bircher 11, Haley Spencer 2, Allison Alderman 5
GW: 4 5 4 4 — 17
C: 11 15 9 13 — 48
3-point goals: GW: 0; PC: 4 (Arbagast 1, Kiner 2, Alderman 1). Fouled Out — None.
BOYS
PikeView 65,
Summers County 29
hinton — PikeView had three players score in double digits as the Panthers rolled to a 65-29 road victory over Summers County Saturday night.
Dylan Blake led all scorers with 29 points, with Jake Coalson adding 13 and Tyler Meadows pitching in 10.
Hunter Thomas led Summers County with 11.
Summers will return to action Tuesday when it travels to Liberty.
PikeView
Tyler Meadows 10, Kobey Taylor-Williams 6, Jake Coalson 13, Dylan Blake 29, Cameron Lawson 5, Caleb Dunn 2
Summers County (0-4)
Logan Fox 4, Levi Jones 5, Brandon Isaac 3, Ethan Eerenburg 6, Hunter Thomas 11
PV: 24 13 20 8 — 65
SC: 10 8 7 4 — 29
3-point goals — PV: 2 (Taylor-Williams 1, Lawson 1); SC: 1 (Jones). Fouled Out: None
Wyoming East 60, Bluefield 54
brushfork — Bluefield made a late comeback surge in the final period before losing steam, finishing with a 60-54 loss to Wyoming East Saturday afternoon at Brushfork Armory.
Tanner Whitten paced the Warriors with a double-double, scoring 22 points with 10 rebounds. He went 9-for-9 at the free throw line.
Chase York scored 15 points with two steals and two assists for Wyoming East, while Garrett Mitchell scored 14 points with an assist and five steals.
Caleb Fuller scored 32 points to lead the Beavers (3-1), grabbing nine rebounds and three steals while handing out a pair of assists. RJ Hairston had a double-double for Bluefield, scoring 15 points and collecting 12 rebounds.
Wyoming East will visit Westside on Tuesday. Bluefield returns to action on Wednesday at Oak Hill.