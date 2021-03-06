GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Woodrow Wilson 57,

South Charleston 39

south charleston — Class AAAA No. 4 Woodrow Wilson bounced back from an opening-night loss at Parkersburg with a 57-39 win at No. 9 South Charleston.

Camille Fenton scored 12 points and Keanti Thompson 10 for the Flying Eagles.

South Charleston got 13 points from Genevieve Potter and 11 from Malisha Witten.

Woodrow (1-1) will host Capital Monday at 7 p.m.

 

Woodrow Wilson (1-1)

Keanti Thompson 10, Lataja Creasey 3, Cloey Frantz 9, Olivia Ziolkowski 6, Camille Fenton 12, Bella Staples 2, Jamara Walton 9.

South Charleston

Dasheya Booker 4, Malisha Witten 11, Genevieve Potter 13, Sidney Harris 5, Mia Terry 6.

WW1371720—57

SC99714—39

3-point goals — WW: 4 (Thompson 2, Creasey, Frantz); SC: 4 (Witten, Potter, Harris, Terry). Fouled out — none.

 

Summers County 45,

Charleston Catholic 34

hinton — Summers County held Charleston Catholic to one point in the second quarter and cruised to a 45-34 win.

Taylor Isaac scored 16 points and Gavin Pivont added 12 for the Bobcats (2-0), who will host Shady Spring on Tuesday at 7 p.m..

Hannah Rahin led the Irish with 15 points.

 

Charleston Catholic (0-2)

Claire Mullen 3, Elizabeth Rushworth 1, Kayla Lucas 4, Sydney Bolles 8, Hannah Rahin 15, Catherine Skinner 3.

Summers County (2-0)

Sullivan Pivont 2, Gavin Pivont 12 Taylor Issac 16, Riley Richmond 6, Liv Meador 6, Gracie Harvey 3.

CC911014—34

SC10101114—45

3-point goals — CC: 0; SC: 3 (Issac 2, G. Pivont). Fouled out — CC: Bowles; SC: G. Pivont.

 

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42

oak hill — Oak Hill took control in the fourth quarter and defeated Hurricane 50-42 for its first win of the season.

Jacob Perdue canned four 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 25 points for the Red Devils.

Hurricane (1-1) got 10 points from J.T. James.

Oak Hill (1-1) will host Liberty on Tuesday at 7:30 p..

 

Hurricane (1-1)

Nas’Jaih Jones 6, Ross Musick 2, J.T. James 10, Jaxon Nicely 6, Preston Fox 3, Preston DeWitt 7, Dillon Tingler 3, Daniel Spencer 2.

Oak Hill (1-1)

Jacob Perdue 25, Leonard Farrow 4, Samuel Crist 9, Trey Foster 6, Cade Maynor 2, Ethan Vargo-Thomas 5.

H131496—42

OH147722—50

3-point goals — H: 6 (Jones, James 2, Fox, DeWitt, Tingler); OH: 8 (Perdue 4, Crist, Foster 2, Vargo-Thomas). Fouled out — none.

 

Sherman 56,

Summers County 39

seth — Sherman hit five of its nine 3-pointers in the first quarter and never looked back in a 56-39 win over Summers County.

Dalton Rollo had 19 points and Alex Kirk 16 for the Tide (2-0).

Levi Jones scored eight and Logan Fox eight for the Bobcats, who were playing their season opener.

Summers will visit Midland Trail on Monday at 7:30 p.m.

 

Summers County (0-1)

Bryson Keaton 2, Sam Whittaker 3, Logan Fox 8, Levi Jones 9, Brandon Isaac 4, Ethan Eerenberg 6, Hunter Thomas 7.

Sherman (2-0)

Dalton Rollo 19, Alex Kirk 16, Jacob Welch 4, Cameron Caldwell 8, Wyatt Kincaid 6, Andrew Simpson 1, Travis Cooper 2.

SC119910—39

S1718165—56

3-point goals — SC: 2 (Fox, Jones); S: 9 (Kirk 5, Caldwell 2, Kincaid 2). Fouled out — none.

 

PREP BASKETBALL

State Scores

Boys

Buckhannon-Upshur 55, Lincoln 52

Capital 66, Logan 59

Charleston Catholic 70, Parkersburg Catholic 39

Fairmont Senior 61, Bridgeport 54

George Washington 76, Riverside 18

Grafton 77, East Fairmont 44

Harman 63, Valley Wetzel 44

Hedgesville 56, Berkeley Springs 42

Herbert Hoover 56, Clay County 48

Huntington 72, University 55

Independence 58, PikeView 47

Jefferson 74, James Wood, Va. 63

Linsly 78, Weir 41

Mingo Central 55, Point Pleasant 42

Morgantown 65, Martinsburg 45

North Marion 63, Oak Glen 53

Oak Hill 50, Hurricane 42

Parkersburg South 65, Wheeling Park 34

Ripley 51, Ravenswood 34

Sherman 56, Summers County 39

Teays Valley Christian 67, Wood County Christian 36

Tolsia 73, Spring Valley 65

Trinity 92, Turkeyfoot Valley, Pa. 65

Tucker County 52, Gilmer County 46

Westside 85, Nicholas County 66

Wheeling Central 64, Winfield 54

Williamstown 68, Magnolia 41

Girls

Hampshire 59, Berkeley Springs 30

Huntington 72, University 55

Lewis County 62, Greenbrier East 61

Lincoln County 68, Poca 29

Logan 70, Scott 30

Magnolia 42, Herbert Hoover 38, OT

Millbrook, Va. 75, Martinsburg 58

Nitro 60, St. Albans 30

North Marion 80, Oak Glen 45

Petersburg 76, Moorefield 23

Ripley 76, Wood County Christian 10

Rowan Co., Ky. 51, George Washington 36

Sherman 44, Buffalo 33

Summers County 45, Charleston Catholic 34

Westside 51, Nicholas County 34

Wheeling Park 60, Parkersburg 53

Winfield 62, Van 23

Woodrow Wilson 57, South Charleston 39

 

Local Schedule

Monday, March 8

Girls

Capital at Woodrow Wilson, 7 p.m.

Greater Beckley Christian at Montcalm, 6 p.m.

Greenbrier East at Oak Hill, 7:30 p.m.

Meadow Bridge at Mount Hope Christian, 6 p.m.

Midland Trail at Nicholas County, 7 p.m.

Richwood at James Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Shady Spring at Riverside, 7 p.m.

Boys

Greater Beckley Christian at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.

Summers County at Midland Trail, 7:30 p.m.

