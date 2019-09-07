Wyoming East 44, Westside 14
new richmond — Wyoming East made it three wins in a row in the Battle for the Golden Shovel with a 44-14 win over county rival Westside Friday in the War Zone.
On a night where the Warriors celebrated the 20th anniversary of its 1999, undefeated state championship team, the home team scored early and often in a 44-14 rout.
Caleb Bower led the Warriors with three touchdowns, while Chase York added a score and Caden Lookabill returned an interception for another score, all in the first half.
Wyoming East (1-0) travels to Nicholas County (2-0) Friday, while Westside (0-2) hosts Man.
W (0-2): 0 0 0 14 — 14
WE (1-0): 15 21 0 8 — 44
First quarter
WE: Caleb Bower 15 run (Matt Caldwell kick)
WE: Chase York 7 run (kick no good)
WE: Safety
Second quarter
WE: Caden Lookabill 38 interception return (Mason Houck pass from Seth Ross)
WE: Bower 8 run (run failed)
WE: Bower 52 punt return (Caldwell kick)
Fourth quarter
WE: Brandon Simpson 10 run (Houck run)
W: Jacob Barlow 10 run
W: Isaac Mosley 80 run (Daniel Reed run)
Greenbrier West 54, Summers County 25
hinton — Noah Brown scored a school record six touchdowns and ran for 223 yards on 23 carries to lead Greenbrier West to a 54-25 win over Summers County.
Brown also set a school record for points scored in a game with 38 points. Greenbrier West improved to 2-0 for the first time since 2013.
Andre Merriam-Harshaw led the Bobcats with 127 yards and one touchdown.
The Cavaliers travel to James Monroe next week, while Summers County travels to Shady Spring Saturday.
GW (2-0) 14 20 13 7 — 54
SC (1-1) 0 12 13 7 — 25
First Quarter
GW: Kaiden Pack 29 run (Noah Brown pass from Pack)
GW: Brown 4 run (kick no good)
SC: Markis Crawford 14 run (kick blocked)
Second Quarter
GW: Brown 3 run (Kyle Holliday kick)
GW: Brown 20 run (kick failed)
GW: Brown 3 run (Holliday kick)
SC: Tyler Miller 60 interception return
Third Quarter
GW: Cole McClung 3 run (Holliday kick)
GW: Brown 34 run (Holliday kick)
SC: Trent Meador 9 pass from James Taylor
Fourth Quarter
SC: Andre Merriam-Harshaw 85 run (kick failed)
GW: Brown 53 run (kick no good)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — GW: SC: Merriam-Harshaw 13-127, Crawford 4-30, Duke Dotson 6-15, Joseph Chastain 7-28.
Passing — GW: SC: Will Taylor 3-6-1-35.
Receiving — GW: SC: Merriam-Harshaw 1-4, Meador 1-9, Craword 1-22.
Liberty 35, Van 0
Braden Howell caught a pair of touchdown passes and had two interceptions on defense as Liberty defeated visiting Van 35-0.
Howell scored on receptions of 14 and 39 yards. Quarterback Isaac Atkins finished 5-of-9 for 113 yards.
Simms ran for a touchdown and returned an interception 28 yards for another.
Liberty’s defense picked off four passes and held Van to five yards of total offense.
Liberty (2-0) will host PikeView next Friday at 7:30 p.m.
V (0-2) 0 0 0 0 — 0
L (2-0) 6 15 7 7 — 35
First quarter
L: Braden Howell 14 pass from Isaac Atkins (kick failed)
Second quarter
L: Ryan Simms 28 INT return (run failed)
L: Howell 39 pass from Atkins (Logan Doddrill kick)
L: Jeff Boals safety
Third quarter
L: Simms 7 (Doddrill kick)
Fourth quarter
L: Doddrill 37 run (Doddrill kick)
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — L: Simms 12-100, Doddrill 7-89
Passing — L: Atkins 5-9-113-2.
Receiving — L: Howell 3-63.
Takeaways — L: Howell 2 INT, Shawn Pennington INT, Simms INT
Week 3 Schedule
Friday, Sept. 13
Greenbrier East at St. Albans
Greenbrier West at James Monroe
Independence at River View
Man at Westside
Meadow Bridge at Midland Trail
Oak Hill at Princeton
PikeView at Liberty
Richwood at Sherman
Woodrow Wilson at Parkersburg
Wyoming East at Nicholas County
Saturday, Sept. 14
Summers County at Shady Spring, 3 p.m.