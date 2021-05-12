Westside 7, Liberty 6
Westside rallied in the seventh inning, scoring three runs to beat Liberty 7-6 Wednesday in Glen Daniel.
Westside moves to 7-8 and will travel to Wyoming East today.
W: 102 001 3 — 7 6 3
L: 103 011 0 — 6 9 1
Pitching — W: S. Cook, I. Price (5); L: T. Yeargo, C. Gray (5), A. Pettrey (6), S. Pennington (7); WP: Price, LP: Pettrey. Hitting — W: S. Kenney 2-4, C. Short 1-2, I. Price 1-3 (2B), D. Harriss 1-3, C. Gibson 1-2; L: T. Tabor 1-5, I. Atkins 1-4, A. Pettrey 1-4, C. Gray 2-3 (2B), S. Pennington 1-4, L. Hall 1-3, T. Yeargo 2-3.
Prep Softball
Late Tuesday
Shady Spring 8, Riverside 0
Shady did most of its damage in the middle innings as the Tigers beat Riverside 8-0 Tuesday night at Shady.
Paige Maynard was stellar in the circle, allowing just two hits as Olivia Barnett, Hadley Wood and Alyssa Lilly each homered.
R: 000 000 x — 0 2 2
SS: 000 242 x — 8 8 1
Pitching — R: Zones; SS: Paige Maynard and K. Waddell. WP: Maynard, LP: Zones. Hitting — R: Zones 1-2, Myers 1-2. SS: B. Presley 1-4, P. Maynard 1-3, O. Barnett 1-3 (HR), H. Wood 1-3 (HR), A. Lilly 2-3 (HR), M. Lawson 2-3
Shady Spring 11, Bluefield 1
Bluefield — Paige Maynard struck out 16 Lady Beavers as Shady Spring cruised to an 11-1 victory Wednesday night in Bluefield.
For the second straight night the trio of Olivia Barnett, Hadley Wood and Alyssa Lilly all homered.
Shady improves to 16-2 and will host Oak Hill today.
SS: 402 005 x — 11 12 0
B: 000 001 x — 1 3 2
Pitching — SS: P. Maynard and K. Waddell; B: C. Brown. WP: Maynard, LP: Brown. Hitting — SS: B. Presley 2-3, P. Maynard 3-4, O. Barnett 2-3 (HR), H. Wood 1-3 (HR), A. Lilly 2-4 (HR), N. Adams 1-4, M. Lawson 1-2. B: G. Richardson 1-2, A. Richardson 1-3, C. Brown 1-3.