Prep roundup: Wilson 3 lifts Crusaders over Spartans

Greater Beckley Christian 58, Greenbrier East 57

Kendrick Wilson’s 3-pointer with seven seconds on the clock lifted Greater Beckley Christian to a 58-57 victory over visiting Greenbrier East on Tuesday.

Kaden Smallwood scored 16 points for the Crusaders, who improved to 4-0. Wilson finished with 11 and Sherlock Padmore 10.

Goose Gabbert scored a game-high 18 for the Spartans (2-4).

Greater Beckley will take on Liberty on the first day of the Little General Classic on Dec. 28. East will visit South Charleston that same day.

Greenbrier East

Zach Patton 8, Adam Seams 4, Monquelle Davis 7, Goose Gabbert 18, Aaron Griffith 6, Kaiden Huffman 6, Jude Libby 2, Bryson Brammer 6.

Greater Beckley Christian

Kaden Smallwood 16, John Rose 6, Sherlock Padmore 10, Kendrick Wilson 11, Seann-David Kadjo 1, Michael Judy 2, Miko Robinson 5, Azel Carmichael 7.

GE 13 17 14 13 — 57

GBC 10 13 16 19 — 58

Three-point goals — GE: 5 (Patton, Gabbert 3, Brammer); GBC: 5 (Smallwood 3, Wilson, Robinson). Fouled out — none.

Midland Trail 62,

Summers County 46

hinton — Matthew Light scored a game-high 22 points to lead Midland Trail over Summers County 62-46.

T.C. Perry added 13 and John Paul Morrison 11 for the Patriots, who got some distance with a 16-6 advantage in the second quarter.

Duke Dodson scored nine points and Bryson Keaton eight for Summers (1-1).

Trail (3-1) will go to Sissonville on Jan. 4. The Bobcats will travel to James Monroe on Dec. 28.

Midland Trail

John Paul Morrison 11, Ayden Simms 2, Eli Campbell 8, T.C. Perry 13, Cade Kincaid 4, Cody Harrell 0, Bo Persinger 2, Matthew Light 22.

Summers County (1-1)

Bryson Keaton 8, Sonny Whitt 6, Cruz Testerman 7, Duke Dodson 9, Ethan Eerenberg 6, Peyton Miller 5, Ferrell Mann 5.

MT 16 16 14 16 — 62

SC 11 6 12 17 — 46

Three-point goals — MT: 3 (Morrison, Campbell 2); SC: 4 (Keaton 2, Dodson, Mann). Fouled out — none.

Webster County 73,

Clay County 65

upper glade — Rye Gadd scored a game-high 27 points and grabbed 14 rebounds in Webster County’s 73-65 win over Clay County.

Gadd also dished out four assists and was 13-of-17 at the free throw line.

The Highlanders (2-1) also got 14 points from Rayden Triplett, 12 from Riley Clevenger and 10 from Logan Leichliter. Triplett added eight rebounds and six assists, Clevenger five assists and Dakota Blankenship four boards.

Clay County (2-3) got 22 apiece from Andrew Adkins and 6-foot-7 senior center Curtis Hitton.

Webster will visit Doddridge County Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

Clay County (2-3)

B.J. Williams 2, Micah Osborne 9, Josh Mance 8, Andrew Adkins 22, Curtis Hitton 22, Isaiah Payton 2.

Webster County (2-1)

Logan Leichliter 10, Riley Clevenger 12, Rye Gadd 27, Rayden Triplett 14, Dakota Blankenship 6, Kyle McMillion 4.

CC 15 16 15 19 — 65

WC 15 21 18 19 — 73

Three-point goals — CC: 8 (Mance 2, Adkins 4, Hitton 2); WC: 6 (Leichliter 2, Clevenger, Triplett 3). Fouled out — CC: Adkins, Hitton.

State Scores

Boys

Berkeley Springs 77, Hancock, Md. 17

Brooke 65, Steubenville Cath. Cent., Ohio 38

Harman 62, Salisbury-Elk Lick, Pa. 33

Hilton Head Island, S.C. 56, Martinsburg 52

Huntington 61, Cols. Africentric, Ohio 51

Keyser 66, Trinity 63, 2OT

Midland Trail 62, Summers County 46

Oak Hill 47, Liberty Raleigh 31

Parkersburg South 91, Parkersburg 47

Ravenswood 79, Parkersburg Catholic 29

Tug Valley 60, Tolsia 52

Westside 77, Independence 51

Wheeling Park 70, John Marshall 52

Williamstown 64, St. Marys 55

Woodsfield Monroe Cent., Ohio 55, Magnolia 44

Girls

Herbert Hoover 57, Westside 29

Huntington 71, Ironton, Ohio 21

Morgantown 42, Wheeling Park 39

Tolsia 48, Chesapeake, Ohio 31

