Prep roundup: Woodrow girls down Oak Hill on Senior Night

Oak Hill’s Hannah White, left, and Woodrow Wilson’s Cloey Frantz fight for the ball during Friday evening action in Beckley. F. Brian Ferguson

Girls

Woodrow Wilson 54, Oak Hill 19

Three players scored in double figures as Woodrow Wilson defeated Oak Hill 54-19 on Senior Night.

Olivia Ziolkowski led the way with 14 points. Camille Fenton had 13 and Cloey Frantz 11.

Oak Hill got seven points from Samiah Lynch.

The teams will meet again Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Woodrow Wilson. The game will start at 7 p.m.

Oak Hill

Samiah Lynch 7, Eden Gilkey 2, Kalia Hames 4, Brooke Linkswiler 3, Madison Dye 2, Harpher Davis 1.

Woodrow Wilson

Keanti Thompson 2, Lataja Creasy 2, Cloey Frantz 11, Olivia Ziolkowski 14, Camille Fenton 13, Samalia Nelson 2, Jamara Walton 9, Taylor Gunter 2.

OH     2     5     9     3     —     19

WW     8     16     19     11     —     54

3-point goals — OH: 2 (Lynch, Linkswiler); WW: 2 (Frantz, Ziolkowski). Fouled out — none.

Independence 63, Liberty 25

Emily Suddreth had another triple-double with 28 points, 11 blocks and 10 rebounds as Independence closed its regular season with a 63-25 win over county rival Liberty.

Suddreth also dished out six assists. Alli Hypes added 17 points for the Patriots.

Kady Jarrell led Liberty with 11 points.

Independence will visit PikeView in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Monday at 7 p.m. The Raiders will go to Chapmanville for the start of Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.

Independence

Jenna Harvey 2, Lexy Phipps 3, Alli Hypes 17, Kaylee Pierce 3, Alexis Clark 6, Skyler Wooten 4, Emily Suddreth 28.

Liberty

Jessica Anderson 2, Ashley Walker 9, Kady Jarrell 11, Lauren Travers 3.

I     14     20     18     11     —     63

L     3     6     8     8     —     25

3-point goals — I: 4 (Hypes, Clark 2, Suddreth); L: 4 (Jarrell 3, Travers). Fouled out — none.

Boys

Greater Beckley Christian 65, Mercer Christian 48

SUMMERSVILLE — Kaden Smallwood poured in 20 points in Greater Beckley Christian's 65-48 victory over Mercer Christian in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.

B.J. Mitchell scored 13 and Ezra Drumheller 12 for the Crusaders (6-4).

Mercer Christian got 18 from Tanner Keathley and 15 from Cruz Testerman.

Greater Beckley Christian

Ezra Drumheller 12, Kaden Smallwood 20, B.J. Mitchell 13, John Rose 7, Michael Judy 4, Andrew Epling 9.

Mercer Christian

Shane Basham 2, Zack Coleman 4, Cruz Testerman 15, Tanner Keathley 18, Briar Lucas 9.

GBC     15     17     17     16     —     65

MCA     10     11     12     15     —     48

3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Mitchell, Rose, Epling); MCA: 5 (Testerman 2, Keathley 2, Lucas). Fouled out — none.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video