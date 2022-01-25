Prep roundup: Woodrow boys fall in final second

Boys
South Charleston 69, Woodrow Wilson 68
south charleston — Christian Goble knocked down a pair of free throws with 1 second remaining as Class AAAA No. 4 South Charleston avoided an upset at the hands of Woodrow Wilson, 69-68.
Maddex McMillen and Elijah Redfern scored 22 points apiece for the Flying Eagles (2-6). Sam Peck and Landyn Wolfe both added 10.
Mondrell Dean led South Charleston (9-2) with 20. Goble had 16, Cayden Faucett 14 and Bryson Smith 11.
Woodrow will host No. 5 George Washington tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (2-6)
Staples 0-2 0-0 0, McMillen 8-15 1-2 22, Wolfe 3-8 3-3 10, Redfern 9-21 1-1 22, Miller 1-2 0-1 2, Wallace 1-1 0-0 2, Peck 3-5 3-4 10. Totals 25-54 8-12 68.
South Charleston (9-2)
Smith 5-14 0-1 11, Faucett 4-14 4-6 14, Goble 5-6 2-2 16, Dean 9-17 0-0 20, Bausley 0-1 0-0 0, Motley 0-2 0-0 0, Murray 4-6 0-0 8. Totals 27-60 6-9 69.
WW 12 19 21 16 — 68
SC 22 18 13 16 — 69
3-point goals – WW 10-21 (McMillen 5-8, Wolfe 1-5, Redfern 3-6, Peck 1-2). SC 9-29 (Smith 1-7, Faucett 2-9, Goble 4-5, Dean 2-7, Motley 0-1).
Summers County 58, Midland Trail 54
hico — Summers County led 32-15 at halftime and held off Midland Trail in the second half for a 58-54 victory.
Cruz Testerman and Duke Dodson scored 15 apiece for the Bobcats (5-5), while Brandon Isaac finished with 13.
The Patriots (4-3) were led by Matthew Light’s game-high 21 points. Eli Campbell added 11.
Trail will host Herbert Hoover on Thursday. Summers is scheduled to host Richwood on Friday.
Summers County
Bryson Keaton 3, Sonny Whitt 4, Brandon Isaac 13, Cruz Testerman 15, Duke Dodson 15, Ethan Eerenberg 2, Ben Lane 3, Ferrell Mann 3.
Midland Trail
Matthew Light 21, Cody Harrell 4, Ayden Simms 8, Eli Campbell 11, Cade Kincaid 2, Bo Persinger 8.
SC 14 18 10 16 — 58
MT 10 7 16 21 — 54
Three-point goals — SC: 4 (Keaton, Testerman, Lane); MT: 5 (Campbell 2, Persinger 2, Simms). Fouled out — none.
Webster County 86, Braxton County 64
upper glade — Rye Gadd had a triple-double with 38 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in Webster County’s 86-64 win over Braxton County.
Gadd also had four steals. Dakota Blankenship finished with 13 points and 10 boards and Riley Clevenger scored 12 points.
Braxton (8-5) got 26 points from D.J. Coomes and 14 each from William Forbush and Mason Abraham.
Braxton County (8-5)
Lane Marrow 5, D.J. Coomes 26, William Forbush 14, Beau Liston 4, Mason Abraham 14, Matthias Garavaglia 1.
Webster County (6-3)
Riley Clevenger 12, Rye Gadd 38, Rayden Triplett 9, Dakota Blankenship 13, Connor Bell 6, Logan Leichliter 3, Kyle McMillion 5.
BC 15 13 17 19 — 64
WC 23 26 26 11 — 86
Three-point goals — BC: 2 (Marrow, Forbush); WC: 5 (Gadd 3, Triplett, Leichliter). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Greenbrier East 59, George Washington 54
charleston — Allie Dunford had 17 points, seven assists and five steals as Class AAAA No. 5 Greenbrier East defeated No. 10 George Washington 59-54.
The Spartans (9-3) led 33-19 at halftime then survived GW’s comeback to make it a one-point game after the third quarter.
Daisha Summers had 16 points and 12 rebounds for East. Cadence Stewart pulled down 14 boards and Brooke Davis had six steals.
Finley Lohan had six of the Patriots’ 12 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 24 points. Meg Smith had 16 points and Alaira Evans 10.
East will host No. 6 Princeton tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Greenbrier East
Allie Dunford 17, Cadence Stewart 7, Caroline Dotson 4, Brooke Davis 9, Daisha Summers 16, Layla Pence 4.
George Washington
Lohan 24, Smith 16, Thomas 2, Evans 10, Frazier 2.
GE 18 15 8 18 — 59
GW 10 9 21 14 — 54
Three-point goals — GE: 1 (Davis); GW: 12 (Lohan 6, Smith 4, Evans 2). Fouled out — none.
Summers County 44, Mercer Christian 31
hinton — Class AA No. 6 Summers County jumped to a 17-3 lead after the first quarter and defeated Mercer Christian 44-31.
Gracie Harvey and Maggie Stover both scored 10 points for the Bobcats, who will visit No. 5 Wyoming East Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mercer Christian got 12 points from Karis Trump.
Mercer Christian
Karis Trump 12, Ella Betts 2, Kirsten Trump 3, Bailee Martin 6, Kayley Trump 8.
Summers County
Ashley Cooper 2, Gracie Harvey 10, Maggie Stover 10, Avery Lilly 8, Liv Meador 2, Abby Persinger 4, Jessie Ward 6, Kaylee Jones 2.
MCA 3 12 4 12 — 31
SC 17 14 10 3 — 44
Three-point goals — MCA: 3 (Karis Trump 3); SC: 0. Fouled out — none.
PREP BASKETBALL
Local Schedule
(Weather permitting)
Boys
Wednesday, Jan. 26
George Washington at Woodrow Wilson, 7:30 p.m.
James Monroe at Montcalm, 7:30 p.m.
Richwood at Webster County, 7:30 p.m.
Wyoming East at Bluefield, 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Wednesday, Jan. 26
James Monroe at Greenbrier West, 7:30 p.m.
Meadow Bridge at Independence, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Greenbrier East, 7:30 p.m.
Shady Spring at Nicholas County, 7:30 p.m.
Webster County at Pendleton County, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Liberty, 6 p.m.
MIDDLE SCHOOL BASKETBALL
Local Scores
Boys
JV
Pineville 25, Road Branch 14
P: Ashton Blankenship 8, Micah McCoy 6, Dylan Golden 5
RB: Dawson Adkins 4
Varsity
Pineville 49, Road Branch 25
P: Brayden Hoosier 12, Cole Laxton 12, Lucas Kennedy 8
RB: Hunter Cline 13
Next: Pineville (6-2) hosts Mullens today at 5:30 p.m.