Girls
Webster County 54,
James Monroe 39
oak hill — Webster County ran away from James Monroe in the third quarter for a 54-39 win in the Class A Region 3 co-final.
Sydney Baird led all scoring with 25 points and Holly Perrine scored 18 points, all from three, for Webster County.
Haley Honeycutt scored 16 and Addison Hines had 14 for James Monroe.
Webster County (19-5) will be the fifth seed in the Class A state tournament.
James Monroe
Haley Honeycutt 16, Addison Hines 14, Mary Beth Meadows 3, Lilly Jackson 3, Aaliyah Hill 3.
Webster County (19-5)
Natalie Snyder 5, Holly Perrine 18, Josie Mathis 1, Ava Durham 2, Hannah Cutlip 3, Sydney Baird 25.
JM:78816—39
WC:1762011—54
3-point goals: V: Players; WC: 9 (Perrine 6, Cutlip, Baird 2). Fouled out: Players.
River View 48, Greenbrier West 38
BRADSHAW — Haylie Payne and Ali Morgan scored 14 points apiece and the River View girls basketball team sealed their second consecutive trip to the WVSSAC Class A state tuornament with a 48-38 win over visiting Greenbrier West in the Class A, Region 3 co-final played at River View High School, on Wednesday night.
Trista Lester added 11 points for the Lady Raiders (15-8). Katie Bailey added six points, Kaylee Blankenship had 2 points and Chloe Mitchem added one point.
Ava Barclay scored 12 points to pace Greenbrier West (11-14). Abigail Thomas and Preslee Treadway scored six points apiece.
River View will play Cameron on Tuesday at 1 p.m. at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.
Boys
Sissonville 62,
Nicholas County 48
summersville — Sissonville scored 28 points in the fourth quarter to pull away from Nicholas County for a 62-48 win in the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 tournament.
Ben Smith scored 15 and Jalen Breckenridge added 13 for Sissonville.
Colby Pishner had 21 and Briar Bailes added 17 for Nicholas County.
No. 3 Sissonville will travel to No. 1 Herbert Hoover Friday at 7 p.m. for the Class AAA Region 3, Section 2 championship game.
Sissonville
Evan Taley 4, Jale Breckenridge 13, Ben Smith 15, Tanner Griffth 9, Ivan Jackson 9, Michael Taylor 1, Brandon Conner 11.
NIcholas County
Colby Pishner 21, Travis Smith 1, Briar Bailes 17, Ethan Collins 2, Wesley HIll 6, Bryson Phipps 1.
S:1613528—62
NC:1116714—48
3-point goals: S: 9 (Breckenridge, Smith 3, Griffith 3, Jackson, Conner); NC: 6 (PIshner, Bailes 5). Fouled out: None.