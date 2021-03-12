Boys
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50
CHARLESTON — Mason Pinkett scored a game-high 26 points in Class AAAA No. 2 George Washington's 62-50 win over No. 5 Woodrow Wilson.
Ben Gilliam led Woodrow (1-2) with 16 points and Keynan Cook added 12.
Taran Fitzpatrick and Ben Nicol both scored 11 and Alex Yoakum added 10 for the Patriots (5-0), who will host South Charleston on Thursday.
The Flying Eagles will host No. 8 University Saturday at 4 p.m.
Woodrow Wilson (1-2)
Ben Gilliam 16, Jace Colucci 6, Keynan Cook 12, Samuel Peck 2, Dewayne Richardson 8, Kayden Slay 6.
George Washington (5-0)
John Goetz 0, Ben Nicol 11, Taran Fitzpatrick 11, Alex Yoakum 10, Mason Pinkett 26, Isaac McCallister 3, Hunter Castleberry 1.
WW 9 15 14 12 — 50
GW 18 22 5 17 — 62
Wyoming East 61, Mingo Central 44
NEW RICHMOND — Tanner Whitten scored 29 points and had 10 rebounds as Wyoming East evened its record with a 61-44 win over Mingo Central.
Chase York added 15 points for the Warriors (1-1), who will go to Bluefield on Saturday.
Midland Trail 60, Summers County 34
HINTON — John Paul Morrison scored 24 points — all on eight 3-pointers — as Midland Trail defeated Summers County 60-34.
Indy Eades added 15 points and Aidan Lesher 11 for the Patriots (3-1), who will visit Richwood on Monday.
Logan Fox finished 12 to lead the Bobcats (0-3), who will host PikeView on Saturday.
Midland Trail (3-1)
Brendan Zackoski 1, Aidan Lesher 11, John Paul Morrison 24, Indy Eades 15, Cade Kincaid 2, Matt Light 3, Seth Ewing 4.
Summers County (0-3)
Sam Whittaker 6, Logan Fox 12, Levi Jones 6, Brandon Isaac 3, Ethan Eerenberg 4, Hunter Thomas 3.
MT 23 8 20 9 — 60
SC 5 17 5 7 — 34
3-point goals — MT: 10 (Morrison 8, Eades, Lesher); SC: 3 (Whittaker 2, Fox). Fouled out — none.
Girls
Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24
CHARMCO — Taylor Isaac led five double-digit scorers with 15 points as Class AA No. 3 Summers County defeated Greenbrier West 76-24 Friday night.
Maggie Stover added 13 for the Bobcats (3-1). Gavin Pivont and Liv Meador both scored 12 and Ashley Cooper 10.
Greenbrier West got 11 points from Meagan Poticher.
The Bobcats will host No. 1 Wyoming East on Tuesday. The Cavaliers (0-3) are scheduled to visit Pocahontas County on Saturday.
Summers County (3-1)
Riley Richmond 7, Taylor Isaac 15, Gavin Pivont 12, Maggie Stover 13, Sullivan Pivont 5, Ashley Cooper 10, Gracie Harvey 2, Liv Meador 12.
Greenbrier West (0-3)
Meagan Poticher 11, Allyson Dunn 8, Raelynn Palmer 1, Brooke Nutter 4.
SC 13 22 20 21 — 76
GW 6 5 6 7 — 24
3-point goals — SC: 5 (Richmond, Isaac 3, S. Pivont); GW: 0. Fouled out — none.
River View 93, Liberty 31
Jenna Atwell led a balanced attack with 16 points as River View beat Liberty 93-31 in Glen Daniel.
Katie Bailey added 14, while Abigail Pruitt followed with 13 for River View (3-0). Trista Lester and Sheridan Calhoun both finished with 12 and Ali Morgan 10.
Kady Jarrell scored 18 points on six 3-pointers for Liberty (0-3), which will host Westside on Monday. River View will visit Mount View on the same day.
River View (3-0)
Trista Lester 12, Marissa Stinson 2, Hannah Honosky 1, Haylie Payne 7, Sheridan Calhoun 12, Chloe Mitchem 4, Katie Bailey 14, Brooke Fuller 2, Abigail Pruitt 13, Ali Morgan 10, Jenna Atwell 16.
Liberty (0-3)
Ashley Walker 9, Kady Jarrell 18, Madison Phipps 0, Jessica Anderson 2, Devin Linville 2.
RV 28 16 26 23 — 93
L 6 11 1 13 — 31
3-point goals — RV: 3 (Payne, Atwell 2); L: 7 (Walker, Jarrell 6). Fouled out — none.
James Monroe 56, PikeView 41
LINDSIDE — Akayla Hughes shared game-high honors with 22 points in James Monroe's 56-41 win over PikeView.
Haley Hunnicutt finished 12 for the Mavericks (3-2), who will play Mount View on Tuesday.
The Panthers' Hannah Perdue also scored 22.
PikeView (2-1) will host Bluefield on Monday.
PikeView
Katie Begley 2, Cat Farmer 6, Hannah Perdue 22, Tori Coburn 5, Brooke Craft 4, Christina Hale 2.
James Monroe (3-2)
Lilly Jackson 5, Haley Hunnicutt 12, Sara Collins 6, Akayla Hughes 22, Emily Bailey 4, Mary Beth Meadows 7.
PV 6 11 7 17 — 41
JM 13 14 15 11 — 56
3-point goals — PV: n/a; JM: 7 (Hughes 2, Hunnicutt 3, Meadows 2). Fouled out — none.
State scores
BOYS
George Washington 62, Woodrow Wilson 50
Grace Christian 79, Saint Joseph Central 52
Greenbrier East 64, Oak Hill 43
Magnolia 64, John Marshall 42
Midland Trail 60, Summers County 34
Morgantown 64, Wheeling Park 47
Mount View 61, Bluefield 44
Musselman 56, Sherando, Va. 50
Nitro 57, Chapmanville 45
Poca 62, Sissonville 35
Princeton 64, PikeView 57
Tyler Consolidated 74, Valley Wetzel 49
Weir 57, Brooke 53
Wheeling Central 94, Oak Glen 58
Winfield 79, Wayne 27
Wyoming East 61, Mingo Central 44
GIRLS
Buffalo 64, Poca 44
Fairmont Senior 80, Elkins 31
Frankfort 50, Keyser 47
Musselman 53, Sherando, Va. 39
Parkersburg Catholic 72, Williamstown 37
Petersburg 63, Hampshire 34
Ritchie County 58, Ravenswood 36
River View 93, Liberty Raleigh 31
Saint Joseph Central 50, Grace Christian 34
Summers County 76, Greenbrier West 24
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oak Hill vs. Midland Trail, ccd.