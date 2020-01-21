Prep Roundup: Westside girls fall at Bluefield

Girls
Bluefield 47, Westside 41
brushfork — Jaisah Smith fired in 29 points to lead Bluefield to a 47-41 victory over visiting Class AA No. 9 Westside at Brushfork Armory on Monday.
Jaylise Sims and Erica Poe added six points apiece for the Lady Beavers.
Riana Kenneda scored 12 points to lead the Renegades. Makayla Morgan added nine points for Westside and Lauren Thomas added eight.
Bluefield (5-8) plays James Monroe at home on Wednesday. Westside will travel to county rival Wyoming East on Thursday.
Wyoming East 63, Oak Hill 34
new richmond — Skylar Davidson had 19 points, six assists and four steals as Class AA No. 10 Wyoming East defeated Oak Hill 63-34.
Daisha Summers added 12 points and Hannah Blankenship 10. Sarah Saunders pulled down 17 rebounds.
Oak Hill got 12 points and seven rebounds from Markayla King.
The Lady Warriors (9-3) will host No. 9 Westside on Thursday.
Oak Hill
Brooke Linkswiler 7, Cat Pennington 2, Hannah White 3, Kalila Hames 2, Markayla King 12, Savannah Holbrook 8.
Wyoming East (9-3)
Skylar Davidson 19, Hannah Blankenship 10, Sarah Saunders 7, Daisha Summers 12, Abby Russell 6, Collen Lookabill 3, Kayley Bane 3, Brianna Cook 2.
OH 3 12 8 9 — 34
WE 17 20 18 8 — 63
Three-point goals: OH: 0; WE: 4 (Davidson 3, Blankenship). Fouled out: none.
Boys
St. Albans 92, Nicholas County 37
st. albans — Jaimelle Claytor, Rodney Toler and Braxton Good all scored 18 points as St. Albans defeated Nicholas County 92-37 on Monday.
Ethan Clay added 15 for the Red Dragons (7-4).
D.J. Coomes scored 13 for Nicholas (2-8), which will visit Herbert Hoover tonight.
Nicholas County (2-8)
Colby Pishner 7, Rylee Nicholas 9, D.J. Coomes 13, Ryan Keener 4, Colten Keener 4.
St. Albans (7-4)
Jaimelle Claytor 18, Rodney Toler 18, Bones Johnson 7, Jamison McDaniels 4, Michael Hindman 4, Ethan Clay 15, Drew Reed 2, Braxton Good 18, Cooper Lane Sturgill 2.
NC 2 8 15 12 — 37
SA 25 24 24 19 — 92
Three-point goals: NC: 1 (Nicholas); SA: 8 (Toler 4, Johnson, Reed 3). Fouled out: none.