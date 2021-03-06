GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Woodrow Wilson 57,
South Charleston 39
south charleston — Class AAAA No. 4 Woodrow Wilson bounced back from an opening-night loss at Parkersburg with a 57-39 win at No. 9 South Charleston.
Camille Fenton scored 12 points and Keanti Thompson 10 for the Flying Eagles.
South Charleston got 13 points from Genevieve Potter and 11 from Malisha Witten.
Woodrow (1-1) will host Capital Monday at 7 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (1-1)
Keanti Thompson 10, Lataja Creasey 3, Cloey Frantz 9, Olivia Ziolkowski 6, Camille Fenton 12, Bella Staples 2, Jamara Walton 9.
South Charleston
Dasheya Booker 4, Malisha Witten 11, Genevieve Potter 13, Sidney Harris 5, Mia Terry 6.
WW1371720—57
SC99714—39
3-point goals — WW: 4 (Thompson 2, Creasey, Frantz); SC: 4 (Witten, Potter, Harris, Terry). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 45,
Charleston Catholic 34
hinton — Summers County held Charleston Catholic to one point in the second quarter and cruised to a 45-34 win.
Taylor Isaac scored 16 points and Gavin Pivont added 12 for the Bobcats (2-0), who will host Shady Spring on Tuesday at 7 p.m..
Hannah Rahin led the Irish with 15 points.
Charleston Catholic (0-2)
Claire Mullen 3, Elizabeth Rushworth 1, Kayla Lucas 4, Sydney Bolles 8, Hannah Rahin 15, Catherine Skinner 3.
Summers County (2-0)
Sullivan Pivont 2, Gavin Pivont 12 Taylor Issac 16, Riley Richmond 6, Liv Meador 6, Gracie Harvey 3.
CC911014—34
SC10101114—45
3-point goals — CC: 0; SC: 3 (Issac 2, G. Pivont). Fouled out — CC: Bowles; SC: G. Pivont.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42
oak hill — Oak Hill took control in the fourth quarter and defeated Hurricane 50-42 for its first win of the season.
Jacob Perdue canned four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Red Devils.
Hurricane (1-1) got 10 points from J.T. James.
Oak Hill (1-1) will host Liberty on Tuesday at 7:30 p..
Hurricane (1-1)
Nas’Jaih Jones 6, Ross Musick 2, J.T. James 10, Jaxon Nicely 6, Preston Fox 3, Preston DeWitt 7, Dillon Tingler 3, Daniel Spencer 2.
Oak Hill (1-1)
Jacob Perdue 25, Leonard Farrow 4, Samuel Crist 9, Trey Foster 6, Cade Maynor 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 5.
H131496—42
OH147722—50
3-point goals — H: 6 (Jones, James 2, Fox, DeWitt, Tingler); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Crist, Foster 2, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.
Sherman 56,
Summers County 39
seth — Sherman hit five of its nine 3-pointers in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-39 win over Summers County.
Dalton Rollo had 19 points and Alex Kirk 16 for the Tide (2-0).
Levi Jones scored eight and Logan Fox eight for the Bobcats, who were playing their season opener.
Summers will visit Midland Trail on Monday at 7:30 p.m.
Summers County (0-1)
Bryson Keaton 2, Sam Whittaker 3, Logan Fox 8, Levi Jones 9, Brandon Isaac 4, Ethan Eerenberg 6, Hunter Thomas 7.
Sherman (2-0)
Dalton Rollo 19, Alex Kirk 16, Jacob Welch 4, Cameron Caldwell 8, Wyatt Kincaid 6, Andrew Simpson 1, Travis Cooper 2.
SC119910—39
S1718165—56
3-point goals — SC: 2 (Fox, Jones); S: 9 (Kirk 5, Caldwell 2, Kincaid 2). Fouled out — none.
PREP BASKETBALL
State Scores
Boys
Buckhannon-Upshur 55, Lincoln 52
Capital 66, Logan 59
Charleston Catholic 70, Parkersburg Catholic 39
Fairmont Senior 61, Bridgeport 54
George Washington 76, Riverside 18
Grafton 77, East Fairmont 44
Harman 63, Valley Wetzel 44
Hedgesville 56, Berkeley Springs 42
Herbert Hoover 56, Clay County 48
Huntington 72, University 55
Independence 58, PikeView 47
Jefferson 74, James Wood, Va. 63
Linsly 78, Weir 41
Mingo Central 55, Point Pleasant 42
Morgantown 65, Martinsburg 45
North Marion 63, Oak Glen 53
Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42
Parkersburg South 65, Wheeling Park 34
Ripley 51, Ravenswood 34
Sherman 56, Summers County 39
Teays Valley Christian 67, Wood County Christian 36
Tolsia 73, Spring Valley 65
Trinity 92, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 65
Tucker County 52, Gilmer County 46
Westside 85, Nicholas County 66
Wheeling Central 64, Winfield 54
Williamstown 68, Magnolia 41
Girls
Hampshire 59, Berkeley Springs 30
Huntington 72, University 55
Lewis County 62, Greenbrier East 61
Lincoln County 68, Poca 29
Logan 70, Scott 30
Magnolia 42, Herbert Hoover 38, OT
Millbrook, Va. 75, Martinsburg 58
Nitro 60, St. Albans 30
North Marion 80, Oak Glen 45
Petersburg 76, Moorefield 23
Ripley 76, Wood County Christian 10
Rowan Co., Ky. 51, George Washington 36
Sherman 44, Buffalo 33
Summers County 45, Charleston Catholic 34
Westside 51, Nicholas County 34
Wheeling Park 60, Parkersburg 53
Winfield 62, Van 23
Woodrow Wilson 57, South Charleston 39
Local Schedule
Monday, March 8
Girls
Capital at Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.
Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm, 6 p.m.
Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Mount Hope Christian, 6 p.m.
Midland Trail at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.
Richwood at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Riverside, 7 p.m.
Boys
Greater Beckley Christian at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Summers County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.