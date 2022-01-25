Prep roundup: Woodrow girls fall to Parkersburg

Girls
Parkersburg 55,
Woodrow Wilson 44
Class AAAA No. 9 Parkersburg rode a 17-6 second quarter to a 55-44 win over Woodrow Wilson.
Trinity Balog led the Big Reds with 16 points and Taylor Miller added 11.
Olivia Ziolkowski paced the Flying Eagles with 14.
Parkersburg
Taylor Miller 11, Trinity Balog 16, Kisten Roberts 9, Payton Harvey 1, Riley Hilling 5, Paige Rogers 9, London Hood 4.
Woodrow Wilson
Olivia Ziolkowski 14, Josie Cross 5, Abby Dillon 3, Abby Wooton 4, Somalia Nelson 7, Sarah Hopkins 3, Bella Staples 3, Adriana Law 5.
P5171716—55
WW1061315—44
Three-point goals — P: 8 (Miller 2, Balog 2, Roberts, Rogers 3); WW: 3 (Dillon, Hopkins, Law). Fouled out — P: Roberts.
Greenbrier West 43, Montcalm 28
montcalm — Ava Barclay’s 13 points led Greenbrier West to a 43-28 victory over Montcalm.
Kaileigh Hodges matched those 13 for Montcalm.
Greenbrier West
Meagan Poticher 5, Ava Barclay 13, Brooke Nutter 6, Raelyn Palmer 9, Abigail Thomas 6, Hannah Sweet 2, Preslee Treadway 2.
Montcalm
Jaden Lambert 5, Taylor White 3, Mackenzie Crews 6, Hayley Kendrick 1, Kaileigh Hodges 13.
GW1261312—43
M6958—28
Three-point goals — GW: 4 (Barclay 3, Palmer); M: 1 (Lambert). Fouled out — none.
Midland Trail 43, Westside 35
clear fork — Addison Isaacs scored a game-high 23 points to lead Midland Trail past Westside.
Kenzie Morgan scored 9 and Sydney Cochran and Kaitlyn Lester 8 each for the host Renegades.
Midland Trail
Rumor Barnhouse 6, Mia Nuckols 4, Brylee Stephenson 3, Meghan Gill 7, Addison Isaacs 23.
Westside
Sydney Cochran 8, Kaitlyn Lester 8, Kenzie Morgan 9, Shayla Stacy 2, Daisha Cline 4, Shyan Jenkins 4.
MT1311118—43
W98108—35
Three-point goals — MT: 1 (Isaacs); W: 0. Fouled out — W: Morgan.
Independence 54, Greater Beckley Christian 27
Makayla Bolen and Bella Green both scored 10 points as Independence doubled up Greater Beckley Christian 54-27.
Jess Arrington scored a game-high 16 for the Crusaders.
Independence
Sarah Bragg 6, Jenna Harvey 4, Makayla Bolen 10, Alli Hypes 7, Jenna Redden 2, Chloe Honaker 2, Maddy Nelson 4, Alyssa Daniels 9, Bella Green 10.
Greater Beckley Christian
Emma Holstein 8, Emerson Young 3, Jess Arrington 16.
I823167—54
GBC34119—27
Three-point goals — I: 1 (Hypes); GBC: 0. Fouled out — none.
Boys
Independence 79, Nicholas County 57
Jordan James had seven of Independence’s 14 3-pointers to finish with 21 points as the Patriots defeated Nicholas County 79-57.
Cyrus Goodson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists. Michael McKinney scored a game-high 25 points and passed out nine assists.
Colby Pishner led Nicholas with 24 points and Briar Bailes scored 12.
Nicholas County
Colby Pishner 24, Briar Bailes 12, Ethan Collins 2, Gage Groggs 6, Wesley Hill 4, Jaxson Morriston 4, Austin Altizer 5.
Independence
Carter Adkins 10, Cyrus Goodson 16, Michael McKinney 25, Corey Shumate 7, Jordan James 21.
NC10201017—57
I21281911—79
Three-point goals — NC: 2 (Bailes 2); I: 14 (Adkins 2, McKinney 5, James 7). Fouled out — none.
Oak Hill 60, Liberty 50
Oak Hill pulled away after a tie to start the fourth quarter and defeated host Liberty 60-50.
Ethan Vargo-Thomas led the Red Devils with 18 points. Jacob Perdue, Cade Maynor and Jeremiah Jackson scored nine apiece.
Adam Drennen scored a game-high 21 for Liberty. Zach Bowman added 13.
Oak Hill (6-5)
Ethan Vargo-Thomas 18, Jacob Perdue 9, Cade Maynor 9, Jeremiah Jackson 9, Trey Foster 5, Samuel Crist 4, Trevor Kelley 3, Malachi Lewis 2, Omar Lewis 1.
Liberty (2-6)
Adam Drennen 21, Zach Bowman 13, Ethan Williams 6, Connor Cantley 4, Adam McGhee 4.
OH1219920—60
L14121410—50
Three-point goals — OH: 4 (Perdue, Foster, Maynor, Vargo-Thomas); L: 4 (Bowman 2, Williams 2). Fouled out — OH: Perdue; L: Bowman, Drennen, McGhee.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Scores
Boys
Park 70, Oak Hill 30
P: Coby Dillon 19, Javonte Spencer 15, Preston Clary 14
OH: Thomas Jones 6, Isaiah Kincaid 6
Next: Park (10-0) plays at Trap Hill today at 5:30 p.m.
Girls
Independence 53, Beckley-Stratton 35
I: Harmony Mill 28, Lacy Goodson 22
BS: Donya Burton 15, J. Daubert 12
Next: Independence (5-2) will be at Shady Spring Thursday at 5:30 p.m.