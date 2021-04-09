Prep roundup: Woodrow girls down Oak Hill on Senior Night

Girls
Woodrow Wilson 54, Oak Hill 19
Three players scored in double figures as Woodrow Wilson defeated Oak Hill 54-19 on Senior Night.
Olivia Ziolkowski led the way with 14 points. Camille Fenton had 13 and Cloey Frantz 11.
Oak Hill got seven points from Samiah Lynch.
The teams will meet again Tuesday in the first round of the Class AAAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament at Woodrow Wilson. The game will start at 7 p.m.
Oak Hill
Samiah Lynch 7, Eden Gilkey 2, Kalia Hames 4, Brooke Linkswiler 3, Madison Dye 2, Harpher Davis 1.
Woodrow Wilson
Keanti Thompson 2, Lataja Creasy 2, Cloey Frantz 11, Olivia Ziolkowski 14, Camille Fenton 13, Samalia Nelson 2, Jamara Walton 9, Taylor Gunter 2.
OH 2 5 9 3 — 19
WW 8 16 19 11 — 54
3-point goals — OH: 2 (Lynch, Linkswiler); WW: 2 (Frantz, Ziolkowski). Fouled out — none.
Independence 63, Liberty 25
Emily Suddreth had another triple-double with 28 points, 11 blocks and 10 rebounds as Independence closed its regular season with a 63-25 win over county rival Liberty.
Suddreth also dished out six assists. Alli Hypes added 17 points for the Patriots.
Kady Jarrell led Liberty with 11 points.
Independence will visit PikeView in the first round of the Class AAA Region 3, Section 1 tournament Monday at 7 p.m. The Raiders will go to Chapmanville for the start of Class AA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Independence
Jenna Harvey 2, Lexy Phipps 3, Alli Hypes 17, Kaylee Pierce 3, Alexis Clark 6, Skyler Wooten 4, Emily Suddreth 28.
Liberty
Jessica Anderson 2, Ashley Walker 9, Kady Jarrell 11, Lauren Travers 3.
I 14 20 18 11 — 63
L 3 6 8 8 — 25
3-point goals — I: 4 (Hypes, Clark 2, Suddreth); L: 4 (Jarrell 3, Travers). Fouled out — none.
Boys
Greater Beckley Christian 65, Mercer Christian 48
SUMMERSVILLE — Kaden Smallwood poured in 20 points in Greater Beckley Christian's 65-48 victory over Mercer Christian in the West Virginia Christian Athletic Tournament.
B.J. Mitchell scored 13 and Ezra Drumheller 12 for the Crusaders (6-4).
Mercer Christian got 18 from Tanner Keathley and 15 from Cruz Testerman.
Greater Beckley Christian
Ezra Drumheller 12, Kaden Smallwood 20, B.J. Mitchell 13, John Rose 7, Michael Judy 4, Andrew Epling 9.
Mercer Christian
Shane Basham 2, Zack Coleman 4, Cruz Testerman 15, Tanner Keathley 18, Briar Lucas 9.
GBC 15 17 17 16 — 65
MCA 10 11 12 15 — 48
3-point goals — GBC: 3 (Mitchell, Rose, Epling); MCA: 5 (Testerman 2, Keathley 2, Lucas). Fouled out — none.